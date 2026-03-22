4 Places Where You Can Hike to Dinosaur Fossils in Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Geopark

Most people see dinosaur fossils from the confines of museums, witnessing history written from behind a sheet of glass. But in 2000, two local boys were exploring a creek bed in Tumbler Ridge, Canada, when they stumbled upon dinosaur tracks. Their discovery eventually led to dinosaur bones and a UNESCO Geopark designation, forever changing the modern understanding of tyrannosaur trackways.

Today, hikers interested in responsibly witnessing the history of dinosaurs in the area can visit these sites. But before you go, keep in mind that fossils are protected and should only be observed. For more sensitive areas, visitors can book a tour through the Tumbler Ridge Museum.

The Flatbed Creek Trail

A hiking trail in the mountainous landscape of Tumbler Ridge, BC, Canada. | Roeby/GettyImages

One of the most well-known hikes in the entire Geopark, Flatbed Creek is the area where two local boys originally discovered dinosaur trackways. The trackways are made by ankylosaurs and theropods. Hikers can follow a moderately accessible trail 1.85 miles down to the creek before looking for tracks.

Wolverine Nordic and Mountain Centre Trails

The Wolverine Nordic and Mountain Centre provides access to a network of trails near Tumbler Ridge, including the TR Trail, where hikers can explore the Geopark's rugged terrain. While not every route leads to visible fossils, the surrounding landscape includes fossil-bearing rock layers and interpretive signage about the region’s prehistoric past.

Quality Falls and Kinuseo Falls

Kinuseo Falls and Murray River of British Columbia, Canada. | WildLivingArts/GettyImages

Monkman Provincial Park’s Kinuseo Falls is best known for its dramatic waterfall, but it’s also home to a wide network of trails that pass through geological formations from the Late Cretaceous period. While it can be challenging to spot fossils in this area on your own, a variety of fossil-bearing rock layers are evident throughout the canyon walls.

Bergeron Cliffs

As a more rugged, guided-access site, Bergeron Cliffs is harder to reach but known for its large theropod tracks. Visitors to the area often hike along the Murray River corridor, which is home to dramatic sights and near-vertical cliff faces.

What to Know About Visiting the Area

A fossilized theropod footprint. | Tanes Ngamsom/GettyImages

Tumbler Ridge is one of the most significant sites for dinosaur research in the entire world, as it’s home to the only known tyrannasaurid footprints. In addition to its iconic footprints, this region has a large collection of dinosaur bones (some of which can be seen at the Tumbler Ridge Museum, which also offers day and evening hikes to local fossil hotspots when conditions allow). Hikers in the area can also hire a local guide with backcountry experience to customize their outdoor experience.

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