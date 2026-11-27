There are 343,035,829...30, 31, 32 people in the U.S., and counting. Someone is born every nine seconds, and someone passes away every 10 seconds.
It might not seem like it as we go about our daily lives, but the state you live in can actually affect how long you live. Some areas offer greater access to healthcare, more parks and green spaces, healthier food options, and living conditions that support longer lives, while others don't.
Before we dive into life expectancies in each state, recorded by World Population Review, let's look at the highest and lowest, along with the national average.
HIGHEST, LOWEST, AND NATIONAL AVERAGE LIFE EXPECTANCY
The state with the highest life expectancy in the U.S. is Hawaii. Residents live to just over 81 years old on average, likely thanks to a combination of factors: weather, lifestyle, and environmental conditions that foster longevity. According to The Hill, Hawaii has very low rates of cancer and heart disease. Residents also have better access to healthcare, and the air is cleaner than in many other states.
Mississippi has the lowest life expectancy of any state in the U.S. Residents of the Magnolia State live about 73 years on average, eight years less than the average Hawaiian. But why? Aside from having one of the highest smoking rates in the country, Mississippi has “the second-lowest access to gyms, as well as the second-fewest walking, hiking, and running routes,” according to the SunHerald.
The average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.5 years. By comparison, Japan's is 85.1, Portugal's is 82.9, and the United Kingdom's is 81.7. According to Worldometer, the U.S. doesn't even crack the top 50 countries with the longest life expectancies in the world.
Despite its seemingly low ranking, the United States' average life expectancy has risen 1.23% since 2025!
If Hawaiians live longer than the average American, while Mississippians live nearly five years less, where does your state stand?
THE UNITED STATES OF LIFE EXPECTANCY
Alabama
74.91 years
Alaska
76.65 years
Arizona
78.36 years
Arkansas
75.01 years
California
80.62 years
Colorado
79.56 years
Connecticut
80.48 years
Delaware
77.88 years
Florida
79.32 years
Georgia
77.14 years
Hawaii
81.11 years
Idaho
79.24 years
Illinois
79.00 years
Indiana
76.81 years
Iowa
78.82 years
Kansas
77.70 years
Kentucky
74.83 years
Louisiana
75.05 years
Maine
77.88 years
Maryland
79.06 years
Massachusetts
80.82 years
Michigan
78.00 years
Minnesota
80.24 years
Mississippi
73.89 years
Missouri
76.70 years
Montana
78.43 years
Nebraska
78.98 years
Nevada
77.69 years
New Hampshire
79.43 years
New Jersey
81.08 years
New Mexico
75.91 years
New York
81.03 years
North Carolina
76.83 years
North Dakota
79.08 years
Ohio
77.00 years
Oklahoma
75.16 years
Oregon
78.46 years
Pennsylvania
78.54 years
Rhode Island
80.12 years
South Carolina
76.15 years
South Dakota
78.29 years
Tennessee
75.01 years
Texas
78.26 years
Utah
79.73 years
Vermont
79.22 years
Virginia
78.67 years
Washington
79.19 years
West Virginia
74.02 years
Wisconsin
79.04 years
Wyoming
77.84 years