The Best States in America for Dating, Ranked by Key Factors You Might Not Think of

Struggling to find a connection? Consider moving somewhere else. While dating is tougher than it was in the past (at least according to nearly half of Americans), location still matters. Taking into account factors like affordability, lifestyle, Pulsz ranked the dating scenes of all 50 U.S. states to find out which is the best. It turns out that, if you’re single, you may want to try your luck in Texas.

What makes a thriving dating scene? For their ranking, Pulsz looked at a wide variety of statistics that help determine how likely people are to go out and meet other people, from the cost of a beer or a movie ticket to housing affordability, cultural diversity, crime rates, and—last but not least—the number of bars and entertainment venues per capita. Together, these offer a snapshot of a state’s dating scene.

The site used statistics from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, RentCafe, Eventbrite, FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, and others to come up with its analysis.

The 10 Easiest States to Date in, Ranked

Rank State Average Beer & Wine Price Movie Costs Haircut Costs Housing Affordability Cost of Living Index Share of Single Adults Gender Balance of Singles Restaurants Per Capita Bars Per Capita Gyms Per Capita Movie Theaters Per Capita Music Festivals Per Capita Entertaining Events Median Income Job Growth Rate Median Credit Score Unemployment Rate Diversity Index National Parks Crime Rate Online Dating Safety Romance Scam Reports Sex Offenders Per Capita Total Score 1 Texas 11.5 27 27 1,450 91.8 111,618 111.5 0.59 9.68 10.60 1.49 0.03 9,560 66,963 1.96 695 4.1 67 2 4,937 133.8 4.34 259 91.68 2 Idaho 12.5 25 33 1,602 102 6,429 116.2 11.96 19.7 10.80 3.32 0.20 3,110 66,474 3.57 729 3.7 35.9 1 2,466 111.8 5.63 282 88.15 3 North Dakota 5.5 34 16 1,108 90.8 2,788 127.2 27.51 49.73 14.32 5.70 0.0 202 66,519 2.68 733 2.5 32.6 1 4,577 38.4 7.48 274 87.65 4 Maryland 10.3 25 21 1,867 114.9 24,168 103.4 2.49 7.31 12.43 1.29 0.08 2,530 90,203 1.39 716 3.6 67.3 0 3,619 145.7 5.24 117 87.05 5 South Carolina 12 22 21 1,603 94.6 19,602 104.9 3.46 7.15 11.90 1.37 0.04 1,320 59,318 2.62 699 4.3 54.6 1 5,973 113.2 5.07 340 85.50 6 Alaska 12.3 30 30 1,482 127.3 2,797 129.2 17.31 19.96 12.13 4.09 0.0 347 77,845 2.21 722 4.7 62.8 8 5,359 152.4 8.04 473 84.41 7 Florida 12 31 26 1,983 102 86,041 110.1 0.93 8.06 12.23 1.14 0.05 9,300 63,062 1.5 708 3.8 64.1 3 3,922 183.6 5.88 150 83.71 8 Oklahoma 12 20 22 1,044 85.5 14,840 114.3 4.92 10.34 11.30 2.81 0.12 990 55,826 1.76 696 3.1 59.5 0 5,870 135.6 5.09 208 83.36 9 California 12 38 35 2,594 141.6 156,968 112.6 0.36 8.53 13.17 1.71 0.07 12,280 84,907 1.03 722 5.5 69.7 9 4,720 152.5 5.2 154 82.48 10 Virginia 20 23 28 1,963 101.4 32,239 110.3 2.19 2.28 13.07 1.97 0.08 2,870 80,963 1.73 722 3.6 60.5 1 3,121 157.8 5.19 339 81.82

Texas owes its place at the top of the list thanks to a mix of social and economic factors. The Lone Star State is not just affordable, but filled with things to do and places to go. One-bedroom apartments in Texas cost an average $1,450, while movie tickets cost around $27.

In total, the state counts more than 9,500 entertainment venues, which is more than any other state in the top 10. Additionally, Texas ranks second in the number of single adults and fifth in diversity, meaning there’s ample opportunity for people to mix and mingle.

Surprisingly to some, Idaho comes in second thanks to its safety, sociability, and affordability. With monthly rent averaging $1,600 and a low crime rate, the state offers no less than 20 bars and 12 recreational centers per person. Continuing the trend, North Dakota ranks third thanks to its low rent and abundance of bars and restaurants.



Rounding out the top five are Maryland and South Carolina. Maryland might not be as cheap as Texas or Idaho, but it’s got competitive salaries and a low crime rate. Meanwhile, South Carolina earned brownie points for its affordability and its large single population.

Alaska, Florida, Oklahoma, California, and Virginia comprise the rest of the top 10, each offering different advantages. Alaska benefits from its gender balance, while California benefits from its assortment of festivals.

“Dating in the US feels different now,” says Nicky, a spokesperson for Pulsz. “People are busier, more online, and often more hesitant — but they still want something real.” The ranking suggests your chances of finding love today might depend in part on where you happen to live.

