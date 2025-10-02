Map Shows the Most Popular Pumpkin Foods Across the Country

It’s that magical time of year when the days get shorter, temperatures drop, and trees get an orange-hued makeover. At the heart of the fall season are pumpkin dishes and treats. We can’t get enough of pumpkin spice lattes, but what other pumpkin-flavored delights are people craving?

Coffeeness used Google Trends to find the answer. Data analysts examined each state’s search trends for pumpkin-flavored foods and drinks over the past 12 months. The top-searched item for each state is displayed on the map below.

The Pumpkin Treats Each State Is Searching for

Pumpkin bread is where it‘s at. | Coffeeness

Overall, states gravitated towards decadent desserts in their search for pumpkin treats. Pumpkin bread, muffins, and cookies were the top three items, respectively. Twenty states, including Alabama, Colorado, and Nebraska, favored pumpkin bread. Parts of the Midwest, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as parts of the East Coast, such as Virginia and North Carolina, had a preference for pumpkin muffins. Pumpkin cookies gained the most interest in Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, and five other states.

The most popular non-sweet item was pumpkin soup, which was most frequently searched for in Texas, New York, Florida, and Michigan. Pumpkin seeds—often roasted with salt and spices—were most popular in Hawaii, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Surprisingly, pumpkin spice lattes weren’t particularly popular on this map. Only South Dakota searched for the drink the most. According to DoorDash data, people in Alaska, Oregon, Utah, and Montana order pumpkin spice lattes the most.

Here’s the complete list of each state’s most-searched pumpkin item:

State Pumpkin Treat Alabama Pumpkin bread Alaska Pumpkin bread Arizona Pumpkin cookies Arkansas Pumpkin bread California Pumpkin muffins Colorado Pumpkin bread Connecticut Pumpkin muffins Delaware Pumpkin cookies Florida Pumpkin soup Georgia Pumpkin bread Hawaii Pumpkin seeds Idaho Pumpkin bread Illinois Pumpkin cookies Indiana Pumpkin bread Iowa Pumpkin bread Kansas Pumpkin bread Kentucky Pumpkin cookies Louisiana Pumpkin seeds Maine Pumpkin cookies Maryland Pumpkin muffins Massachusetts Pumpkin muffins Michigan Pumpkin soup Minnesota Pumpkin muffins Mississippi Pumpkin seeds Missouri Pumpkin muffins Montana Pumpkin bread Nebraska Pumpkin bread Nevada Pumpkin cookies New Hampshire Pumpkin cookies New Jersey Pumpkin muffins New Mexico Pumpkin bread New York Pumpkin soup North Carolina Pumpkin muffins North Dakota Pumpkin pie Ohio Pumpkin muffins Oklahoma Pumpkin bread Oregon Pumpkin bread Pennsylvania Pumpkin cookies Rhode Island Pumpkin bread South Carolina Pumpkin bread South Dakota Pumpkin spice latte Tennessee Pumpkin bread Texas Pumpkin soup Utah Pumpkin cookies Vermont Pumpkin bread Virginia Pumpkin muffins Washington Pumpkin bread West Virginia Pumpkin bread Wisconsin Pumpkin muffins Wyoming Pumpkin pie

If you find yourself craving pumpkin-spiced items this time of year, you’re not alone. The seasonal obsession with the flavor profile has everything to do with how our senses connection to memory. You can read more about the psychological phenomenon here.