The States With the Most Drive-In Movie Theaters

Drive-in movie theaters used to only be a drive away. But the number of outdoor screens started to drop as property values increased, moviegoers went with other options, and multi-screen movie theaters became more popular.

The local drive-in depicted in movies like Pee-Wee's Big Adventure or Grease, however, is in the past for most parts of the country.

But some places still hold on to their drive-in dreams with spots for cars and trucks to park while taking in the latest flick or enjoying a classic movie on the big screen at night. Check out the states with the most drive-ins, according to Stacker, to see if you can watch a movie under the stars from the comfort of your own car.

Pennsylvania

Drive-ins: 20

The Keystone State is the best place for you to grab your keys and head to a drive-in. Pennsylvania still has 20 drive-in theaters, or around 1.5 drive-ins for every 1 million residents. One theater to check out is The Mahoning Drive-In Theatre, which still shows old movies on traditional 35mm film for an authentic drive-in experience.

California

The Rubidoux Drive-in Theater in Rubidoux, California; ca. 1978. | HUM Images/GettyImages

Drive-ins: 18

It's probably no surprise that California made this list as it’s home to Hollywood and has the most film jobs of any state. One great option if you're in the Los Angeles area is the Rubidoux Drive-In, which actually has three different drive-in screens with current movies to give you plenty of choices when you're trying to decide where to drive to see a flick.

New York

Drive-ins: 18

The state with the second-largest film industry workforce by number of jobs is also tied for the second-most drive-in theaters in the country. Downstate residents can find a good movie at the Warwick Drive-In while upstate residents can try the Finger Lakes Drive-In. That theater opened in 1947 and is the state's oldest operating drive-in.

Ohio

The Van-Del Drive-In sign glows in Middle Point, Ohio. | MEGAN JELINGER/GettyImages

Drive-ins: 17

Residents in northwest Ohio may want to try the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater in Liberty Center, which is one of 17 drive-ins still operating in the state. The drive-in has space for putt-putt golf, cornhole, and other games to check out as you wait for the latest releases to start on the big screen.

Texas

Drive-ins: 17

Everything is bigger in Texas, and at its peak, the state led the nation with the most drive-ins. But times have changed, and the Lone Star State is down to 17 drive-in theaters. One traditional option is the Tascosa Drive-In in Amarillo, which shows current films rain or shine, so your car may be a good option to avoid the extra precipitation.

Indiana

A neon "Entrance" sign glows in front of the Georgetown Drive-In movie theater in Georgetown, Indiana, | Bloomberg/GettyImages

Drive-ins: 10

There's a noticeable drop from Texas to Indiana, which still operates 10 drive-in theaters. Tibbs Drive-In is the only one still in Indianapolis and has four screens showing the latest releases for movie fans to enjoy.

Tennessee

Drive-ins: 8

You can find eight drive-ins still showing films in Tennessee, including the StateLine Drive-In in Elizabethtown. The drive-in has been in operation since 1947 and includes first-run films so you can see the latest blockbusters from your car. StateLine also shows classics like The Wizard of Oz and special movies for its Halloween celebrations, too.

Kentucky

Movie plays at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in La Grange, Kentucky. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Drive-ins: 6

The rolling hills of Kentucky have a few options for moviegoers, including the Bourbon Drive-In in Paris, Kentucky, with a name that celebrates the state's bourbon tradition. You can also try the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, which runs new releases as well as classic films paired together like Jurassic Park and Jaws for its Retro Wednesday night. That's a lot of teeth to eat popcorn at a drive-in.

Wisconsin

Drive-ins: 6

Wisconsin still has a few drive-ins that are perfect for catching a movie in your car. Perhaps the best-named theater is the Field of Scenes in Freedom, Wisconsin, with first-run movies and modern classics. The Big Sky Drive-In near Wisconsin Dells is also an option with two screens to choose from.

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