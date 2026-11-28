There's at least one person in every state whose wealth eclipses everyone else, but who is that person in your state?

Forbes took a look at the wealthiest person in each state to figure out which industry you have to be in if you want to be the wealthiest, and which states top the list for the riches of the rich. Some states may surprise you with someone you never heard of, while others may not shock you with who tops the list.

So where do the richest of the rich rank in each state? Here are a few things to know about the wealthiest people in different states.

Every state's top earner—and the industry behind the wealth—at a glance | Visual Capitalist/Forbes

Tech Gives a Big Boost

Several states can brag that their wealthiest resident came from the tech industry. In fact, the top five states with the richest residents all come from the tech sector.

Texas leads the pack with the richest person in the world calling the Lone Star State their home state. Elon Musk is estimated to be worth $1 trillion—yes, that's trillion with a T. The tech CEO owns Tesla and SpaceX, with the latter offering an IPO in June 2026 that pushed his net worth above the $1 trillion mark.

Second-place Florida is home to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, who lives in the Sunshine State along with his estimated worth of $381 billion. One advantage for billionaires like Bezos living in the state is its lack of an individual income tax on that money.

Sergey Brin (left) and Larry Page in the early days of Google. | ullstein bild/GettyImages

Sergey Brin is the co-founder of Google, starting the company in 1998 along with Larry Page. Today, that company is worth a lot of money, which has made him rich. Brin is worth an estimated $265 billion and calls Nevada his main residence—home to Lake Tahoe and Brin's home on its shores, which alone costs more than $40 million.

It may be a surprise, then, to see all these tech executives leading the list for being the wealthiest people in the state they live in and not seeing California higher on that list. The state ended up in fourth place, with billionaire Mark Zuckerberg pushing the state into the top five states with the richest resident. The Facebook leader is worth $246 billion, making him the richest Californian. That's quite a feat in the state with the most billionaires, with Zuckerberg only one of almost 200 billionaires in California.

Steve Ballmer rounds out the top five as Washington’s richest resident. Companies like Starbucks, Amazon, and Costco call the state home, but it's Ballmer's work at Microsoft that put him at the top of the list of richest residents. He was the company's CEO from 2000 to 2014.

Not Just Tech at the Top

While each state has a richest resident, you may be surprised at how much some are worth.

Nebraska, for example, ranks sixth for its richest resident. Warren Buffett, nicknamed the Oracle of Omaha, is worth $147 billion from his investments in his company Berkshire Hathaway.

The only other person on the list worth more than $100 billion is Rob Walton, the richest resident in Arkansas. He earned his fortune from his connection to the retailer Walmart. His father, Sam Walton, founded the company.

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