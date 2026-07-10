The History Behind Norway's 'Viking Row' Goes Much Deeper Than Soccer

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has ushered in a sea of spirited, jersey-wearing Norwegians, proudly honoring their Viking roots and cheering their team to victory with the viral "Viking Row."

Even if you don’t claim to be a soccer fan, haven’t watched a match, and feel no allegiance to any particular team, you’ve still likely seen Norwegians sitting down in rows to, well, row, as if they were propelling a massive ship; a ship led by Norway’s fearless striker Erling Haaland.

It doesn’t matter where or when; these fans are rowing with one goal in mind: Norway taking home the World Cup trophy. Their quest is unwavering, and their row is mighty.

While many of us are only recently discovering this tradition, it actually dates back thousands of years.

THE HISTORY BEHIND THE VIKING ROW

Norsemen Exploring North America, 10-11th Century History | Christine_Kohler/GettyImages

Vikings were among the greatest explorers of the medieval world. Hailing from Scandinavia, these seafarers crossed vast fjords by ship to gather food, trade, and raid distant lands to establish settlements. The Vikings’ answer to an unruly and unforgiving sea? RO! RO!

Norse sailors would sit side by side in open boats, grab their oars, and heave in unison, driving their large wooden ships forward with repeated sweeping strokes. It’s this strength, determination, and Viking spirit that carried Norse explorer Leif Erikson straight into the history books as the first European to reach North America; centuries before Christopher Columbus made his own journey across the Atlantic.

Rowing remained a fixture in Scandinavian culture long after the Viking Age. The practice supported fishing and trade across the region, especially in Northern Norway, where the waters were abundant.

Norwegians relied on the sea to eat, generate income, and fortify their communities. Despite the harshness of their journeys, they had no choice but to row their way toward advancing trade and industry.

FROM THE SEA TO THE PITCH

The Viking Row is so much more than a viral phenomenon or a football tradition. In 2026, it’s a symbol of survival; a determination to build something great, something enduring. The Vikings harnessed a collective drive to explore new lands and emerge victorious, crossing treacherous waters one row at a time.

Norway’s Viking Row summons thousands of years of history, power, determination, and the will to rise to the occasion. When Haaland bangs the drum and his teammates sit down and row, they’re not just rallying the fans; they’re uniting with their culture and calling on their ancestors for a Viking victory. And, by the looks of it, they might just row their way into the World Cup Final.

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