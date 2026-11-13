The Most—And Least—Superstitious States in America, Ranked

There are plenty of superstitions that people from around the world believe in, from good superstitions like four-leaf clovers to bad ones like opening an umbrella indoors. There are superstitions about driving, snow days, love, and more.

But some states take superstitions more seriously than others, which is why they may turn to the internet to learn more about them. People may be furiously looking up when the next Friday the 13th will occur, how to choose a lucky number, or plenty of other good and bad superstitious practices. Based on these searches, Duel.com decided to look at which states are the most superstitious.

So which states turned out to be the most superstitious? And which ones don't seem to care all that much? See if your state makes one of the lists.

New England States Are the Most Superstitious

Good luck horseshoe | diephosi/GettyImages

New England takes up four of the top six most superstitious states. That may not be surprising for a region that was home to the country's most famous witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts, before the United States even became a country, and is closely associated with Halloween.

Rhode Island topped the list of most superstitious state, with more than 9,000 superstitious searches out of 100,000 residents. One reason may be its love for astrology, with more than 7,200 residents looking up their horoscopes. That's around 1 in every 14 residents choosing to see what their horoscope tells them for the day. The state also ranked in the top 10 for black cat superstition searches.

New York came in second place, helped by their search for psychics. In fact, they looked up psychics more than any other state, with almost 600 searches per 100,000 residents. They were also in the top 10 for searches for palm readers.

Third-place Massachusetts had the second-highest number of searches per resident for horoscopes, coming in only behind Rhode Island. It also made the top five states for searches for four-leaf clovers. That may not be surprise considering the lucky clover's origins in Ireland. Boston, Massachusetts, consistently ranks the highest when it comes to the largest percentage of a city's population in the U.S. that claims Irish ancestry.

The top 10 states that are the most superstitious, according to data from Duel.com, include:

1. Rhode Island

2. New York

3. Massachusetts

4. New Hampshire

5. Virginia

6. Maine

7. Nevada

8. Illinois

9. Connecticut

10. Pennsylvania

West and Midwest Are Not That Superstitious

Friday the 13th on calendar | Jupiterimages/GettyImages

Some superstitions don't have the same effect on residents as you go further west.

Idaho ranked first for the least superstitious state, according to Duel.com, coming in low for several superstitious searches. The state was the least likely to search for horoscopes and the only one to have less than 3,000 searches per 100,000 residents. It also ranked low when it came to searches about broken mirrors bringing bad luck or certain numbers bringing good luck.

Second-place North Dakota had some of the lowest searches among states for psychics and palm readers. Third-place Arkansas wasn't very likely to look up what potential bad luck could befall someone encountering a black cat or a person who walked under a ladder.

The top 10 least superstitious states include:

1. Idaho

2. North Dakota

3. Arkansas

4. Utah

5. Alaska

6. South Dakota

7. Nebraska

8. Oklahoma

9. Kansas

10. Louisiana