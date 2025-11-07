10 American Towns That Feel Like They’re in Europe

Forget the jet lag. From Bavarian villages in the Rockies to cobblestoned French Quarters on the Gulf, America has plenty of places that make you question which continent you’re on. These 10 towns capture the charm, architecture, and old-world spirit of Europe, ranked from simply picturesque to completely transportive.

Helen | Georgia

Helen, Georgia is a town modeled on a Bavarian alpine design | John Greim/GettyImages

Helen looks more like a Bavarian fairy tale than a Southern town. Once a fading timber community, it reinvented itself in 1969 after locals enlisted artist John Kollock to redesign it as an Alpine village, complete with half-timbered facades and cobblestone streets. Today, German-style restaurants, biergartens, and gingerbread-trimmed shops line the Chattahoochee River, drawing millions each year. Helen’s famous Oktoberfest turns the town into a Bavarian street party, and come winter, its Christmas lights and snow-dusted rooftops complete the European illusion.

St. Augustine | Florida

St. Augustine house in Florida | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

St. Augustine blends centuries of European heritage with the warmth of coastal Florida. Cobblestone lanes, coquina-stone walls, and Spanish Colonial architecture give the Old City a charm that feels both ancient and alive. St. George Street buzzes with shops, cafés, and costumed guides, while landmarks like the Mission Nombre de Dios and the Fountain of Youth trace the city’s origins back to the earliest settlers. Nearby, Anastasia State Park offers quiet beaches just minutes from the Old World bustle. It’s Europe’s oldest spirit, just reborn in the heart of America.

Hermann | Missouri

Horses in Missouri's budding wine country in Hermann | George Rose/GettyImages

Set along the Missouri River, Hermann feels like a pocket of 19th-century Germany preserved in the heart of the Midwest. Founded by German immigrants in the 1830s, the town’s cobblestone streets, timber-framed buildings, and biergartens all reflect its proud heritage. Visitors sip Riesling at historic wineries like Stone Hill, stroll through shops filled with European imports, and join in annual celebrations such as Maifest and Oktoberfest. From its rolling vineyards to its hearty bratwurst and local beer, Hermann offers an Old World escape that’s only a drive away.

New Glarus | Wisconsin

Founded by Swiss immigrants in 1845, New Glarus lives up to its nickname, “America’s Little Switzerland.” The village brims with alpine charm: chalet-style buildings, red geraniums in every window box, and signs in both English and German. Visitors explore the Swiss Historical Village Museum to trace the town’s roots before heading to New Glarus Brewing Company, perched on a hilltop like a Bavarian biergarten overlooking the countryside. With a Spotted Cow in hand and a taste of local Emmentaler cheese, you’ll swear you’ve landed somewhere between the Alps and the Midwest.

A home in Carmel, California overlooking the sea | David Woo/GettyImages

On California’s Central Coast, about two hours south of San Francisco, Carmel-by-the-Sea feels like a European seaside village dropped into the Pacific breeze. The town’s storybook cottages, boutique-lined Ocean Avenue, and white sands of Carmel Beach create a fairytale escape with California sunshine.

Visitors explore historic gems like the 18th-century Carmel Mission and the stone-built Tor House of poet Robinson Jeffers, then unwind over fine dining at local favorites such as Treehouse Café or Stationæry. With Michelin-starred restaurants, cozy inns like Le Petit Pali, and even Clint Eastwood’s Mission Ranch overlooking grazing deer, Carmel pairs old-world charm with modern coastal luxury.

Holland | Michigan

Holland surprises visitors with its blend of small-town charm and unmistakable Dutch flair. The town’s beaches at Holland State Park and Tunnel Park offer sweeping views of Lakes Michigan and Macatawa, perfect for swimming, sailing, or simply relaxing in the sand. Windmill Island Gardens showcases a 250-year-old working windmill surrounded by vibrant tulips, canals, and guides in traditional Dutch dress. Downtown, street performers, live music, and unique boutiques fill an award-winning Main Street. From tulip fields to lakeside sunsets, Holland delivers European beauty with a Midwestern heart.

Solvang | California

A car in the streets of Solvang, California | George Rose/GettyImages

Born from the vision of Danish-Americans who journeyed west in 1911, Solvang still radiates the warmth and craftsmanship of its founders. The town’s thatched roofs, windmills, and half-timbered buildings reflect its founders’ effort to preserve Danish culture through schools, churches, and community life. Today, more than a million visitors come each year to enjoy its European-style bakeries, shops, and the open-air Solvang Theaterfest. This “Danish Capital of America” pairs Old World craftsmanship with Central Coast wine country warmth.

Newport | Rhode Island

Mansions along the Cliff Walk of Newport, Rhode Island | John Greim/GettyImages

With its dramatic coastline, elegant architecture, and world-class cuisine, Newport mirrors the allure of Nice, France. The city’s Cliff Walk traces the edge of the Atlantic, offering sweeping views of opulent seaside mansions that recall Europe’s grand waterfront estates. Historic beauty meets ocean air along every stretch of the path, while local restaurants serve up fresh seafood and Italian-inspired dishes. For the full Riviera effect, stop by Scales & Shells for a plate of moules and imagine the French coast—only closer to home.

Vail | Colorado

Maddie Mastro during Women’s Halfpipe semi-finals of the 2018 Burton U.S. Open | Daniel Milchev/GettyImages

Tucked high in the Rockies along Gore Creek, Vail blends alpine beauty with European charm. The village’s Bavarian-inspired architecture, riverside paths, and welcoming downtown make it feel straight out of Switzerland. In winter, it’s a world-class ski destination; in summer, wildflower trails, gondola rides, and open-air cafés bring the mountains to life. With fresh air, scenic views, and old-world flair, Vail is Europe reimagined in Colorado.

New Orleans | Louisiana

Founded by French colonists in 1718 and later shaped by Spanish rule, New Orleans wears its European heritage proudly. The French Quarter’s grid, designed by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, still carries names of French royalty, while its wrought-iron balconies reflect Spanish rebuilding after 18th-century fires. St. Louis Cathedral anchors the city’s Catholic roots, and Mardi Gras brings a touch of Rome and France to the streets. From beignets to Creole and Cajun French, the Crescent City feels like Europe reimagined through jazz and soul.

You don’t have to cross the Atlantic for cobblestones, cathedrals, and croissants. These 10 towns prove Europe is alive and well on American soil.