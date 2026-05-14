The Best Seaside Sauna Experiences on the East Coast—Beyond the Spa

Beach days have begun to take on a new meaning, and they don’t always involve clear summer skies. Swapping sun damage for stress management, the rise of coastal sauna culture in the U.S. plays into those overcast, chilly days when the ocean shifts from scenery into something you can actually step into—at least when you’re sweating it out on the shore in between. In these meditative moments, cold water stops being an element to avoid and becomes part of the experience.

Inspired by early Finnish sauna traditions, where fire and ice have long been linked, coastal locales are riding this wellness wave with petite but powerful saunas perched along the sea. Instead of shiny tiled spa rooms or complex indoor steam circuits, these cozy, wood-fired structures are popping up on beaches, harbors, and rocky shorelines, turning the nearby terrain into part of the treatment.

Why Saunas Are Leaving the Spa

View from inside a wooden sauna looking out over a fjord. | Mystockimages/GettyImages

From public bathhouses to hot yoga studios, structured sweating is nothing new, and neither is the appeal of alternating it with cold exposure. But the move outdoors changes the equation—at least in the U.S.

Finland has roughly 3.3 million saunas for a population of just over 5.5 million, and there are nearly as many reasons why, from the practice’s Nordic roots in bathing and community-building to its growing association with health benefits like stress relief, improved circulation, and post-workout recovery. When saunas are placed directly beside the water, the ocean or lake becomes the plunge pool, and the environment becomes part of the ritual: wind, salt air, (often bone-chilling) surf, and all.

The result is less about luxury spa culture and more about contrast: heat followed by cold, enclosure followed by exposure, stillness followed by immersion. It’s a format that feels simple, but increasingly intentional—and one that’s showing up across coastal pockets of the country.

Across the East Coast, that shift is taking shape in small but distinct ways. From Rhode Island to Maine, these seaside sauna experiences show how heat, water, and landscape are being combined into something both familiar and newly American.

The Surprisingly Simple Rules of Sauna Culture

While every sauna, from mobile to floating, has its own setup, most follow a few shared customs shaped by both practicality and tradition. Towels are typically placed beneath bathers on the wooden benches, both for hygiene and because temperatures inside can climb well above 80 degrees Celcius (175 degrees Fahrenheit). In traditional Finnish-style saunas, which date back to as early as 7,000 BC, water is often poured over heated stones to create löyly: the burst of steam and heat considered central to the experience.

Sessions usually move in cycles: heat, cold plunge, rest, repeat. But despite the growing popularity of ice baths and endurance-style cold exposure online, many sauna spaces emphasize intuition over competition. During a visit to Newport Sauna in Rhode Island, founder Elena Soini noted that there’s no prescribed amount of time to stay in the freezing Atlantic, but instead encouraged guests to focus on what feels manageable for their own body in the moment.

That slower, less performative approach is part of the appeal. The goal isn’t to “win” the cold plunge—it’s to experience the contrast.

Along the New England Coastal Sauna Trail

Parked at the water’s edge, Newport Sauna’s custom-built mobile unit offers a high-heat sanctuary with a front-row view of the Atlantic. | Newport Sauna

The ever-expanding sauna trail on the East Coast is being paved by a group of pioneers who are moving the wellness experience out of the windowless spa and onto the sand. My own introduction to this rugged ritual began at Newport Sauna during a trip with Discover Newport. Stepping outside the warm walls of the sauna and directly into the calm waters of the Atlantic, I realized these spaces aren’t just about luxury—though they are a far cry from the crowded sauna at my local gym. Instead, they’re about cultivating a connection to the landscape and to yourself.

From nomadic trailers on the North Shore of Massachusetts to floating sanctuaries in New York, these four sauna spots are at the forefront of a growing movement that values elemental contrast over climate-controlled comfort.

Newport Sauna - Rhode Island

Founded by Elena Soini and inspired by her Finnish heritage , this wood-fired mobile sauna is a true labor of love—Soini, a skilled woodworker, hand-built the cedar structure herself on a motorcycle trailer. While it travels throughout the region, the sauna frequently finds its home at Third Beach in Middletown, where the glassy extension of the Sakonnet River provides a natural contrast to the desert dry interior, heated to around 188 to 220 degrees Fahrenheit by a Finnish-made sauna stove.

The Ritual: The experience is intimate and intuition-led. Heated conversations unfold in front of a picture window framing the ocean, inviting sauna-goers to step out and cool down at their own pace, focusing on the sensory transition from the scent of burning wood to the bite of the salt air.

Kos Sauna - New York

As New York’s first public floating sauna, Kos brings a touch of Norwegian kos (the feeling of cozy contentment) to the marina at Saratoga Lake. The experience centers on the "Marka", a custom-built sauna boat designed for a communal, 15-person circuit that honors Saratoga’s long history as a destination for healing waters. It’s a year-round sanctuary where the ritual is defined by the literal ebb and flow of the lake beneath your feet.

The Ritual: After heating up in the traditional Finnish-style cabin, guests can plunge directly from the boat’s deck into the lake. The facility emphasizes total hydration, even providing drinking water sourced from the area’s famous local mineral springs.

Let's Sauna - Massachusetts

Operating primarily on the North Shore, Let’s Sauna is a wood-fired community on wheels founded by two friends inspired by the magic of the Atlantic Ocean, from Massachusetts to Ireland. It was there that co-founder Emily Woodcock observed how traditional barrel saunas were woven into the landscape—perched alongside the country’s rivers, lakes, and sea. Aiming to translate that same euphoria on our side of the pond, this mobile unit pops up at spots like Lynch Park or Pavilion Beach, effectively turning the shoreline into a pop-up village for people who prefer their heat with a view of the tide.

The Ritual: The heat inside usually hovers between 160 and 190 degrees Fahrenheit, often enhanced by eucalyptus-infused löyly that guests create by pouring water over the hot stones. Forget the sterile silence of a spa; here, the recovery is a shared, salt-crusted sprint into the North Shore surf.

Cedar Grove Sauna - Maine

Cedar Grove offers a roving sauna experience that follows the seasons, shifting from the dense woods of Montville to the dramatic high-tide line of Popham Beach. Their mobile units, Reef and Eddy, are built to act as small shelters against the biting Maine wind, offering panoramic views of the Kennebec River through their glass doors.

The Ritual: Whether you’re sweating in the Reef (a cleverly converted horse trailer) or the larger Eddy, the freezing Maine saltwater is your only recovery tool. If you're after a purely old-school experience, their home base in Montville features a hand-built log sauna constructed in the Estonian style, complete with dovetail corners and natural moss insulation.

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