Map Shows the Most Popular Pumpkin Foods Across the Country

It’s that magical time of year when the days get shorter, temperatures drop, and trees get an orange-hued makeover. At the heart of the fall season are pumpkin dishes and treats. We can’t get enough of pumpkin spice lattes, but what other pumpkin-flavored delights are people craving?
Coffeeness used Google Trends to find the answer. Data analysts examined each state’s search trends for pumpkin-flavored foods and drinks over the past 12 months. The top-searched item for each state is displayed on the map below.
The Pumpkin Treats Each State Is Searching for
Overall, states gravitated towards decadent desserts in their search for pumpkin treats. Pumpkin bread, muffins, and cookies were the top three items, respectively. Twenty states, including Alabama, Colorado, and Nebraska, favored pumpkin bread. Parts of the Midwest, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as parts of the East Coast, such as Virginia and North Carolina, had a preference for pumpkin muffins. Pumpkin cookies gained the most interest in Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, and five other states.
The most popular non-sweet item was pumpkin soup, which was most frequently searched for in Texas, New York, Florida, and Michigan. Pumpkin seeds—often roasted with salt and spices—were most popular in Hawaii, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Surprisingly, pumpkin spice lattes weren’t particularly popular on this map. Only South Dakota searched for the drink the most. According to DoorDash data, people in Alaska, Oregon, Utah, and Montana order pumpkin spice lattes the most.
Here’s the complete list of each state’s most-searched pumpkin item:
State
Pumpkin Treat
Alabama
Pumpkin bread
Alaska
Pumpkin bread
Arizona
Pumpkin cookies
Arkansas
Pumpkin bread
California
Pumpkin muffins
Colorado
Pumpkin bread
Connecticut
Pumpkin muffins
Delaware
Pumpkin cookies
Florida
Pumpkin soup
Georgia
Pumpkin bread
Hawaii
Pumpkin seeds
Idaho
Pumpkin bread
Illinois
Pumpkin cookies
Indiana
Pumpkin bread
Iowa
Pumpkin bread
Kansas
Pumpkin bread
Kentucky
Pumpkin cookies
Louisiana
Pumpkin seeds
Maine
Pumpkin cookies
Maryland
Pumpkin muffins
Massachusetts
Pumpkin muffins
Michigan
Pumpkin soup
Minnesota
Pumpkin muffins
Mississippi
Pumpkin seeds
Missouri
Pumpkin muffins
Montana
Pumpkin bread
Nebraska
Pumpkin bread
Nevada
Pumpkin cookies
New Hampshire
Pumpkin cookies
New Jersey
Pumpkin muffins
New Mexico
Pumpkin bread
New York
Pumpkin soup
North Carolina
Pumpkin muffins
North Dakota
Pumpkin pie
Ohio
Pumpkin muffins
Oklahoma
Pumpkin bread
Oregon
Pumpkin bread
Pennsylvania
Pumpkin cookies
Rhode Island
Pumpkin bread
South Carolina
Pumpkin bread
South Dakota
Pumpkin spice latte
Tennessee
Pumpkin bread
Texas
Pumpkin soup
Utah
Pumpkin cookies
Vermont
Pumpkin bread
Virginia
Pumpkin muffins
Washington
Pumpkin bread
West Virginia
Pumpkin bread
Wisconsin
Pumpkin muffins
Wyoming
Pumpkin pie
If you find yourself craving pumpkin-spiced items this time of year, you’re not alone. The seasonal obsession with the flavor profile has everything to do with how our senses connection to memory. You can read more about the psychological phenomenon here.
