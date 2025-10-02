Mental Floss

Map Shows the Most Popular Pumpkin Foods Across the Country

Pumpkin-flavored baked goods dominate the map.
ByCaLea Johnson|
Smells like fall.
Smells like fall. | Brent Hofacker / 500px/GettyImages

It’s that magical time of year when the days get shorter, temperatures drop, and trees get an orange-hued makeover. At the heart of the fall season are pumpkin dishes and treats. We can’t get enough of pumpkin spice lattes, but what other pumpkin-flavored delights are people craving? 

  1. The Pumpkin Treats Each State Is Searching for

Coffeeness used Google Trends to find the answer. Data analysts examined each state’s search trends for pumpkin-flavored foods and drinks over the past 12 months. The top-searched item for each state is displayed on the map below.

The Pumpkin Treats Each State Is Searching for

map of most popular pumpkin food
Pumpkin bread is where it‘s at. | Coffeeness

Overall, states gravitated towards decadent desserts in their search for pumpkin treats. Pumpkin bread, muffins, and cookies were the top three items, respectively. Twenty states, including Alabama, Colorado, and Nebraska, favored pumpkin bread. Parts of the Midwest, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as parts of the East Coast, such as Virginia and North Carolina, had a preference for pumpkin muffins. Pumpkin cookies gained the most interest in Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, and five other states.

The most popular non-sweet item was pumpkin soup, which was most frequently searched for in Texas, New York, Florida, and Michigan. Pumpkin seeds—often roasted with salt and spices—were most popular in Hawaii, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Surprisingly, pumpkin spice lattes weren’t particularly popular on this map. Only South Dakota searched for the drink the most. According to DoorDash data, people in Alaska, Oregon, Utah, and Montana order pumpkin spice lattes the most.

Here’s the complete list of each state’s most-searched pumpkin item:

State

Pumpkin Treat

Alabama

Pumpkin bread

Alaska

Pumpkin bread

Arizona

Pumpkin cookies

Arkansas

Pumpkin bread

California

Pumpkin muffins

Colorado

Pumpkin bread

Connecticut

Pumpkin muffins

Delaware

Pumpkin cookies

Florida

Pumpkin soup

Georgia

Pumpkin bread

Hawaii

Pumpkin seeds

Idaho

Pumpkin bread

Illinois

Pumpkin cookies

Indiana

Pumpkin bread

Iowa

Pumpkin bread

Kansas

Pumpkin bread

Kentucky

Pumpkin cookies

Louisiana

Pumpkin seeds

Maine

Pumpkin cookies

Maryland

Pumpkin muffins

Massachusetts

Pumpkin muffins

Michigan

Pumpkin soup

Minnesota

Pumpkin muffins

Mississippi

Pumpkin seeds

Missouri

Pumpkin muffins

Montana

Pumpkin bread

Nebraska

Pumpkin bread

Nevada

Pumpkin cookies

New Hampshire

Pumpkin cookies

New Jersey

Pumpkin muffins

New Mexico

Pumpkin bread

New York

Pumpkin soup

North Carolina

Pumpkin muffins

North Dakota

Pumpkin pie

Ohio

Pumpkin muffins

Oklahoma

Pumpkin bread

Oregon

Pumpkin bread

Pennsylvania

Pumpkin cookies

Rhode Island

Pumpkin bread

South Carolina

Pumpkin bread

South Dakota

Pumpkin spice latte

Tennessee

Pumpkin bread

Texas

Pumpkin soup

Utah

Pumpkin cookies

Vermont

Pumpkin bread

Virginia

Pumpkin muffins

Washington

Pumpkin bread

West Virginia

Pumpkin bread

Wisconsin

Pumpkin muffins

Wyoming

Pumpkin pie

If you find yourself craving pumpkin-spiced items this time of year, you’re not alone. The seasonal obsession with the flavor profile has everything to do with how our senses connection to memory. You can read more about the psychological phenomenon here.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/MAPS