Planning a Summer Trip? These Are the Best Travel Destinations for 2026, Ranked

Summer is officially on the horizon, and for nearly three-quarters of Americans, that means one thing: it’s time to pack a suitcase. But between sky-high airfares, unpredictable weather, and overpriced hotel stays, choosing where to spend your precious PTO has become a high-stakes calculation.

Rather than blindly booking a trip to the most expensive coastal tourist traps, today's travelers are looking for the sweet spot where affordability, convenience, and genuine entertainment meet. To find out where that balance actually exists in 2026, WalletHub crunched 41 key metrics across 100 of the largest U.S. metro areas to determine the ultimate summer travel destinations.

A Southern City Takes the Top Spot

WalletHub

As it turns out, the ultimate summer getaway isn't a tropical island—it’s a bustling Georgia metropolis. The Atlanta metro area claimed the crown as the absolute best summer destination for 2026, thanks to a rare combination of low travel costs and an absolute wealth of things to do once you land. For starters, getting there won’t drain your energy (or your wallet): travelers can easily find direct flights from major hubs starting at a very reasonable $317.

Once you arrive, Atlanta excels at helping visitors beat the Southern summer sun, scoring massive points for its abundance of public swimming pools, ice cream parlors, shopping centers, and relaxing spas. And if your perfect vacation requires a lively post-sunset itinerary, the city holds a legendary logistical secret weapon: a rare, night-owl-approved 4:00 a.m. last-call policy that keeps the nightlife thriving long after other cities have gone to sleep.

Unsurprisingly, the runner-up spot belongs to the home of Disney World—Orlando—which remains the undisputed titan of pure recreation. It secured the top spot in the "Activities" category by balancing world-famous theme parks and water sports with surprisingly low local prices—including highly rated three-star hotel rooms starting at just $49 a night. Not far behind in third place is Austin, Texas, a certified dream destination for foodies and outdoor enthusiasts where travelers can effortlessly track down 4.5-star Yelp-rated restaurants that won't blow their entire budget.

Rounding out the top five are Washington, D.C., and Honolulu—two destinations that highlight the range of this year’s rankings, from major cultural hubs to bucket-list beach escapes.

Here are the 15 best summer travel destinations for 2026, ranked:

Rank City Activities Rank Travel Costs & Hassles Rank Local Costs Rank 1 Atlanta, GA 8 16 58 2 Orlando, FL 1 39 24 3 Austin, TX 18 57 21 4 Washington, D.C. 15 10 76 5 Honolulu, HI 2 1 99 6 Tampa, FL 14 41 50 7 Philadelphia, PA 19 7 68 8 Salt Lake City, UT 32 36 38 9 Cincinnati, OH 6 52 28 10 Richmond, VA 23 18 53 11 San Antonio, TX 41 29 12 12 St. Louis, MO 17 61 44 13 Oklahoma City, OK 78 27 1 14 Pittsburgh, PA 12 38 40 15 Tulsa, OK 67 17 2

Balancing the Vacation Equation

Beautiful but budget-busting: Urban Honolulu ranked fifth overall in WalletHub’s 2026 travel study. | Maridav/GettyImages

Taken together, the 2026 rankings suggest that the best summer destinations aren’t necessarily the most obvious ones. While world-class hubs like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco remain timeless vacation staples, they plummet down the scoreboard once you factor in the financial friction of simply stepping outside (eating, shopping) and even just sleeping (expensive hotels).

Instead, the highest-performing destinations share a remarkably practical profile: accessible flights, manageable local costs, and enough built-in entertainment to keep you busy without draining your savings. The data reflects a broader shift toward value-driven travel, pushing culturally rich sleeper cities like Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, and Richmond straight into the top tier.

If you want to reverse-engineer these results for your own calendar, it helps to look at how the math was done. To map out the rankings, researchers tracked a highly realistic summer trip profile: a 10-day vacation departing squarely in July, which data shows is both the most popular month to travel and the statistically "perfect" length for a proper getaway.

For modern vacationers, the final numbers prove that a memorable summer trip is a delicate balance of business and pleasure. The ultimate travel destinations for 2026 show that you don't have to bankrupt yourself or survive a multi-layover flight nightmare just to unwind—or explore. Sometimes, the best getaway is simply the one that keeps the logistics simple, the itineraries packed, and your savings account intact.

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