The Most Popular Music Genre in Every State, Mapped

When someone asks what your favorite music genre is, what's the first that comes to mind? Not only are there seemingly endless genres to choose from, but your setting and mood also likely impact your answer.

The playlist you put on at the gym might be very different from the genre of music you listen to while cooking a meal. Similarly, the tunes you put on when you're sad are likely worlds apart from the music you listen to when you're getting ready to go out on the town.

The soundtrack blasting through your speaker at the beach is probably a far cry from the music you listen to as you're flying to a rather rainy European destination.

Or, despite the many listening scenarios, there may be one genre you return to the most. The same can be said of each state.

LISTENING TO THE DATA

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Using Google Trends, SeatPick compiled a list of the most-searched music genres in each state over the past 12 months. A total of 18 genres made the cut: jazz, R&B, hip hop, rock, country, pop, punk, metal, classical, blues, folk, gospel, reggae, EDM, Latin, indie, soul, and bluegrass. After analyzing the data, SeatPick found that each state had a most-searched genre and a top artist associated with that genre.

The most-searched genre nationwide was pop, followed by metal, soul, country, and indie. Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift reigns as the most-searched pop artist, while Sleep Token leads in metal, Leon Thomas in soul, Morgan Wallen in country, and PinkPantheress in indie.

THE UNITED STATES OF MUSIC GENRES

Most searched music genres | SeatPick

As stated, pop music is among Americans' favorite genres, streaming through headphones in 13 states, including California, Texas, Utah, Arizona, Michigan, and Minnesota, to name a few. Metal was the top choice in Ohio, Oklahoma, Maine, Montana, and eight other states.

Soul grabbed the mic in a handful of southern states, Virginia, the Carolinas, and Alabama, as well as Illinois. Four states preferred listening to country music, three had the most searches for indie music, and two had Latin (led by Bad Bunny) and R&B (led by Chris Brown) on repeat.

The remaining 11 genres considered for the list were the most-searched in just one state each, with artists like Billie Eilish driving searches for rock, Lady Gaga for EDM, Noah Kahan for folk, Green Day for punk, Bob Marley for reggae, and Billy Strings for bluegrass. Classical music was also named a favorite, with Max Richter claiming the top spot in the genre for Vermont.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE GENRE?

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is your favorite music genre? &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Pop&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Metal&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Country&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rock&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Indie&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Latin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;R&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;B&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Folk&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Soul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Punk&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Classical &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Hip Hop&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Gospel&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Reggae &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

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