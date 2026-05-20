The U.S. Gender Pay Gap, Mapped By State

While the gender pay gap has decreased in the past few decades, it still exists—with some states seeing a larger gap than others.

Women earn around 85% of what men earn, according to the Pew Research Center, based on the earnings of both men and women in full-time and part-time positions. That number has increased from 65% back in 1982. A survey by the center found that U.S. adults believe the difference is due to factors such as women being treated differently than men by employers, women making different choices about balancing work and family compared to men, and women working in jobs that tend to pay less.

At a state level, the gender pay gap can be even worse—or better— depending on which state you live in. Visual Capitalist reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find each state's gender pay gap to see which states are more favorable or unfavorable for women in the workforce.

The Gender Pay Gap By State | Voronoi/Visual Capitalist

The Biggest Gaps

Rank State Pay Gap Percentage 1 Louisiana 36.7% 2 Utah 35.9% 3 Idaho 32.2% 4 West Virginia 31.2% 5 Alabama 30.4% 6 North Dakota 27.1% 7 Michigan 26.2% 8 Ohio 26.1% 9 Wyoming 24.6% 10 Iowa 23.9%

Louisiana tops the list of states with the biggest pay gap as women make 36.7% less than men in the state, according to Visual Capitalist research. That means women are only making 63.3 cents for every dollar a man makes. One factor may be oil and gas jobs in the state, which tend to be filled by men, while women can typically work in lower-paying jobs such as education and healthcare.

Utah women also have a tendency to work in lower-paying jobs like healthcare and retail while Utah men fill tech and finance jobs, leading to a 35.9% pay gap between the two genders.

The same trend can be seen in Idaho, West Virginia, and Alabama. All three support industries are primarily dominated by men such as energy extraction or manufacturing while women take on my traditional low-paying roles in industries like healthcare, education, or service jobs.

The Smallest Gaps

Rank State Pay Gap Percentage 1 New York 9.5% 2 Vermont 9.9% 3 Maryland 11.7% 4 California 13.2% 5 Massachusetts 13.5% 6 Hawaii 13.8% 7 District of Columbia 13.9% 8 Delaware 14.0% 9 Maine 15.5% 10 Oregon 16.7%

While there is a gender gap in all states, with women making less than men, working along the East Coast or West Coast could get you a little more money as a woman working full-time or part-time.

New York women have the lowest gender gap in any state at 9.5%, making 90.5 cents for every dollar a man makes. Nearby state Vermont also has a gender gap of less than 10% between women and men. A little further down the Atlantic coast, Maryland has a gender gap of 11.7%. Other areas along the East Coast also made the list with Massachusetts, the District of Columbia, Delaware, and Maine placing in the top 10 for the smallest gender gaps between men and women.

On the West Coast, California's fourth-place spot was the highest for states along the Pacific Ocean with a 13.2% gap. Hawaii and Oregon round out the top 10 list.

Visual Capitalist notes that these states have common characteristics such as a higher percentage of female college graduates, more public-sector and healthcare jobs, and stronger urban services positions that pay well. And unlike states where women earn less, the smaller gender pay gaps don't have as many industry and manufacturing jobs that are traditionally filled by men.

More Data, Mapped