Interactive Foliage Map Shows When Fall Colors Will Peak in 2025

People adore fall for many reasons, from the cozy fashion to the nostalgic treats. The season is perhaps best known for the explosion of yellow, red, and orange leaves that paints landscapes this time of year. To see when foliage is predicted to peak in your neck of the woods, check out the map below.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the official start of autumn falls on September 22, which marks the fall equinox. However, your local fall foliage can arrive any time from September through November, depending on where you live and what the weather’s been like. Fortunately, SmokyMountains.com releases an interactive foliage prediction map every year, making it easy to plan your next leaf-peeping excursion and get the most out of the gorgeous fall colors.

How to Use the Interactive Foliage Map

The fall foliage map above is easy to use. All you need to do is click and drag the slider to see when leaf colors are projected to change throughout the contiguous U.S. Yellow indicates leaves that have just started to turn, while red represents peak foliage. Once the map turns brown, that means the colors have passed their peak and the trees are transitioning to winter.

Foliage Trends for Fall 2025

The map shows a general trend of autumnal changes starting from the North and slowly cascading down to the South. This year, the first signs of near peak will likely begin around September 22, mainly in northwestern states such as Washington, Idaho, and Montana, as well as upper New England States like Maine and Vermont. Many Northern and mid-Atlantic states will have already peaked or passed their peak by the middle of October. Meanwhile, the South will not see peak fall foliage until late October through mid-November.

To make this map, SmokyMountains.com considers each region’s historical temperature and precipitation, forecast temperature and precipitation, prominent tree types, and user data. The results aren’t always 100 percent accurate, but they’re usually a good representation of how fall foliage appears across the nation. If you’re planning to take a fall road trip this year, make sure to include these stops to see the best the season has to offer.