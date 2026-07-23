The 10 States With the Worst Commutes in America

Very few people wake up in the morning, stretch, sip their coffee, and actually look forward to sitting in traffic for hours on their way to and from the office.

While it’s nobody’s ideal scenario, traffic is, unfortunately, a reality, especially in certain states. Gripping the wheel, bumper to bumper, with the smell of exhaust and the impatient beeping of horns, is an all-too-familiar setting for many Americans.

According to Visual Capitalist, congestion and long, draining commutes are direct results of dense populations and interconnected metro areas. Housing affordability also plays a role, as workers often relocate to more cost-effective suburbs, lengthening their daily drives.

Let’s drive through the 10 states with the worst traffic, and then to 10 states where you’re more likely to see an animal or tractor-crossing sign than a never-ending line of idling cars.

THE STATES WITH THE LONGEST COMMUTES

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Not surprisingly, several states topping the list of America’s worst commutes are in the Northeast, where populations are very dense.

New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire all ranked in the top 10 states where drivers spend the most time in traffic each day. New York leads, with over 17% of residents spending more than 60 minutes in traffic, one way, every day. New Jersey follows with 15% of residents stuck for an hour each direction, and Maryland at 14.5%.

Though Los Angeles traffic is famously daunting, it’s not the worst. California is actually the only West Coast state to make the top 10. Illinois, likely thanks to the Chicago metro, appears on the list, along with Virginia and West Virginia on the East Coast, rounding out the top 10 with around 10% of residents spending an hour in traffic one way.

THE STATES WITH THE SHORTEST COMMUTES

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As expected, states abundant in natural spaces and with lower populations experience much less traffic. Alaska, the country’s largest state, is among the lowest percentages of residents caught in traffic, kicking off the states where people spend the least time commuting.

The West and Midwest dominate the bottom of the list.

States with the least traffic include Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Montana, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas, and Nebraska. All of these states have percentages of daily commuters in traffic below the national average. In these places, you’re more likely to see an endless, empty road, a distant mountain range, or a tumbleweed rolling by than you are to have to break behind 100 other cars.

THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD

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So, why would anyone choose to live in an area that experiences heavy traffic day in and day out?

In life, and on the road, the journey is the destination. Sometimes, how you get there matters just as much as where you’re going, and often, it’s the "why" that truly connects you to your journey and your destination.

Many endure hours of traffic each day to provide for their families, fund their children’s futures, and put food on the table. Others brave the daily commute to reach office jobs that help them support themselves, travel, and create lasting memories with friends.

For some, a deep connection to a region and a genuine love for where they live outweighs the frustration of spending a few hours in traffic every day.

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