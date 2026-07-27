The States With the Best—And Worst—School Systems

What happens in the classroom doesn’t stay in the classroom. While polynomials and prom queens get filed away shortly after graduation, many aspects of public schooling stick around for life. It’s the foundation of a kid’s general knowledge, social skills, and even livelihood, so it's no surprise that a state’s school system is a key consideration for Americans planning on putting down roots.

Finding a great public school system isn't just a matter of money. A big budget doesn't guarantee better test scores or smaller classes, and the quality of a child's education often comes down to state lines.

How confident are Americans in the nation's public education? According to recent polling from Gallup, only 27% of Americans say they have a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in public schools. Plus, a Pew Research Center survey found that more than half of U.S. adults (51%) believe public K–12 education is currently in a downward spiral.

To see where public education gets the highest marks—and where it’s falling behind—WalletHub graded every state on 32 different factors, ranging from standardized test scores to classroom safety. Here’s how the states' school systems stack up.

WalletHub

The Best School System

1. Massachusetts

2. Connecticut

3. New Jersey

4. New Hampshire

5. Wisconsin

New England states dominate the list of top-performing public school systems. The leading state, Massachusetts, and its three runner-ups take four of the top five spots nationwide, with Vermont and Rhode Island also making the top 10.

The Bay State logged the highest test scores in the entire country across core subjects and led the nation in Advanced Placement (AP) performance. While Connecticut also excelled in standardized testing, Massachusetts has the highest percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher on AP exams.

New Jersey ranked second overall for reading test scores, thanks to high-performing public high schools.

The Worst School Systems

1. New Mexico

2. Alaska

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. West Virginia

Out West, states like sunny New Mexico and vast Alaska showed severe signs of educational strain. Both states, along with Oklahoma, struggled with test scores and dropout rates.

New Mexico ranks dead last in the nation for public education, with the lowest math and reading scores and the lowest median SAT scores in the country.

Western and Southern states filled out much of the lower tier, with Arizona, Nevada, Louisiana, and Alabama all ranking among the 10 lowest-rated school systems overall.

Beyond the Classroom

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Academic outcomes are just a small piece of the puzzle when it comes to the strength of a public school system. The metrics used to determine these rankings included not only test scores, but also dropout, bullying, and safety rates, as well as student-to-teacher ratios.

Speaking of safety, Delaware and California boasted the lowest rates of students reporting threats or injuries on school property. Sadly, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama saw the highest rates of student-reported violence and safety concerns. The results serve as a reminder that a strong school system is about more than high test scores. It also depends on creating safe, supportive spaces for students to learn.

More State-By-State Data: