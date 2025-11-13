Mental Floss

The Best States in America for Dating, Ranked by Key Factors You Might Not Think of

A recent study looked at many important stats to determine where you might have the best chance of finding your soulmate.
ByTim Brinkhof|
A couple in Austin, Texas
A couple in Austin, Texas | Talal Hakim/Pexels

Struggling to find a connection? Consider moving somewhere else. While dating is tougher than it was in the past (at least according to nearly half of Americans), location still matters. Taking into account factors like affordability, lifestyle, Pulsz ranked the dating scenes of all 50 U.S. states to find out which is the best. It turns out that, if you’re single, you may want to try your luck in Texas.

What makes a thriving dating scene? For their ranking, Pulsz looked at a wide variety of statistics that help determine how likely people are to go out and meet other people, from the cost of a beer or a movie ticket to housing affordability, cultural diversity, crime rates, and—last but not least—the number of bars and entertainment venues per capita. Together, these offer a snapshot of a state’s dating scene. 

The site used statistics from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, RentCafe, Eventbrite, FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, and others to come up with its analysis.

The 10 Easiest States to Date in, Ranked

Rank

State

Average Beer & Wine Price

Movie Costs

Haircut Costs

Housing Affordability

Cost of Living Index

Share of Single Adults

Gender Balance of Singles

Restaurants Per Capita

Bars Per Capita

Gyms Per Capita

Movie Theaters Per Capita

Music Festivals Per Capita

Entertaining Events

Median Income

Job Growth Rate

Median Credit Score

Unemployment Rate

Diversity Index

National Parks

Crime Rate

Online Dating Safety

Romance Scam Reports

Sex Offenders Per Capita

Total Score

1

Texas

11.5

27

27

1,450

91.8

111,618

111.5

0.59

9.68

10.60

1.49

0.03

9,560

66,963

1.96

695

4.1

67

2

4,937

133.8

4.34

259

91.68

2

Idaho

12.5

25

33

1,602

102

6,429

116.2

11.96

19.7

10.80

3.32

0.20

3,110

66,474

3.57

729

3.7

35.9

1

2,466

111.8

5.63

282

88.15

3

North Dakota

5.5

34

16

1,108

90.8

2,788

127.2

27.51

49.73

14.32

5.70

0.0

202

66,519

2.68

733

2.5

32.6

1

4,577

38.4

7.48

274

87.65

4

Maryland

10.3

25

21

1,867

114.9

24,168

103.4

2.49

7.31

12.43

1.29

0.08

2,530

90,203

1.39

716

3.6

67.3

0

3,619

145.7

5.24

117

87.05

5

South Carolina

12

22

21

1,603

94.6

19,602

104.9

3.46

7.15

11.90

1.37

0.04

1,320

59,318

2.62

699

4.3

54.6

1

5,973

113.2

5.07

340

85.50

6

Alaska

12.3

30

30

1,482

127.3

2,797

129.2

17.31

19.96

12.13

4.09

0.0

347

77,845

2.21

722

4.7

62.8

8

5,359

152.4

8.04

473

84.41

7

Florida

12

31

26

1,983

102

86,041

110.1

0.93

8.06

12.23

1.14

0.05

9,300

63,062

1.5

708

3.8

64.1

3

3,922

183.6

5.88

150

83.71

8

Oklahoma

12

20

22

1,044

85.5

14,840

114.3

4.92

10.34

11.30

2.81

0.12

990

55,826

1.76

696

3.1

59.5

0

5,870

135.6

5.09

208

83.36

9

California

12

38

35

2,594

141.6

156,968

112.6

0.36

8.53

13.17

1.71

0.07

12,280

84,907

1.03

722

5.5

69.7

9

4,720

152.5

5.2

154

82.48

10

Virginia

20

23

28

1,963

101.4

32,239

110.3

2.19

2.28

13.07

1.97

0.08

2,870

80,963

1.73

722

3.6

60.5

1

3,121

157.8

5.19

339

81.82

Texas owes its place at the top of the list thanks to a mix of social and economic factors. The Lone Star State is not just affordable, but filled with things to do and places to go. One-bedroom apartments in Texas cost an average $1,450, while movie tickets cost around $27.

In total, the state counts more than 9,500 entertainment venues, which is more than any other state in the top 10. Additionally, Texas ranks second in the number of single adults and fifth in diversity, meaning there’s ample opportunity for people to mix and mingle.

Surprisingly to some, Idaho comes in second thanks to its safety, sociability, and affordability. With monthly rent averaging $1,600 and a low crime rate, the state offers no less than 20 bars and 12 recreational centers per person. Continuing the trend, North Dakota ranks third thanks to its low rent and abundance of bars and restaurants.

Lewiston hills view from Lewiston, Idaho, USA
Hills view from Lewiston, Idaho, USA | Francis Dean/GettyImages

Rounding out the top five are Maryland and South Carolina. Maryland might not be as cheap as Texas or Idaho, but it’s got competitive salaries and a low crime rate. Meanwhile, South Carolina earned brownie points for its affordability and its large single population.

Alaska, Florida, Oklahoma, California, and Virginia comprise the rest of the top 10, each offering different advantages. Alaska benefits from its gender balance, while California benefits from its assortment of festivals.

“Dating in the US feels different now,” says Nicky, a spokesperson for Pulsz. “People are busier, more online, and often more hesitant — but they still want something real.” The ranking suggests your chances of finding love today might depend in part on where you happen to live. 

