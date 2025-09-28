15 Amazing Archaeological Sites You Can Hike To

Hiking is a great way to get out and enjoy nature—be that wandering through unique rock formations in the desert, taking a stroll underneath some towering trees, or charting a course along the coast. But while scenes of natural beauty often feel like a given on a hike, there are some trails that also offer views of awe-inspiring archaeological sites—from caves adorned with prehistoric art to the ruins of entire ancient cities.

So if you want to feel like Indiana Jones by adding a little historical interest to your hike, here are 15 archaeological sites that you can get to with a pair of walking boots.

Machu Picchu // Peru

Nestled high among the verdant peaks of the Peruvian Andes is Machu Picchu, a 15th-century Inca citadel that looks spectacular perched on the top of a mountain that’s so high it’s often surrounded by clouds. But getting to admire that view in person takes a lot of legwork (unless you’d rather just take a bus, that is).

The most popular route to the iconic stone ruins is the Inca Trail. Although this path can be hiked in just two days, most people opt for the four day itinerary. The hike is around 26 miles long and the highest elevation reached is 13,763 feet at the ominously-named Dead Woman’s Pass. Aside from being hard on the legs, altitude sickness is a common issue.

Waqra Pukará // Peru

Although Machu Picchu is Peru’s best-known archaeological site, it certainly isn’t the country’s only one. A less famous—but no less impressive—Inca ruin is Waqra Pukará, which means “horned fortress” in Quechua. From a distance, Waqra Pukará appears as if it could be an entirely natural formation, with the 13,583-foot-high peak being capped by twin rock formations that look distinctly horn-like (hence the name). But up close, it’s easy to see that humans once helped shape the structure by leveling sections and adding walls and steps. Although the current walls were built by the Inca, there’s archaeological evidence that dates back even further, with numerous different civilizations—including the Canchi and the Wari—having used the site throughout history.

The closest city to Waqra Pukará is Cusco, which is 37 miles away, so people usually get a bus or taxi out to the Aqokunka trailhead. The roundtrip hike itself is roughly 8 miles long and takes around four to six hours to complete.

Mesa Verde Cliff Dwellings // Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park is home to a number of well-preserved cliff dwellings, which the Ancestral Pueblo people built during the 1190s. There are 30 miles of self-guided hikes around the park; these offer different viewpoints of the impressive dwellings. Visitors can also join various ranger-guided tours to explore the interiors of the ancient structures—including the impressive Cliff Palace, which once housed more than 100 people and is thought to be the largest cliff dwelling in North America. Although most of the tours are short in terms of mileage, they do require the climbing of ladders—the Cliff Palace, for instance, is only a quarter of a mile walk, but four ladders are used to climb 100 feet up a cliff.

Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave // Belize

Anyone who wants to take a trip to hell should head to Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave in Belize’s Tapir Mountain Nature Reserve, popularly known as ATM. The Maya believed that the cave was an entrance to the underworld. Visitors need to trek through the jungle for 45 minutes and cross three rivers before reaching the cave’s entrance. Once inside, the tour lasts around three hours and involves swimming and scrambling up rocks.

The cave’s passages and caverns are filled with the bones of people who were scarified and ceramic pots that once held offerings to the gods. The most famous skeleton is known as the Crystal Maiden—the moniker comes from the crystallized appearance of the long-dead person’s bones, which was caused by calcification.

Petra // Jordan

If you really want to channel your inner Indiana Jones then head to the ancient city of Petra, the Treasury of which is prominently featured in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). The impressive 130-foot building—which is actually a mausoleum (the name comes from a local legend of hidden treasure)—was carved directly into a cliff face by the Nabataeans, possibly during the reign of King Aretas IV (9 BCE to 40 CE).

Most people approach the building via the Siq—a narrow passageway through the rock that was split open by tectonic movement. But those wanting to view the Treasury from above can take the Al-Khubtha Trail. The hike is around 2 miles long and has an elevation gain of 1056 feet. While the amazing aerial view of the Treasury is the destination, on the way up hikers are also treated to views of the Royal Tombs and Petra Theater.

La Ciudad Perdida // Colombia

High in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada mountains are the remnants of an ancient city that was built by the Tairona people around 800 CE. La Ciudad Perdida (The Lost City) got its name because it was only discovered by the outside world during the 1970s (the descendants of the Tairona never stopped visiting the site, which they call “Teyuna”). It takes a grueling four day hike—covering 30 miles in total—to get to La Ciudad Perdida and back again, with travelers facing steep ascents and high temperatures on their way to the picturesque ruins.

Horseshoe Canyon Pictographs and Petroglyphs // Utah

On a wall in Horseshoe Canyon—in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park—is some of the best-preserved ancient rock art in North America. The Great Gallery is a 200-foot-long panel that features life-sized artistic representations of humans that are thought to date back to between 2000 BCE and 500 CE. The panel features both pictographs (which are painted) and petroglyphs (which are etched) in what is known as “Barrier Canyon” style.

The hike to the Great Gallery is 7 miles roundtrip and there are other examples of Native American rock art along the way (and there’s also a dinosaur footprint to look out for!). It’s particularly challenging during the summer months thanks to the intense heat, so those intent on visiting then are strongly recommended to either start early enough in the morning to be back by noon or to wait until 4 p.m. and take a flashlight.

