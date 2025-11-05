The States With the Most Devoted Dog Owners, Mapped

When it comes to love and loyalty, America’s dog owners don’t mess around—but in some states, devotion goes way beyond daily walks and belly rubs. A Forbes Advisor analysis surveyed thousands of dog owners nationwide to find out where people go the extra mile (and the extra dollar) for their pets.

The report measured behaviors like whether owners would spend more than $4,000 to save their dog’s life, stay in an unhappy job for their pet’s sake, or even move homes just to give their dog a yard. Using those responses, Forbes ranked every state by total “dog devotion score.”

10. Oregon

Oregon rounds out the top 10 with a devotion score of 70.69 out of 100. More than 40 percent of Oregon dog owners said they’d spend over $4,000 on lifesaving care for their pet, and roughly 9.5 percent admitted they’ve stayed at a job they disliked for their dog’s benefit. With so many trails, beaches, and parks, it’s no wonder Oregonians take their pups seriously.

9. Delaware

Small state, big hearts. Delaware dog owners earned a 71.15 score thanks to strong spending habits—40 percent would pay $4,000 or more to save their pet—and a 9.5 percent share who’ve stayed in jobs they didn’t love just to keep their routine stable for their dogs.

7 (tie). Washington

Tied for seventh place, Washington scored 80.97 points overall. 43 percent of Washingtonians said they’d shell out $4,000 or more to save their dogs, and 7 percent have stayed in jobs they disliked to keep their pups happy. Between mountain hikes, dog-friendly breweries, and company pet perks, Washington’s canines have it good.

7 (tie). Arkansas

Arkansas shares the same 80.97 score as Washington, but its devotion takes a different shape. About 32.5 percent of owners would spend $4,000 or more on medical care, and 11.5 percent have stayed in jobs they didn’t enjoy for their dogs. Southern loyalty, it seems, extends to man’s best friend.

A dog in a backpack at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

6. Texas

Texans love their things big—and that includes their dogs. With an 81.42 score, about one-third of Texas owners said they’d drop $4,000 to save their dog’s life, while 12.5 percent have kept a job they disliked to provide for their pets. Some even move houses so their dogs can have a yard; 19 percent of Texas-area respondents said they’ve done just that.

5. Nevada

Nevada ranks fifth with 87.92 points. Nearly 38 percent of owners said they’d spend $4,000 or more on life-saving care, and 10 percent have stayed in jobs they disliked for their dogs. Forbes also found that 20 percent of Nevada dog owners have moved from an apartment to a house to give their pup more room to roam—the highest share in the country.

4. Alaska

Up north, Alaska scored 91.99 points—one of the most passionate dog owning populations in America. A remarkable 54.5 percent of Alaskans said they’d pay $4,000 or more to save their dogs, the highest rate of any state in the top 10. Life in the Last Frontier demands dependable companions, and locals clearly return the favor.

3. Georgia

Georgia earned a 92.45 score, landing in the bronze position. 40 percent of Georgians said they’d spend $4,000 or more on veterinary care, and 9.5 percent have stayed in jobs they disliked for their dogs. Combine that with a strong pet adoption culture and a booming pet care industry, and Georgia’s canine devotion looks downright peachy.

2. Virginia

Virginia ranks second with a 94.41 score. Roughly 41.5 percent of owners said they’d pay more than $4,000 to save their dogs, and 9.5 percent have stayed in jobs they didn’t like for their pups. Dog ownership here runs deep—especially in the suburbs and mountain regions where big yards and hiking trails abound.

Beagles running in a backyard at an animal rescue center in Virginia | Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

1. Colorado

At the very top sits Colorado, with a perfect devotion score of 100. More than 43 percent of Colorado owners said they’d spend $4,000 or more to save their dog’s life, and 11 percent have stayed in jobs they disliked for their dogs’ sake. Between its dog-friendly cities and abundant open space, the Centennial State sets the gold standard for canine commitment.

According to Forbes Advisor, five of the top 10 states with the most devoted dog owners are located in the Pacific and West—including Colorado, Alaska, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon. The data shows that financial and lifestyle sacrifices for pets are common nationwide: 36 percent of dog owners said they’d spend $4,000 or more on emergency care, while many reported moving homes or adjusting jobs to better accommodate their dogs.

In other words, love for your dog may be priceless, but in these states, it often costs at least four grand and a few career decisions.