Home is where the heart is—and for those who watched 2026's Sense and Sensibility, that likely means the English countryside. In contrast to the clean lines of adaptations past, the latest take on Jane Austen's beloved romance novel leans into the rugged terrain—and messy matters of the heart.

As location manager Ian Hutchinson notes, director Georgia Oakley's vision for the film was to "make it quite raw and quite natural," adding that "you can really get into the rustic side of things." Thankfully, you don’t need a Regency inheritance—or a heartbreak at the hands of John Willoughby—to experience the extravagant estates and moody moorlands firsthand. Here are five real-life filming locations across England where you can yearn, frolic, and live out your own period-drama fantasies to the fullest.

Norland Park: Parnham Park & Kingston Russell House, Dorset

Parnham House at Parnham Park in Dorset, which stood in for Norland Park's exterior. | Heritage Images/GettyImages

The sisters' story begins at Norland Park, which in nonfictional England is brought to life by two separate estates in Dorset. The exterior grounds are played by Parnham Park, a 139-acre historic estate featuring ancient forests, rose gardens, and a spring-fed lake—a fitting backdrop for fostering a hopeless romantic like Marianne. It’s easy to see why a landscape so serene would be painful to leave; from skipping stones in the fuchsia flower-framed pond to taking long walks across the manicured lawns, much of the early action unfolds across the pristine grounds.

Roughly 15 miles away, Kingston Russell House stood in for Norland Park's interior shots and main entrance, its baroque-style arched windows and white stone Georgian facade creating an immediate visual contrast against the earthy, modest Barton Cottage that defines the rest of the film. Visitors looking to live out their Jane Austen fantasy can explore the picturesque grounds of Parnham Park or book a stay within the guest wing of the actual Kingston Russell House to fully immerse themselves in the Dorset countryside.

Barton Cottage: Ditsworthy Warren House, Devon

The rugged terrain of Dartmoor National Park, where Ditsworthy Warren House is located. | Will Tudor/GettyImages

When the Dashwood women are forced to leave their frilly family home, they find refuge in the modest, moorland charm of Barton Cottage. In reality, the production team transformed Ditsworthy Warren House—a dilapidated cottage nestled deep within Dartmoor National Park. Like any run-down abode amidst the moors, the stone structure needed some work before it could fully emulate Barton Cottage. For logistical filming reasons as well as the benefit of the once-wealthy fictional family, windows and a new door were added. Otherwise, the stormy skies, rolling hills, and overall secludedness did most of the heavy lifting when it came to the drama of the Dashwoods' new home. Like any National Park in the UK, nature and Willoughby lovers alike can frolic through the tall, oftentimes damp grasses, imagining what could have been (or at least getting their steps in).

Barton Seaside: Mothecombe Beach, Devon

The sandy shores and estuary views of Mothecombe Beach on the south Devon coast. | AndyRoland/GettyImages

For the windswept coastal moments where the drama of the waves mirrors the mental states of the characters, the production headed to Mothecombe Beach on the south Devon coast. The silver—or rather, seafoam green—lining of the Dashwood sisters' migration to Barton comes in the form of whimsical strolls along the nearby shoreline. While you probably won’t find Willoughby or Marianne at Mothecombe Beach, this privately owned stretch of sand has all the moody views that most likely caught your eye in the 2026 adaptation. A quaint path leading down to the surf is located near the mouth of the Erme Estuary, alongside a cozy teahouse for when the sea breeze gets the best of you.

Barton Park: Broughton Castle, Oxfordshire

Broughton Castle in Oxfordshire, featuring the wide moat and medieval architecture that stood in for Barton Park. | AlexMcGuffie/GettyImages

There's no such thing as a free lunch—or countryside cottage. That's where Barton Park—in real life, Broughton Castle in Oxfordshire—comes in. As the price for their humble accommodations, the Dashwoods are frequently summoned to the 14th-century moated manor of their spirited landlord and cousin, Sir John Middleton. With its fortified gatehouse, armor-adorned Great Hall, and Tudor-era upgrades, the castle looks far more suited for fending off medieval sieges than hosting awkward Regency dinner parties. Today, travelers (and fans of The Crown and My Lady Jane, which also filmed at Broughton Castle) can cross the stone bridge over the moat to tour the historic rooms and manicured gardens—minus the obligation of amusing Mrs. Jennings.

The London Ball: West Wycombe Park, Buckinghamshire

The Music Temple on its island within the 45 acres of landscaped parkland at West Wycombe Park. | Peter Fleming/GettyImages

The Dashwood sisters experience all the emotions in Sense and Sensibility—and seemingly every postcode in southern England while they’re at it. Eventually, the drama sweeps them to London, brought to life by West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire. This 18th-century Palladian villa was constructed for a real-life Dashwood—Sir Francis—and its lavishly decorated staterooms, marble walls, and cross-era architectural accents are now owned by the National Trust. Today, the estate opens to the public during the summer months, when hopeless romantics can spend the day staring at painted ceilings and strolling along the swan-shaped lake within its 45 acres of landscaped parkland.

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