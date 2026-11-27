There are 343,035,829...30, 31, 32 people in the U.S., and counting. Someone is born every nine seconds, and someone passes away every 10 seconds.

It might not seem like it as we go about our daily lives, but the state you live in can actually affect how long you live. Some areas offer greater access to healthcare, more parks and green spaces, healthier food options, and living conditions that support longer lives, while others don't.

Before we dive into life expectancies in each state, recorded by World Population Review, let's look at the highest and lowest, along with the national average.

HIGHEST, LOWEST, AND NATIONAL AVERAGE LIFE EXPECTANCY

Hawaii | Mississippi | Getty Images

The state with the highest life expectancy in the U.S. is Hawaii. Residents live to just over 81 years old on average, likely thanks to a combination of factors: weather, lifestyle, and environmental conditions that foster longevity. According to The Hill, Hawaii has very low rates of cancer and heart disease. Residents also have better access to healthcare, and the air is cleaner than in many other states.

Mississippi has the lowest life expectancy of any state in the U.S. Residents of the Magnolia State live about 73 years on average, eight years less than the average Hawaiian. But why? Aside from having one of the highest smoking rates in the country, Mississippi has “the second-lowest access to gyms, as well as the second-fewest walking, hiking, and running routes,” according to the SunHerald.

The average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.5 years. By comparison, Japan's is 85.1, Portugal's is 82.9, and the United Kingdom's is 81.7. According to Worldometer, the U.S. doesn't even crack the top 50 countries with the longest life expectancies in the world.

Despite its seemingly low ranking, the United States' average life expectancy has risen 1.23% since 2025!

If Hawaiians live longer than the average American, while Mississippians live nearly five years less, where does your state stand?

THE UNITED STATES OF LIFE EXPECTANCY

Getty Images

Alabama

74.91 years

Alaska

76.65 years

Arizona

78.36 years

Arkansas

75.01 years

California

80.62 years

Colorado

79.56 years

Connecticut

80.48 years

Delaware

77.88 years

Florida

79.32 years

Georgia

77.14 years

Hawaii

81.11 years

Idaho

79.24 years

Illinois

79.00 years

Indiana

76.81 years

Iowa

78.82 years

Kansas

77.70 years

Kentucky

74.83 years

Louisiana

75.05 years

Maine

77.88 years

Maryland

79.06 years

Massachusetts

80.82 years

Michigan

78.00 years

Minnesota

80.24 years

Mississippi

73.89 years

Missouri

76.70 years

Montana

78.43 years

Nebraska

78.98 years

Nevada

77.69 years

New Hampshire

79.43 years

New Jersey

81.08 years

New Mexico

75.91 years

New York

81.03 years

North Carolina

76.83 years

North Dakota

79.08 years

Ohio

77.00 years

Oklahoma

75.16 years

Oregon

78.46 years

Pennsylvania

78.54 years

Rhode Island

80.12 years

South Carolina

76.15 years

South Dakota

78.29 years

Tennessee

75.01 years

Texas

78.26 years

Utah

79.73 years

Vermont

79.22 years

Virginia

78.67 years

Washington

79.19 years

West Virginia

74.02 years

Wisconsin

79.04 years

Wyoming

77.84 years

Read More: