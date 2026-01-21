You don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day—or even a passport renewal—to celebrate love. Across the U.S., dreamy destinations make it easy to plan a romantic getaway anytime. According to a 2025 Talker Research study, married Americans are 65% more romantic on vacation. Of the 2,000 adults surveyed, 82% said a trip with their partner can reignite the spark, and 56% reported that a getaway helped rekindle their relationship. With results like that, it’s no wonder couples are flocking to scenic towns, charming hotels, and inviting eateries across the country.

But where to begin? With 50 states to choose from, the options may seem endless. To help narrow it down, luxury travel advisors at The Resorts Collection analyzed Tripadvisor comments to determine the top ten states for romance, looking at how often hotels, restaurants, landmarks, and nature and park attractions were described as “romantic.”

RHODE ISLAND TOPS THE LIST OF MOST ROMANTIC STATES

Castle Hill Lighthouse in Newport, Rhode Island | DenisTangneyJr/GettyImages

You can't go wrong with a little coastal charm, and Rhode Island is just the place. The East Coast gem takes the crown as America’s most romantic state, with 2,100 romantic mentions per 100,000 Tripadvisor comments—well above the national average. Couples praise the state for its quaint inns, seaside parks, and cozy restaurants. Nature is a big draw here, with 403 mentions for parks and outdoor attractions, nearly 94% above the national benchmark. Whether it’s a stroll along the coast, a seafood supper in Newport, or a weekend getaway in Providence, Rhode Island offers a mix of romance and adventure that keeps couples coming back.

San Antonio River Walk in San Antonio, Texas | skibreck/GettyImages

Coming in second, Texas proves that romance isn’t just for small states. With 1,787 romantic mentions, the Lone Star State shines for its restaurants alone, which accounted for 1,261 mentions—over 80% above the national average. Popular landmarks like the San Antonio River Walk and the Dallas Arboretum offer picturesque backdrops for couples, while scenic spots from the Hill Country to the Gulf Coast provide plenty of options for a memorable getaway. For a romantic retreat that blends big-city charm with natural beauty, Texas is tough to beat.

Rank State Hotel "Romantic" Mentions Restaurant "Romantic" Mentions Landmark "Romantic" Mentions Nature & Park "Romantic" Mentions Total "Romantic" Mentions 1 Rhode Island 173 1,134 390 403 2,100 2 Texas 106 1,261 196 225 1,787 3 Washington 119 1,133 133 368 1,753 4 New York 110 1,344 37 242 1,734 5 Ohio 125 1,075 227 290 1,716 6 Vermont 317 946 120 298 1,681 7 Pennsylvania 120 941 131 408 1,600 8 Oklahoma 103 1,167 151 167 1,588 9 Hawaii 91 1,279 61 141 1,572 10 Oregon 117 942 204 264 1,528

Just behind Rhode Island and Texas, Washington claimed third place with 1,753 romantic mentions, thanks to a wealth of scenic landscapes, from the Hoh Rain Forest to the Enchantments. New York ranks fourth with 1,734 mentions—and even more world-renowned restaurants to treat your taste buds. Ohio rounded out the top five with 1,716 mentions, while Vermont, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Hawaii, and Oregon completed the top 10, with totals ranging from 1,681 to 1,528 romantic mentions. With so many options to choose from, couples can find the perfect setting for love without leaving the country.