The Most Popular Roadside Attractions in the U.S., Ranked

After a few hours on a road trip, a "sight for sore eyes" might look more along the lines of a functioning toilet than any historic landmark or natural wonder. That being said, there are plenty of buzzy roadside spectacles across America that people actually plan around before hitting the highways. Whether you're traveling coast to coast or simply embarking on a regional road trip, there are endless opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, admire a little art, and of course, snap a selfie or two. And it's not just a matter of opinion: the numbers speak for themselves.

New research from Betway Casino highlights the best roadside attractions in the United States, proving it's not about the destination but the journey. To determine the most popular sites, Betway analyzed a list of 83 well-known attractions nationwide across a range of metrics, including the number of TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram posts, and worldwide Google search interest over the past 12 months.

Top Roadside Attractions by Popularity

All those elements were combined to give each roadside attraction an overall ranking, from most to least popular. Below are the top 10 must-see stops, along with the details behind the analysis.

Rank Attraction State No. of TripAdvisor Reviews Average TripAdvisor Review Score No. of Instagram Posts Worldwide Search Volume 1 Gatorland Florida 5,996 4.4 135,932 165,000 2 Sun Studio Tennessee 13,121 4.8 55,749 40,500 3 House on the Rock Wisconsin 2,083 4.1 105,120 135,000 4 Cadillac Ranch Texas 4,358 3.9 128,402 90,500 5 Winchester Mystery House California 3,224 4 48,483 135,000 6 Glass Beach California 2,217 3.8 70,954 135,000 7 Salvation Mountain California 401 4.4 169,154 27,100 8 Madonna Inn California 2,117 4 80,762 110,000 9 Blowing Rock North Carolina 1,424 3.9 154,044 40,500 10 Devils Punch Bowl Oregon 1,089 4.4 89,795 60,500



At number one, Orlando’s Gatorland takes the crown as America’s most popular roadside attraction. With nearly 6,000 TripAdvisor reviews averaging 4.4 stars, this Old Florida classic has some of the strongest visitor feedback. Open since 1949, Gatorland charms tourists with its alligator and crocodile encounters and live shows that make for an authentic Sunshine State experience. Featured in more than 135,000 Instagram posts and 165,000 searches per year, Gatorland not only serves as the perfect spot to take a photo with a scaly friend, but also to learn about alligator facts and safety.

Gatorland front entrance in Orlando, Florida. | Jeff Greenberg/GettyImages

In second place, Memphis’ Sun Studio rocks the ranking as both a historic landmark and the top spot for visitor satisfaction. With more than 13,000 TripAdvisor reviews averaging 4.8 stars, the birthplace of rock ’n’ roll clearly earns rave reviews from music fans. Open to visitors eager to see where legends like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash recorded their hits, Sun Studio also shines online, with 55,749 Instagram posts and 40,500 Google searches over the past year, proving that this Tennessee treasure draws attention both in person and across the world wide web.

Coming in third, House on the Rock in Spring Green, Wisconsin, is a roadside retreat that lives up to its reputation for eccentricity. Visitors flock to its surreal collections, from the dizzying Infinity Room to an endless array of oddities—including the world’s largest indoor carousel, a 200-foot sea creature, and even a miniature circus. Its online presence mirrors this fascination: the landmark dominates Instagram feeds and search results, with 105,000 Instagram posts and 135,000 annual searches, drawing travelers eager to explore the architecture and experience one of America’s most unique road trip stops.

California Claims the Crown

While the top three come from quirky corners across the country, the state with the most attractions in the top 10 is none other than California. And it isn’t called the California Dream for nothing: the Golden State offers everything from sun-drenched beaches to shimmering deserts. With four of the top 10 roadside stops calling it home, California proves that you don’t have to leave the state to feast your eyes.

The largest state on the West Coast isn’t just known for its natural beauty: there’s also plenty of room for distinctive, sprawling dwellings. From midcentury dream houses to ornate Victorian mansions, California’s architectural variety reads like a living museum spanning every era, offering roadside attractions that are as visually striking as they are memorable.

Glass Beach in Fort Bragg, California. | picture alliance/GettyImages

California’s highest-ranking entry is the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, coming in fifth overall with nearly 50,000 Instagram posts and 3,200 reviews. Visitors can lose their way wandering through the mansion’s maze-like layout and secret passageways—and maybe even encounter a ghost.

Glass Beach in Fort Bragg takes sixth place, drawing travelers with its smooth, sea glass shoreline and colorful history. With more than 70,000 Instagram posts, it’s no wonder the Northern California hotspot is one of the state’s most photographed coastal curiosities.

Salvation Mountain near Niland ranks seventh and dominates social media with 169,000 Instagram posts: the highest of any attraction on this list. This brightly painted desert landmark draws travelers with its striking colors, whimsical artwork, and uplifting messages, perfect for when you need an extra push on that last leg of the road trip.

Rounding out the state’s entries, the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo lands eighth on the list. Known for its flamboyant pink exterior and over-the-top interior design, the inn draws road-trippers seeking a mix of kitsch, charm, and hospitality, with 2,100 reviews and 80,000 Instagram posts.