Cave Churches of Cappadocia // Turkey

The Cappadocia region of Turkey is famous for its rock-hewn architecture, which is thought to date back to the 4th century CE. As well as visiting Uçhisar Castle and staying in a cave house, anyone wanting to add a little physical exertion to their Cappadocia itinerary can take a hike through the neighboring Red and Rose Valleys. Hikers can admire the stunning rock formations and explore the various ancient churches that are carved into the landscape. While they may look rustic on the outside, the interiors of many of these holy places feature well-preserved religious artwork, impressive columns, and high-arched ceilings.

Lycian Ruins // Turkey

Turkey’s Mediterranean coast is home to a long distance hiking trail that winds its way through the ruins of the Lycia civilization. Known as the Lycian Way, the full route is 320 miles long—it stretches from Fethiye to Antalya—and would take around a month to walk (although many people choose to do smaller sections). The hike passes through 25 different historical sites, including the tombs, temples, and theaters of ancient cities such as Xanthos and Olympos. There are also some non-archaeological highlights along the way, such as the aptly named Butterfly Valley—a secluded canyon that is home to more than 100 different butterfly species.

Angkor Wat // Cambodia

The temple complex of Angkor Wat—the largest religious compound in the world—is massive, stretching out over 400 acres and encompassing 1000 structures. While many people only visit the impressive Temple of Angkor Wat itself, the entire archaeological site has UNESCO World Heritage designation and is home to many other beautiful sites that can be hiked to.

For example, there’s a 5-mile hike to the impressive Bayon Temple in the walled city of Angkor Thom. A shorter, but more challenging, route cuts through the dense jungle to Ta Prohm, the temple covered in trees roots that was featured in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001). And if you want a break from temples, head over to Kbal Spean—commonly called “The River of a Thousand Lingas”—which features intricate stone carvings along the river bed and banks.

Chaco Canyon // New Mexico

Chaco Canyon was the cultural and religious hub of the Pueblo people between roughly 850 and 1250 CE. The area, which is located deep in the modern-day Navajo Nation in New Mexico, is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with the remnants of Chacoan buildings still standing out in the desert. Chaco Culture National Historical Park isn’t the most accessible place—even the recommended route, via Highway 550 to the northeast, can be a rough drive—but it’s full of archaeological interest.

From the visitor center, a 9-mile road loops around five of the major archaeological sites, including Pueblo Bonito, the only “great house” (a huge public building) that still has intact rooms. Those who want a more thorough experience can embark on the four official hikes through the area; they total a little over 20 miles. The various routes snake through and loop around the structures that are still left standing, some of which have petroglyphs carved into their walls and many of which have kivas—round subterranean spaces used for ceremonial purposes.

Delphi // Greece

In ancient Greece, Delphi was the home of the Oracle—a priestess who could supposedly deliver prophetic messages from the gods (though they tended to be unhelpfully cryptic). The city was built on the slopes of Mount Parnassus; the 8.5-mile path that pilgrims traced up and down the mountain to reach the sacred Corycian Cave can still be walked today. Simply exploring the ruins of Delphi is a hike in itself though, with visitors having to traverse the mountainside to see the various structures, including the Temple of Apollo and the Sanctuary of Athena Pronaia.

Carnarvon Gorge Rock Art // Australia

Along the 12-mile main gorge track through Queensland’s Carnarvon National Park are two short branching paths that lead to incredible Aboriginal rock art that is estimated to be around 4000 years old. Cathedral Cave is considered to be the more impressive of the two, with a wooden boardwalk winding its way under the overhang of an enormous cliff that is covered in 1669 images. The Art Gallery features even more motifs, with almost 2000 pictures covering the walls.

The art was created through painting, stenciling, and engraving. Most of the images were made with red ochre, you’ll also find yellow, white, and black hues. Hands are by far the most popular motif, but there are many other images too, including feet, bird tracks, boomerangs, axes, and even kangaroo prints.

Rajgad Fort // India

Rajgad Fort, once the home of 17th-century ruler Shivaji I, sprawls dramatically along the ridge of Murumb Devacha Dongar hill in India. Hikers climb 4514 feet as they make their way up and along the ridge. In addition to passing through impressive gateways and fortified wall structures (called “machis”), trekkers can also admire the views of neighboring forts on nearby hill ridges. The ruins of Rajgad Fort can be seen in one day if hikers start the trail before sunrise, but some people choose to stay the night—usually either in Padmavati temple or camping nearby—so that they have more time to explore.

Tanum Rock Carvings // Sweden

On the west coast of Sweden is a short and gentle woodland hiking trail—it’s less than 2 miles long—that links together a few rock faces filled with art from the Bronze Age. The red-colored petroglyphs depict an array of subjects; travelers will spot everything from animals and humans to boats and weapons. There are hundreds of carvings to see at the site, which was awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 1994. Those wanting to go on a slightly longer hike—just under 4 miles—can see even more rock carvings at Lövåsen, Gerum, and Sotetorp. Many of the images at these sites aren’t painted, but there are also the ruins of an old windmill and houses to also see along the way.