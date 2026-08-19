5 of the Most Common Jobs in Ancient Greece

The 2026 film adaptation of the Odyssey captures one of the most compelling stories originating from ancient Greece. However, as much of the plot focuses on mythological characters and creatures, the tale obviously offers a very different vision of life from that experienced by most ordinary citizens of the period.

Insights into some of the more prosaic occupations of this era can be found in artifacts that showcase the country's legacy. In 2023, the Acropolis Museum hosted an exhibition about forms of employment in Athens during the classical period, featuring ceramic vases decorated with depictions of various types of work. Here is an alphabetical look at some of the most common jobs held by the people of ancient Greece.

Farmer

Drawing of farming in Ancient Greece | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

Agricultural work was undoubtedly one of the most common jobs in Ancient Greece. Farming the land was very important for multiple aspects of life, including the creation and gathering of food and drink as well as the production of materials used for fabrics, the most common of which were linen and wool. The latter was obtained through the shearing of sheep, which were kept on farmland, while flax was harvested from the flax plant and was used to create many different kinds of fabric, including linen.

Mousikē

Trigonon, Vhitara and Lyre players, drawing | DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/GettyImages

Mousikē was the Greek term for the arts associated with the mythological Muses. This was a field with many different branches, including poetry, song, dance, and the playing of musical instruments. In addition to being valued for artistic reasons, this occupation was often a source of income for those who practiced it. In ancient Greece, the performing arts were not just jobs, but practices that embodied Athenian society's defining values. Those who could master them were held in high esteem, and they were frequently employed to perform at festivals and ceremonies.

Physician

Illustration from the Works of Hippocrates by Joseph Kuhn-Regnier | adoc-photos/GettyImages

The father of modern medicine is often regarded as being the Greek healer Hippocrates, and doctors today still take the Hippocratic oath, in which they promise to do no harm. The role of doctor or physician was a common one during the classical period, and its importance is emphasized in surviving inscriptions from the period that express gratitude for various physicians. Greek doctors were common enough that records have even been found of them traveling to practice in other places, including ancient Rome.

Stonemason

Greek inscription in the Amphiareion, Oropus | DEA / ARCHIVIO J. LANGE/GettyImages

The ancient Greeks produced a great deal of stone inscriptions, which meant that there was a high demand for people who could perform this task. This led to stonemasonry becoming one of the most common jobs during this period. Many of the stone inscriptions of the era have also provided important information about the various aspects of life in the country during ancient times, and a large number of them are preserved in the Epigraphic Museum in Athens. While the majority of surviving inscriptions are in Greek, there are also a number in other ancient languages, including Latin, which has helped historians trace intersections between classical cultures in the ancient world.

Trader

Fresco depicting ship procession, from Akrotiri, Thera Island, Santorini, Greece | DEA / G. DAGLI ORTI/GettyImages

Trade in ancient Greece was very important, as the land could not grow enough to feed the entirety of the population, and it was therefore necessary to import goods from other regions. Much of this was done by sea, as Greece was a coastal nation, and merchants frequently traveled to other lands to sell or exchange goods.

Trading also opened paths to other regions where valuable materials like gold could be found. Greek objects from this period have subsequently been discovered in places like Cyprus, indicating some of the early trade relationships that existed during this time.