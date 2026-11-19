Thanksgiving: it's a day of family, festivities, and...$50 turkeys? That's the deep-fried truth in America's 50th state, and it might not be long before the rest of us are paying those prices, too. Between the mountain of potatoes and the three different kinds of cheese required for the latest viral Thanksgiving side, holiday grocery hauls aren't always affordable.

But before you get your feathers in a ruffle, the cost of a turkey has actually dropped 21 cents in 2026. Still, depending on where you live, that discount might not make a big difference in the grand scheme of the grand feast.

A map of the cost of a Thanksgiving turkey by state in 2026. | FinanceBuzz

The average American shopper will pay $34.44 for a 15-pound bird (about $2.30 a pound), according to FinanceBuzz. That's a 0.6% dip. In some states, though, prices fly sky-high—much unlike domesticated turkeys.

Breaking the Bank (and the Wishbone)

State Cost for a 15-pound turkey Hawaii $57.85 North Carolina $44.85 Alaska $42.80 Nevada $42.35 Wisconsin $42.35 Iowa $40.85 Minnesota $40.85 New Jersey $40.35 Florida $39.35 Massachusetts $38.60

Swapping the catch of the day for the big bird of the holiday might be more trouble than it's worth in Hawaii, where a 15-pound turkey costs $57.85. As the costliest state for both groceries and Thanksgiving turkeys yet again, the Aloha State sees the high cost of importing specialty foods as mere reality.

Where it might be a nightmare, though, is in North Carolina, the second-most expensive state to buy a turkey at $44.85. Unlike Hawaii and third-place Alaska, this mainland state doesn't have the excuse of being thousands of miles off the coast, making its nearly $45 main course a true holiday surprise.

LauriPatterson/GettyImages

Rounding out the top tier of Thanksgiving turkey price tags are Nevada and Wisconsin, which both sit at $42.35 for a 15-pound turkey. Whether you're landlocked or surrounded by farms, putting a satiating centerpiece on the table won't come cheap.

Where the Bargain Birds Flock

State Cost for a 15-pound turkey Louisiana $21.75 Texas $23.75 Mississippi $24.25 Arizona $25.25 Utah $25.25 Arkansas $25.30 Oklahoma $25.35 Kansas $26.30 Illinois $26.75 Wyoming $28.80

Birds of a feather may stick together, but their price tags sure don't. On the other end of the scale, the cheapest state to buy a Thanksgiving turkey is Louisiana, where a 15-pound turkey costs just $21.75. Around the corner is Texas, where a bird goes for just $2 more, and Mississippi, which comes in third at $24.25. Relative to Hawaii's exotic bird, the prices down South practically encourage doubling up on turkeys so you can do one deep-fried and one roasted.

Before you pile on the 15-pounders, do a quick run-through of your Thanksgiving crew. The standard rule of thumb is 1.5 pounds of turkey per person, so a single bird feeds roughly 10 guests. Of course, carving down your guest list is an easy way to lower the bill (if you're okay with sacrificing a Moist Maker or two).

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