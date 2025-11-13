The Best States in America for Dating, Ranked by Key Factors You Might Not Think of

Struggling to find a connection? Consider moving somewhere else. While dating is tougher than it was in the past (at least according to nearly half of Americans), location still matters. Taking into account factors like affordability, lifestyle, Pulsz ranked the dating scenes of all 50 U.S. states to find out which is the best. It turns out that, if you’re single, you may want to try your luck in Texas.
What makes a thriving dating scene? For their ranking, Pulsz looked at a wide variety of statistics that help determine how likely people are to go out and meet other people, from the cost of a beer or a movie ticket to housing affordability, cultural diversity, crime rates, and—last but not least—the number of bars and entertainment venues per capita. Together, these offer a snapshot of a state’s dating scene.
The site used statistics from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, RentCafe, Eventbrite, FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, and others to come up with its analysis.
The 10 Easiest States to Date in, Ranked
Rank
State
Average Beer & Wine Price
Movie Costs
Haircut Costs
Housing Affordability
Cost of Living Index
Share of Single Adults
Gender Balance of Singles
Restaurants Per Capita
Bars Per Capita
Gyms Per Capita
Movie Theaters Per Capita
Music Festivals Per Capita
Entertaining Events
Median Income
Job Growth Rate
Median Credit Score
Unemployment Rate
Diversity Index
National Parks
Crime Rate
Online Dating Safety
Romance Scam Reports
Sex Offenders Per Capita
Total Score
1
Texas
11.5
27
27
1,450
91.8
111,618
111.5
0.59
9.68
10.60
1.49
0.03
9,560
66,963
1.96
695
4.1
67
2
4,937
133.8
4.34
259
91.68
2
Idaho
12.5
25
33
1,602
102
6,429
116.2
11.96
19.7
10.80
3.32
0.20
3,110
66,474
3.57
729
3.7
35.9
1
2,466
111.8
5.63
282
88.15
3
North Dakota
5.5
34
16
1,108
90.8
2,788
127.2
27.51
49.73
14.32
5.70
0.0
202
66,519
2.68
733
2.5
32.6
1
4,577
38.4
7.48
274
87.65
4
Maryland
10.3
25
21
1,867
114.9
24,168
103.4
2.49
7.31
12.43
1.29
0.08
2,530
90,203
1.39
716
3.6
67.3
0
3,619
145.7
5.24
117
87.05
5
South Carolina
12
22
21
1,603
94.6
19,602
104.9
3.46
7.15
11.90
1.37
0.04
1,320
59,318
2.62
699
4.3
54.6
1
5,973
113.2
5.07
340
85.50
6
Alaska
12.3
30
30
1,482
127.3
2,797
129.2
17.31
19.96
12.13
4.09
0.0
347
77,845
2.21
722
4.7
62.8
8
5,359
152.4
8.04
473
84.41
7
Florida
12
31
26
1,983
102
86,041
110.1
0.93
8.06
12.23
1.14
0.05
9,300
63,062
1.5
708
3.8
64.1
3
3,922
183.6
5.88
150
83.71
8
Oklahoma
12
20
22
1,044
85.5
14,840
114.3
4.92
10.34
11.30
2.81
0.12
990
55,826
1.76
696
3.1
59.5
0
5,870
135.6
5.09
208
83.36
9
California
12
38
35
2,594
141.6
156,968
112.6
0.36
8.53
13.17
1.71
0.07
12,280
84,907
1.03
722
5.5
69.7
9
4,720
152.5
5.2
154
82.48
10
Virginia
20
23
28
1,963
101.4
32,239
110.3
2.19
2.28
13.07
1.97
0.08
2,870
80,963
1.73
722
3.6
60.5
1
3,121
157.8
5.19
339
81.82
Texas owes its place at the top of the list thanks to a mix of social and economic factors. The Lone Star State is not just affordable, but filled with things to do and places to go. One-bedroom apartments in Texas cost an average $1,450, while movie tickets cost around $27.
In total, the state counts more than 9,500 entertainment venues, which is more than any other state in the top 10. Additionally, Texas ranks second in the number of single adults and fifth in diversity, meaning there’s ample opportunity for people to mix and mingle.
Surprisingly to some, Idaho comes in second thanks to its safety, sociability, and affordability. With monthly rent averaging $1,600 and a low crime rate, the state offers no less than 20 bars and 12 recreational centers per person. Continuing the trend, North Dakota ranks third thanks to its low rent and abundance of bars and restaurants.
Rounding out the top five are Maryland and South Carolina. Maryland might not be as cheap as Texas or Idaho, but it’s got competitive salaries and a low crime rate. Meanwhile, South Carolina earned brownie points for its affordability and its large single population.
Alaska, Florida, Oklahoma, California, and Virginia comprise the rest of the top 10, each offering different advantages. Alaska benefits from its gender balance, while California benefits from its assortment of festivals.
“Dating in the US feels different now,” says Nicky, a spokesperson for Pulsz. “People are busier, more online, and often more hesitant — but they still want something real.” The ranking suggests your chances of finding love today might depend in part on where you happen to live.
Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations