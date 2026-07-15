5 Strange Frontier Superstitions American Settlers Once Believed

The American Frontier was unpredictable and, more often than not, unforgiving.

A far cry from the modern comforts we know today, settlers left their homes behind, packed their belongings, and loaded their families into covered wagons in pursuit of westward expansion and supposed greener pastures; a movement accelerated by the Homestead Act of 1862. These pioneers survived off the land, built homes, tended livestock, and forged communities alongside indigenous populations, many of whom welcomed them peacefully, but over time became increasingly frustrated as their customs were overlooked and new diseases spread among their communities.

Conditions were harsh, the weather was severe, and infections like cholera and influenza were rampant.

Meanwhile, railroads were being constructed across the country, gold and silver rushes sparked the rise of boomtowns in the mining frontier, and Native American tribes were removed from their homelands. Cowboys herded livestock on the cattle frontier, while the Ingalls family (of Little House on the Prairie) built a life on the agricultural frontier in Kansas.

These frontiers turned the page on a pivotal chapter in America's past, and highlighted the uncertainty and desperation that pushed settlers to embrace a range of superstitions to safeguard them from spirits and misfortune. In an era when Americans lacked control over their circumstances, these beliefs provided answers and comfort.

Here are five strange frontier superstitions American settlers once believed.

Protective Charms

vintage horseshoe | Renars2014/GettyImages

You’ve likely heard the term “lucky horseshoe,” and with good reason. In frontier times, horseshoes were nailed above doorways to ward off witches, evil spirits, and misfortune. Hung in a U-shape with the open end facing upward, the horseshoe was considered a positive charm thought to capture good fortune. Hung upside down, it was said to let blessings fall upon anyone entering the home. So really, hanging one of these protective charms above your door was favorable in every way.

On the topic of shoes, pioneers would hide old shoes in walls, near chimneys, or above ceilings to ward off evil spirits and trap them before they could enter the home.

Settlers also crafted “witch bottles,” glass bottles filled with nails, hair, and pins, and buried them under the hearth to destroy evil forces and, again, prevent misfortune from plaguing the household.

Luck Rituals

Cowboy hat on a bed. | nikkimeel/GettyImages

Many luck rituals on the American frontier centered on cowboy hats and their positioning. Setting a cowboy hat on your bed was thought to bring terrible luck or even cause worry of sudden death, as hats were often placed on the coffins of the deceased. Cowboy hats also had to be resting crown-up; otherwise, all the luck would “spill out.”

Another superstition on the cattle frontier warned that inheriting someone’s old boots could mean inheriting their bad luck, unless the boots were thoroughly cleaned before being reused by another.

One superstition that endures to this day is that spilling salt brings bad luck. On the frontier, if you spilled salt on the table, or in any facet, you’d have to throw a pinch over your left shoulder to ward off lurking evil spirits, thought to be waiting behind your shoulder.

Dream Interpretations

Dream catcher | BrianAJackson/GettyImages

American settlers believed that sleep paralysis, being unable to move right before falling asleep or waking up, per the Cleveland Clinic, was caused by witches or evil spirits. Bad dreams were considered omens, possibly connected to real-life events. Referred to by Oxford Academic as the “original nightmare,” these dreams were seen as supernatural associations to one’s wishes and fears.

Native Americans on the frontier crafted dreamcatchers, web-like charms hung above sleeping spaces, to catch both evil spirits and bad dreams. The Ojibwe peoples, in particular, believed these dreamcatchers would also protect infants from harm.

Animal Omens

Jackalope | Oleg Sibiriakov/GettyImages

The origins of the “Jackalope” are uncertain, perhaps a blend of European storytelling and Native American folklore. This mythical giant jackrabbit, with antlers like a deer, was said to mimic human speech and lure people into the night.

Some were so superstitious about the Jackalope that they wore stovepipes on their legs to prevent injury in case of an attack. While the Jackalope is widely considered a myth, there was a disease on the frontier that caused jackrabbits to develop horn-like growths. So, who's to say settlers of the time were incorrect about the existence of this creature?

Native Americans also believed in the “Thunder Bird,” a gigantic creature whose powerful wings could bring rain, thunder, and even change.

Whistling Warnings

cowboy on his horse | Instants/GettyImages

Cowboys on the American frontier would never whistle at night. They believed whistling would attract danger and bad luck: coyotes might hear and attack, and in the realm of the paranormal, spirits could be drawn in by the sound, inviting supernatural trouble into one’s life.

Similar to placing a dusty hat at the base of your bed, whistling (even indoors) was the source of superstition and best avoided, if not for the sake of the cattle, for the sake of safety.

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