8 of the Biggest Historical Anniversaries of 2026 (And Why They Matter)

In his 1905 book The Life of Reason, George Santayana gave the famous quote: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” This is why history is so important to study and understand. To create a better and brighter future, we must remember the past from which we came.

There are many significant historical events that have anniversaries in 2026. We can learn about who we are as a society, and even as humans, by remembering these events and what made them so important. As we celebrate the successes while honoring and mourning the failures, we can find new ways to progress and thrive.

Declaration of Independence | GraphicaArtis/GettyImages

American Declaration of Independence

Nearly 250 years ago, on July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies declared their independence from Great Britain. The representatives of the colonies signed their declaration and sent it to King George III, officially beginning the American Revolution. The founding fathers cast off tyranny and started a new democracy.

Many underestimated the small band of freedom fighters, especially when they were up against the largest military force in the world at that time. But the United States of America became one of the greatest underdog stories of all time.

Alexander Graham Bell Making Telephone Call | Stefano Bianchetti/GettyImages

First Words on the Telephone

On March 10, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell spoke the very first words transmitted through his new invention: the telephone. While Verizon might wish those words were “Can you hear me now?” his actual words were to summon his assistant to him from another room.

“Mr. Watson, come here; I want you,” were the words that would make history. 150 years later, and it’s safe to say that society would probably collapse without our phones.

Queen Victoria In Ceremonial Robes At Her Golden Jubilee | Print Collector/GettyImages

Queens of England

Queen Victoria ruled the United Kingdom from 1837 to her death in 1901. She influenced history, society, and culture through her leadership. She held the record for the longest ruling English monarch until her great-great-granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II, broke it.

Queen Victoria’s death was nearly 125 years ago, on January 22, 1901, and the birth of Queen Elizabeth II was nearly 100 years ago, on April 21, 1926, so both queens have anniversaries in 2026.

A four volume set of first edition copies of Winnie-The-Pooh | Bloomberg/GettyImages

Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne

100 years ago, A.A. Milne published the stories he created of his son, Christopher Robin, and his adventures with his plush animal friends. Winnie the Pooh became one of the most popular children’s books, and the silly old bear became one of the most-recognizable characters ever when Disney animated him.

As we read Milne’s books, we learned many life lessons along with the innocent Pooh bear, and they helped shape us into kind and caring adults.

William Shatner And DeForest Kelley In "Star Trek' | CBS Photo Archive/GettyImages

Star Trek

Star Trek: The Original Series premiered nearly 60 years ago, on September 8, 1966. What started out as a niche show for nerds became an inspiration for the future of technology. Some everyday advancements, like automatic doors, were just a Star Trek idea before they became reality.

Star Trek also broke social barriers with its diverse cast, and even had the first interracial onscreen kiss. The Civil Rights Movement, NASA, and other STEM career fields all received help from the Enterprise crew centuries before Starfleet would ever exist.

Apple Unveil | Marilyn K. Yee/GettyImages

Founding of Apple

Almost 50 years ago, on April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started Apple Computer, Inc. People at the time might have thought it to be a joke that two college dropouts would create a successful business, but it was a far cry from an April Fool’s prank. Jobs and Wozniak revolutionized the tech industry, and we would not have come as far as we have without their creative genius.

Chernobyl, site of world's worst nuclear disaster, remains haunting place | Anadolu/GettyImages

Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster

One of the deadliest nuclear disasters in history occurred forty years ago. On April 25-26, 1986, the Chernobyl power plant in modern-day Ukraine had a reactor failure, which caused several explosions. This chain reaction released a wave of radiation throughout the plant and into the nearby town of Pryp’yat. The radioactivity in the area was several times the amount that the atomic bombs created in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Though there were only about 31 deaths in the immediate aftermath, there have been thousands of deaths from cancers caused by the radiation.

US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY | ANGELA WEISS/GettyImages

9/11 Attacks

September 11, 2001, is a date that has carved itself into American memory. It’s strange to realize that nearly 25 years have gone by since the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by members of the Islamist extremist group, Al-Qaeda. Thousands died, including those who sacrificed themselves to crash their hijacked plane in a Pennsylvania field. Not only did the United States come together to grieve as one nation, but countries around the world showed up in solidarity and support.

Each of these historical events changed the world. If we take the time to remember them, we can see just how our present has been shaped by the past.