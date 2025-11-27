6 U.S. Destinations for Travelers Who Love the Cottagecore Aesthetic

There’s something about ditching the screens and immersing oneself in simpler times that feels so welcoming. If you’re in your cottagecore era, you know exactly what we mean: creaky porches, foggy mornings, maybe even some farm animals to keep you company.

And luckily, you don’t need a passport or a time machine to live your softest life for a weekend. Across the U.S., there are pockets of pastoral magic that are perfect for strolling around in linen and sipping herbal tea.

Here are six cottagecore-approved U.S. destinations where you can lean fully into your rustic fairytale dreams.

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Carmel, California | David Woo/GettyImages

If there were a real-life storybook village, Carmel-by-the-Sea would be it. Known for its quirky, asymmetrical fairytale cottages designed by artist Hugh Comstock, this seaside town feels like it’s right out of a romance novel.

Here, you can spend the morning wandering Ocean Avenue before slipping into side streets to find the famous Comstock cottages tucked between gardens.

New Hope, Pennsylvania

Historic Thompson Neely House in New Hope, Pennsylvania | John Greim/GettyImages

New Hope is a perfectly idyllic little town, just a little ways away from Philadelphia. The riverside town is surrounded by huge farms and enough wildflowers to make anyone’s Instagram feed enviable.

You can pick fruit at local orchards, explore the 134-acre Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve, or stroll through nearby Peddler’s Village, a historic shopping village that looks like a curated movie set.

Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee

Leiper’s Fork is tiny, being home to less than 700 people. But for what it lacks in quantity, it certainly makes up for in cottagecore energy. There are gorgeous pastures, a beautiful main street, and something that even top-dollar could never buy: peace and quiet.

Litchfield County, Connecticut

This one is for my Gilmore Girls fans! Litchfield County is basically Stars Hollow with more antique stores; New Preston, Washington Depot, and Kent are sprinkled with indie bookshops, local bakeries, and chic home goods stores. You might not run into Lorelai, but it’ll feel like you might!

Rhinebeck, New York

Rhinebeck, New York | Bobby Bank/GettyImages

Rhinebeck is one of those towns that feels like it’s been preserved in good taste. It’s walkable and warm, and has plenty of long-standing local businesses in its confines. Just outside town, you can climb the Ferncliff Fire Tower for sweeping views of the Hudson Valley’s fields and forests.

If you’re going to visit, don’t skip out on apple cider from a nearby orchard! Rhinebeck nails the “countryside retreat” vibe in a way that doesn’t feel forced.

Highlands, North Carolina

Tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains is Highlands, a peak combination of both cottagecore and luxury. While it has towering trees and cozy inns, it also has a fair share of arts centers and galleries.

You can spend the morning hiking through Nantahala National Forest, and spend the evening getting a delicious meal from a tavern. Highlands is the perfect balance: an upscale, woodland hideaway.