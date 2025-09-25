School Commutes Are a Breeze in These 15 U.S. Cities

School is hard enough, and a long and challenging bus ride can set a sour tone for the day ahead. Luckily, some cities make travel easier for kids. A report from Soliant Health shows which places have the smoothest school commutes in the country.

The healthcare staffing agency conducted an analysis in 2024 to compile the list below. Researchers examined six weighted factors: proximity to school, commute time, school transportation systems, attendance, walkability, and bike-ability. Here’s what they found.

The Best Cities for School Commutes

New York‘s walkability placed the city high on the list. | Alexander Spatari/GettyImages

According to Soliant Health, several northeastern metros showed the best results. New York City ranks first, primarily due to its high scores for walkability and bike-ability. The city’s school transportation funding numbers are also impressive compared to others.

San Francisco is the runner-up, boasting a large number of students living near public schools and a high walkability score. Philadelphia finishes third thanks to the percentage of students (the third-highest in the nation) within close proximity to schools.

Here are the rest of the top cities with fair school commutes:

City, State Total Commute Score (with 100 being the most ideal) New York, New York 62.95 San Francisco, California 60.89 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 59.73 Washington, D.C. 57.93 Boston, Massachussets 56.84 Rochester, New York 55.45 Minneapolis, Minnesota 55.29 Buffalo, New York 54.99 Milwaukee, Wisconsin 54.04 San Jose, California 53.94 Syracuse, New York 53.58 Albuquerque, New Mexico 53.07 New Orleans, Louisiana 53.01 Toledo, Ohio 52.99 Cleveland, Ohio 51.09

You can find the complete list of the top 100 cities for the best school commutes on Soliant Health’s website.

How Do Longer Commutes Affect Students?

Those long trips take a toll. | Klaus Vedfelt/GettyImages

Several studies indicate that longer commute times hurt students. Researchers from Polytechnic State University, Rutgers University, and UCLA looked at survey responses from 2700 high school students and found that for every extra minute a student spends commuting to school, they’ll sleep about 1.3 minutes less. So if student A’s commute is 25 minutes longer than student B’s, student A will likely get nearly 33 minutes less sleep on average.

Another study, conducted by experts from the University of Queensland and Shanghai University and published in 2023, surveyed almost 7500 teenagers in China. The researchers found that longer commutes were associated with lower self-reported scores in both mental and physical health. Additionally, extended travel decreased students’ academic performance and cognitive abilities.

We’ve compared school commutes in various U.S. cities, but what about trips to work? See how daily work travel stacks up across the country.