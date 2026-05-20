12 Historical Figures Born the Same Year (Who Feel Like They Weren't)

Time is a funny thing. Certain historical figures who lived at the same time as others can seem like they’re from completely different worlds, making it hard to believe they lived on Earth simultaneously, let alone that they could’ve been in the same graduating classes.

Yet it’s true—many iconic and infamous figures from history who seem like they come from different dimensions were actually born in the same years. From political upstarts born at the same time as celebrities to people who died far too young but share birthdays with contemporary icons, read on to discover 12 pairs and groups of historical figures who were born the same year.

Anne Frank, Martin Luther King Jr., and Barbara Walters

Anne Frank, Martin Luther King Jr., Barbara Walters | Angela Weiss / Bettmann / / Getty Images

Anne Frank died at the age of 16 in 1945, and is known for writing The Diary of a Young Girl, a book that describes her experiences hiding from Nazi persecution. The book sometimes seems like a text from a long-bygone time, yet Frank was actually born the same year as Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights icon whose I Have a Dream speech still resonates generation after generation as a clarion call for equality and justice.

Like Frank, King died too soon after being assassinated in 1968. Meanwhile, both of these figures were born the same year as television personality Barbara Walters, who died in 2022 at the age of 93—showing that Frank and King could have been alive much, much longer if not for the tragic forces that led to their deaths. All of these figures, surprisingly, were born in 1929.

Maya Angelou and Che Guevara

Maya Angelou and Che Guevara | Gary Miller / adoc-photos / Getty Images

Maya Angelou was an author known for I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and other works that celebrated Black women and broke barriers; she also inspired many through her resilience, eloquence, and activism. Che Guevara was a revolutionary who was a prominent communist leader in the Cuban Revolution. Both were born in 1928, and both made indelible contributions to history, though Angelou died in 2014, while Guevara died in 1967.

Marilyn Monroe, Queen Elizabeth II, and Fidel Castro

Marilyn Monroe / Queen Elizabeth II / Fidel Castro | Bettmann / Sven Creutzmann/Mambo Photo / Getty Images

Actress Marilyn Monroe, long-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and revolutionary and former Cuban president Fidel Castro were all born in 1926. Monroe went on to live a short but stunningly publicized life as a movie star, and died at the age of 36 in 1962. Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile, was the Queen of the United Kingdom for over 70 years until she died in 2022.

Meanwhile, Fidel Castro helped establish his nation as a communist state following the Cuban Revolution in 1959, was the leader of Cuba from 1959 to 2008, and died in 2016. Yet all of these figures, who would go on to have such an indelible impact on history, were crawling around in diapers at the same time in the late 1920s.

Malcolm X, Margaret Thatcher, and Pol Pot

Malcolm X, Margaret Thatcher, Pol Pot | Bettmann / Getty Images

Malcolm X was a popular civil rights leader, activist, and proponent of Black nationalism. Margaret Thatcher was Britain’s Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990 and was known for her right-wing policies and emphasis on free-market economics and conservative policy. Pol Pot was the leader of the Khmer Rouge, a totalitarian regime that killed between one and three million people during its reign in Cambodia, which came to be known as the Cambodian genocide. All of these figures were born in 1925, and each one leaves behind a legacy that remains heavily analyzed and discussed today, though for wildly different reasons.

Meryl Streep and Pablo Escobar

Pablo Escobar / Meryl Streep | Eric VANDEVILLE / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Meryl Streep is a widely beloved actress who has played everyone from Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada to Donna in Mamma Mia! Pablo Escobar was a drug lord who led Colombia’s Medellín cartel and is known for his violent and corrupt leadership. Both were born in 1949, though Escobar died in a shootout in 1993, while Streep continues to make movies.

Freddie Mercury and Dolly Parton

Freddy Mercury / Dolly Parton | Jason Kempin / Staff / Steve Jennings / Getty Images

Iconic musicians Freddie Mercury and Dolly Parton were both born in 1946, and both became some of the most successful and famous musicians of all time. Mercury was born in Zanzibar but later moved to England, where he launched his career as the frontman of Queen.

Mercury died in 1991 at the age of 45. Dolly Parton, meanwhile, was born in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains. She shot to fame on The Porter Wagoner Show and her talent soon made her an international icon, and she has since gone on to be known for her philanthropy and business endeavors.

Ruby Bridges and Denzel Washington

Ruby Bridges and Denzel Washington | Bettmann / Adam Pantozzi / Getty Images

Ruby Bridges is a civil rights activist known for being the first Black child to attend Louisiana’s William Frantz Elementary School during the desegregation efforts of the early 1960s. Denzel Washington, meanwhile, is a movie star known for his roles in films like Training Day and Malcolm X. Both were born in 1954, and the fact that both turned 71 in 2026 is, among many other things, a reminder of just how recent desegregation really was in American history.

Adolf Hitler and Charlie Chaplin

Adolf Hitler and Charlie Chaplin | Hulton Deutsch / Bettmann / Getty Images

Adolf Hitler and Charlie Chaplin were born just four days apart in April 1889. They went on to live lives that could not have been more different—Hitler was the dictator of Germany from 1933 until 1945, and was responsible for causing both the Holocaust and World War II, which helped accelerate the development of the atomic bomb. Charlie Chaplin, meanwhile, was an actor and filmmaker known for his roles in the silent film era. Interestingly, Chaplin played Hitler in the 1940 film The Great Dictator.

Karl Marx and Frederick Douglass

Karl Marx and Frederick Douglass | Bettmann / Getty Images

Karl Marx was a German philosopher who co-authored The Communist Manifesto. Frederick Douglass, meanwhile, was born into slavery in America and became a prominent author, abolitionist, orator, and advocate for human rights. Both men were able to communicate powerful ideas that went on to shape history, though in very different ways. Both were also born in 1818.

Elvis Presley and the Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama / Elvis Presley | Matt Jelonek / Contributor / Archive Photos / Getty Images

Elvis Presley was a musician who catalyzed rock and roll’s rise into the mainstream in the 1950s. The 14th Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of Tibet and the head of Tibetan Buddhism who is a prominent voice for world peace. Both were born in 1935, but Elvis died in 1977 while the Dalai Lama is still living. Both are undoubtedly globally recognizable cultural figures, though in very different spheres.

Princess Diana and Barack Obama

Barack Obama and Princess Diana | Bettmann / Ian Forsyth / Stringer / Getty Images

Princess Diana was the former Princess of Wales and the first wife of King Charles III. Barack Obama was the President of the United States from 2009 to 2017. Diana tragically died in 1997, however—the year Obama entered public office for the first time and was sworn in as a state senator for Illinois’ 13th district. Both were born in the summer of 1961.

Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin

Abe Lincoln / Charles Darwin | Stock Montage / DEA / C. BEVILACQUA / Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln was the President of the United States from 1861 until his assassination in 1865, and he guided the country through the American Civil War. Charles Darwin, meanwhile, was an English naturalist who developed the scientific theory of evolution by natural selection. Both were born on the exact same day: February 12, 1809.

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