The Safest Countries to Travel in 2026 to Add to Your Family Trip Bucket List

As Americans decide where to travel for summer vacation, they're taking into account different factors to find the best destinations. Perhaps they're looking for the best attractions, most delicious food, or easiest places to travel to.

Another factor may be how safe a place is, with unsafe issues like natural disasters, crime, or political unrest putting a damper on some holiday destinations.

So, where can you go on vacation and be safe? Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has been asking that question annually for the past decade, with its most recent list giving travelers an up-to-date ranking of where to go to be safe and enjoy their next holiday. Is one of these destinations on your list?

Netherlands

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Berkshire Hathaway's Travel Protection ranks the Netherlands number one, thanks to its top marks in the Global Peace Index and safety for women, LGBTQIA+ tourists, or travelers of color. But beware—the country relies on bikes, so avoid getting caught tangled up with pedal pushers.

Australia

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Stable politics, low crime, and gun control laws earned Australia high marks from travelers who found the country to be a safe destination for a summer vacation—or a winter vacation there, as seasons are the opposite in Australia compared to the United States. Watch out for its strict regulations for what you can bring into the country and, of course, the wildlife. Australian wildlife is known to be deadly, and the country once went to war with its emus.

Austria

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Austria jumped into the Berkshire Hathaway rankings after not even appearing on the company's list the year before, with its peaceful stability giving it a boost. However, the State Department has noted recent demonstrations in Vienna, so just keep an eye out when you visit.

Iceland

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Iceland is a notable destination for travelers due to its peaceful culture and natural beauty, but that natural beauty could also be a con for some travelers. One reason Iceland dipped from its top spot in the previous year's rankings is due to increased volcanic activity, which can cause travel issues for visitors.

Canada

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America's neighbor to the North could be a welcome destination for some travelers thanks to its low crime rate, secure transportation, healthcare, and economic stability. However, if you travel to a major city like Vancouver or Toronto, keep an eye out for parking violations, including leaving your car doors unlocked.

New Zealand

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New Zealand can be a safe destination for travelers, inviting them to explore the unique beauty and destinations the country has to offer. If you're exploring, however, you may want a guide for some places, as you might get into potentially treacherous areas like glaciers.

United Arab Emirates

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The United Arab Emirates is known for cracking down on crime with harsh penalties for doing anything illegal, making it safe for travelers to enjoy its major cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai. But it's important to note that the Berkshire Hathaway survey was conducted before the recent Middle East conflict, which could affect the rankings.

Switzerland

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Switzerland is well known for its neutral stance in international conflict, making this peace-loving nation an ideal destination for travelers to see. Its biggest potential danger for visitors is nature-made, with Alpine hazards like avalanches, landslides, falling rocks, and sudden weather changes posing the biggest threats to vacationers.

Japan

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Its low crime and peaceful culture make Japan an ideal destination for travelers who prioritize safety when choosing their next destination. You'll want to check your physical and mental health before you go, though, as the country can be strict on certain medical prescriptions that it won't allow in the country.

Ireland

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Ireland has quite a few things going for it if you're a traveler looking for a safe destination. The country has a low violent-crime rate, only a small number of gun owners, and political stability. But the country also has a road system requiring American visitors to drive on the opposite side of the road from U.S. streets and highways, which can lead to an increased number of car accidents involving tourists.

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