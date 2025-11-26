The U.S. States Most (and Least) Likely to Keep You Healthy This Winter

Winter is coming, and with it: flu season. This year, health experts warn of a new, “unusually early and severe” influenza strain making its way to the US after sweeping through the UK, Japan, and Canada. Aside from getting a flu shot, there are many things you can do to minimize your chances of getting sick, including eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, or even moving to a different state.

To identify which parts of the country offer the best conditions for staying healthy during the winter, experts at the healthcare staffing platform Nursa ranked each U.S. state based on a series of immune resilience indicators, from average wintertime temperatures and total hours of sunlight to daily fruit and vegetable consumption and the percentage of adults that sleep fewer than seven hours per night.

States That Struggle Least (and Most) With Winter Health

A man sneezing at his desk with a tissue | Gustavo Fring/Pexels

California ended up taking the number one spot for winter wellness, scoring a 9.19 out of 10 on Nursa’s grading scale. This should hardly come as a surprise, as the Sunshine State is world-famous for its warm, sunny climate.

Winter temperatures range between 39 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, well above the national average. More importantly perhaps, Californian culture discourages smoking and promotes organic foods, fitness, and outdoor leisure activities, ensuring its elderly population—the largest in the country—stays healthy.

At the bottom of Nursa’s ranking, we have Ohio and Alaska. Both are tied for the worst state to live in during flu season, scoring a 4.93 out of 10. Ohio’s poor performance is largely due to lack of sleep, as nearly 40% of residents get less than 7 hours of shut-eye. Lack of sunshine is also an issue: the Buckeye State ranks fifth in cloudy skies.

Data for Most Unhealthy Winters

Rank State Adults sleeping less than 7 hours on average a night Average winter temperature (°F) Winter sun (% time between sunrise and sunset) Total hours of sun in winter Total clear days in winter Adults eating 2+ fruits and 3+ vegetables daily (%) Winter wellness score/10

=1 Ohio 38.5% 29.5° 36% 321 12 7.3% 4.93 =1 Alaska 37.1% 2.6° 34% 255 19 8.9% 4.93 3 New York 38.4% 23.3° 32% 289 8 12% 5.10 4 Idaho 32.5% 25.4° 43% 366 14 5.4% 5.34 5 Wisconsin 32.8% 17.2° 46% 405 20 6.3% 5.53 6 Illinois 36% 28.3° 46% 422 21 6.2% 5.59 =7 Michigan 35.2% 21.7° 36% 340 10 9.6% 5.68 =7 Indiana 37.7% 29.4° 42% 380 17 8.7% 5.68 =7 Oregon 30.9% 34° 30% 266 8 6.5% 5.68 =10 North Dakota 33.2% 12.2° 51% 426 20 6.3% 5.74 =10 Tennessee 38.8% 39.1° 43% 415 20 6.8% 5.74 12 Alabama 40.5% 46.5° 46% 464 22 4.8% 5.84 =13 Kentucky 39.3% 35.9° 43% 408 18 8.9% 5.98 =13 Montana 31.7% 21.2° 48% 368 13 7% 5.98 15 Washington 32.4% 33° 30% 232 8 9% 6.12

Alaska’s challenges stem from extreme cold. Daytime temperatures during the holiday season average around 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit, making winters in Boston or Chicago seem almost tropical by comparison.

The state, deservedly dubbed The Last Frontier, receives just 255 hours of sunlight each winter—a little over 10 days. That’s less than any other state in the country except for Washington, according to Nursa. Despite their climate and remote location, Alaskans consume a lot of fruit and vegetables, more than people living in states like Ohio, Idaho, and Nevada. Even so, their diets can’t make up for the cold.

A person in Chicago braving the cold wearing gloves, a scarf, and jacket | Scott Olson/GettyImages

Scoring a 5.10 out of 10, New York is the third-worst state to live in during flu season—a ranking driven by insufficient sleep (there’s some truth to New York City’s moniker) and gloomy weather conditions: the Empire State has the lowest number of clear winter days in the entire country. Scoring slightly higher than New York are Idaho, Wisconsin, and Illinois, thanks to a lack of sunlight and poor eating habits.

Weather and climate can not only impact our physical health, but also our mental well-being. As many as 5% of Americans struggle with seasonal affective disorder or SAD, while two in five Americans say their mood worsens during winter, when the days grow shorter, colder, and cloudier. But much shorter, colder, and cloudier, depending on where you live.