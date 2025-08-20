11 of the Best Waterfall Trails in the U.S.

With all due respect to ’90s R&B icons TLC, you should definitely go chasing waterfalls at some point—especially the ones on this list. We’ve already named some of the best, easiest, and most dangerous treks that should be on your radar if you’re looking to commune with nature, but waterfall hikes hit different. They’re basically nature’s way of saying, “Come on, you deserve to catch some views and cool off, all at the same time.” Whether you’re looking for a challenge or a cool photo backdrop, these trails deliver.

Harnessing input from experienced trailblazers and relative rookies on AllTrails and TripAdvisor, we’ve rounded up 11 epic waterfall hikes that are worth the workout. From epic plunges to hidden gems, these trails offer the perfect excuse to dive headfirst into adventure—no swimming skills required.

Skyline Trail // Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

You can see Mount Rainier and Myrtle Falls on this hike. | Rebecca L. Latson/GettyImages

With a mossy forest, tumbling rivers, and enough vistas to fill up your camera roll, Mount Rainier’s Skyline Trail has it all. The loop is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure-style hike, but all permutations start at the Jackson Visitor Center. One highlight of the path is Myrtle Falls, a braided waterfall with views of the park’s namesake mountain behind it.

Mist Trail // Yosemite National Park, California

Pack your poncho on the Mist Trail. | Anna Gorin/GettyImages

Two waterfalls, one epic Yosemite hike. The Mist Trail takes you so close to the Vernal and Nevada Falls that you might need to pack a poncho. The spring or early summer seasons are the best for peak power, but no matter when you go, looping back on the John Muir Trail for even more spectacular sights is a good idea.

Trail of Ten Falls // Silver Falls State Park, Oregon

The Trail of Ten Falls offers quite the view. | Francesco Vaninetti Photo/GettyImages

The Trail of Ten Falls is basically Oregon’s greatest hits in cascade form. Stringing together nearly a dozen drops—four of which you can actually walk behind—this merger of the park’s Canyon and Rim Trails makes for an easy-to-moderate adventure with plenty of rest spots and shortcuts.

Niagara Gorge Rim Trail // Niagara Falls State Park, New York

The U.S. side of Niagara Falls is definitely worth the trek. | © Vincent Boisvert, all right reserved/GettyImages

Niagara Falls isn’t just a waterfall—it’s the waterfall. Splitting the border between the U.S. and Canada, its trio of cascades (American, Bridal Veil, and the massive Horseshoe) gush with jaw-dropping power. Many choose to see it from below via boat, but there are a slew of trails to choose from if you want to see the watery wonder from above. One of the easiest and most accessible hikes is the Niagara Gorge Rim Trail, a must-try for anyone craving unbeatable panoramic views of the falls and glimpses of the area’s dramatic rock formations.

Larch Mountain Trail // Columbia River Gorge, Oregon

Multnomah Falls is calling. | Francesco Vaninetti Photo/GettyImages

A 611-foot, two-tier plunge tucked into the Columbia River Gorge’s emerald cliffs, Multnomah Falls is another Oregon showstopper worth getting your steps in for. Snap photos from the base, then stroll up the paved trail to Benson Bridge for that perfect, mist-kissed view where the upper and lower falls meet.

Snoqualmie Falls Trail // Fisher Creek Park, Washington

Snoqualmie Falls is just a stone’s throw from Seattle. | Westend61/GettyImages

Situated in Seattle’s backyard, Snoqualmie Falls is one of the few cascades that city-dwellers can easily trek to. This 268-foot liquid avalanche is taller than Niagara Falls. It’s also Washington’s second-most visited natural landmark after Mount Rainier.

Bridal Veil Falls Trail // Uncompahgre National Forest, Colorado

The Bridal Veil Falls are just as stunning in autumn. | Brad McGinley Photography/GettyImages

There are a handful of waterfalls around the U.S. that sport some variation of “Bridal Veil” in their name, and honestly, all are worth a visit. But this marvel just outside of Telluride is a standout thanks to its stunning 365-foot drop, which makes it the state’s tallest. It’s a playground for hikers, bikers, four-wheelers, and ice climbers alike, with a historic power plant perched right on top.

Burney Falls Loop // McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park, California

Burney Falls is one of the more unique spots on this list. | Vanessa McCauley/GettyImages

Burney Falls isn’t the tallest waterfall in California, but it might just be the most breathtaking. This 129-foot cascade flows from underground springs that pump out 100 million gallons of water every day, creating a magical, misty scene. Shaped by volcanic activity over a million years ago, the falls are a natural masterpiece. The land was saved from development and gifted to the state in the early 1900s, and today it’s a peaceful park that’s perfect for soaking in one of nature’s finest shows.

Eagle Falls Trail // Cumberland Falls State Park, Kentucky

Maybe you’ll catch a “moonbow” over Cumberland Falls. | by Jonathan D. Goforth/GettyImages

Known as the “Niagara of the South,” Cumberland Falls is the crown jewel of Kentucky, and it’s easily accessible no matter your level of hiking experience. The main trailhead to the falls inside Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is a short and easy path (about half a mile) that leads you right to several great viewing spots overlooking the falls and the river. For a longer stroll, try Eagle Falls Trail. Time your visit right and you might catch the rare magic of a moonbow—a glowing rainbow that appears under a full moon. Cumberland Falls is one of only a handful of places on Earth where natural moonbows appear on a regular basis.

The Havasupai Trail // Grand Canyon, Arizona

The color of Havasu Falls is out of this world. | phototropic/GettyImages

Famous for its stunning turquoise waters that pour into serene and refreshing pools, this picturesque spot is slotted deep within the Grand Canyon on the Havasupai Reservation. To catch a glimpse of it, you’ll need to reserve a spot and plan to spend a few nights camping out near the falls. It’s by no means an easy day hike, but the vibrant water, awe-inspiring canyon scenery, and rich cultural significance make Havasu a high-effort, high-reward bucket-list destination.

Should you make the trek, you’ll be enjoying more than just one natural wonder. The trail leads you to Havasu Falls, the area’s most famous 100-foot cascade; Mooney Falls, a towering 200-foot drop reached by a dramatic cliff descent; Beaver Falls, a series of lush, jungle-like terraces; and finally the Confluence, where the bright blue waters of Havasu Creek meet the muddy Colorado River.

Lower Yosemite Fall Trail // Yosemite National Park, California

Yosemite Falls is famous for good reason. | Art Wolfe/GettyImages

Yosemite Falls is North America’s tallest waterfall, plunging 2425 feet in three stunning drops. For an easy visit, the paved Lower Yosemite Fall loop offers up-close, misty views that are perfect year-round. If you’re up for a challenge, the 7.2-mile Yosemite Falls Trail climbs 2700 feet to the top, rewarding hikers with some mind-blowing looks at the valley and the falls themselves.

