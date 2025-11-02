The Mysterious White Pyramid in Arizona That Holds the State’s First Governor

Visitors to Arizona’s Papago Park, which spans Phoenix and Tempe, have undoubtedly noticed the white pyramid that sits on top of a hill. This unusual monument, standing stark against the desert landscape, marks the final resting place of George Wylie Paul (W.P.) Hunt, Arizona’s first governor. Buried beside him are his wife, Helen, and several family members. Though it may resemble an oddity to modern visitors, the pyramid is a fitting tribute to a towering figure in Arizona’s political history.

The robust, handlebar-mustached, seven-term governor, known as the “Old Walrus,” stands out in the history of the Grand Canyon State for his lifelong commitment to progressive causes such as labor rights, prison reform, public education, and women’s suffrage.

A Self-Made Man

George W.P. Hunt was born on November 1, 1859, in Huntsville, Missouri. The oldest of 10 children, the Hunts were descended from the town’s namesake. Despite these ancestral ties, the family had limited means in the aftermath of the Civil War. A young George left home in 1878 in search of opportunity, drifting throughout the West before settling in Globe, Arizona Territory, in 1881, a rough mining camp overrun by saloons and dance halls.

Though he received limited formal schooling, Hunt compensated through relentless self-education, devouring the classics and travel literature. He worked a series of menial jobs, including waiter, cowboy, copper mine mucker, and general store clerk, to fund his “Spartan” lifestyle. In the back room of the K. Bailey and Company general store, Hunt organized classes on American history and civics. These early experiences exposed him to rugged pioneers and the working-class people he would later champion.

When K. Bailey and Company was absorbed by the Old Dominion Commercial Company, Hunt became the corporation’s secretary, a stockholder, and eventually its president. This rise solidified his community standing and provided the financial freedom to enter politics.

Early Political Career

Globe served as the staging ground for Hunt’s ascent in politics. After becoming active in the local Democratic Party, his first foray into politics came in 1890 when he ran unsuccessfully for Gila County Recorder. He persevered, winning election to the Arizona Territorial Legislature in 1892, where he would eventually serve seven terms. In the legislature, Hunt immediately championed causes such as women’s rights, the income tax, secret ballots, and the free coinage of silver.

Hunt temporarily left politics in 1898 to pursue business interests. This return to private life helped solidify his personal wealth. In a “rags to riches” fashion, by 1900, Hunt was one of the wealthiest men in Arizona Territory and widely respected for his integrity and populist ideals.

The year 1904 proved pivotal both personally and politically. On February 24, he married Helen Duett Ellison in Holbrook, Arizona. Later that year, Hunt was again elected to the territorial legislature, a victory that positioned him for roles that ultimately propelled him into the governorship.

Founding Father of Arizona

In 1910, as Arizona prepared for statehood, Hunt was selected as one of 52 delegates to the Arizona Constitutional Convention. With representatives from the territory’s 12 counties, these men met in Phoenix to draft the state’s foundational document. Representing Gila County, Hunt led a five-man delegation that also included a saloon keeper, “self-styled capitalist,” mechanic, and young attorney.

The young attorney among the Gila County delegation, Jacob Weinberger, later described Hunt as “a silent, behind-the-scenes manipulator who presided in the manner of a stoic, benign Buddha-if one can picture Buddha with a splendid handlebar mustache.”

Hunt’s influence over the convention was immediately felt, as he was elected the body’s president on its opening day. As president, he played a pivotal role in crafting one of the most progressive state constitutions in the nation at the time. He pushed for key features, including direct democracy through initiative, referendum, and recall of judges.

The Arizona Constitution was approved by voters in a 1911 public referendum, passing 12,584 to 3,920 votes. However, the statehood bill was vetoed by President William Howard Taft, who opposed the state constitution's provision allowing for judicial recall. The removal of this provision eventually cleared the way for Arizona's statehood. In a show of defiance, voters reinstated judicial recall shortly after statehood was achieved.

Arizona’s First Governor

With statehood approaching, Hunt announced his candidacy for governor in 1911. After defeating two opponents in the Democratic primary, he won the general election against Republican Edmund W. Wells, a former Territorial Supreme Court Justice, by a vote of 11,123 to 9,166. This marked the beginning of Hunt’s record-setting tenure as governor of Arizona, which ultimately spanned seven terms and over 14 years.

On February 14, 1912, the same day President Taft signed the proclamation making Arizona the 48th state, Hunt was sworn in as governor at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. The “Old Walrus” walked to his inauguration from the nearby Ford Hotel, accompanied by his secretary, Mulford Winsor, and supporters. Opponents later mocked the 5-foot-9, 300-pound governor by claiming this was probably the last time the robust man walked anywhere.

Among those present at Hunt’s inauguration ceremony was William Jennings Bryan, a three-time presidential candidate. Hunt’s inaugural address before the crowd of 8,000 was documented to be brief in nature, while Bryan lived up to his reputation as a famed orator by speaking for nearly two hours on “The Trend of Events Toward Popular Government.”

During Hunt’s first term, Arizona adopted women’s suffrage in December 1912, a move that preceded national suffrage by nearly eight years. Hunt strongly supported the measure and praised the role of Arizona women in statewide and local affairs.

A Contested Election and Rising National Profile

Hunt served as governor from 1912-1917. Having initially lost the contested 1917 election to Republican Thomas Campbell by around 30 votes, Hunt refused to concede. He allegedly barricaded himself in the governor’s office before being forced out by legal pressure from the Arizona Supreme Court. He challenged the results through formal legal channels and, after nearly a year of dispute, reclaimed the office in December 1917.

During this tenure, Hunt continued to champion labor rights and prison reform. He became well-known for his empathy towards inmates locked up in the Arizona Prison at Florence. A staunch advocate for humane treatment of prisoners, he issued pardons to death row prisoners and personally visited convicts when traveling from his home in Globe to Phoenix.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson appointed Hunt as a federal labor conciliator to settle disputes in Arizona’s mining sector, a role that drew national attention. Labor unrest in the state’s copper industry threatened critical supplies needed for World War I. The appointment was welcomed by unions but criticized by industrial leaders. Ultimately, his success earned favor from the Wilson administration and helped pave the way for a future diplomatic appointment.

Hunt’s concern for Arizona’s troops was equally evident. In 1918, he travelled to Camp Funston to present the 340th Field Artillery, a unit composed largely of Arizonans, with its unit colors as they prepared to deploy for World War I. That Easter morning, he learned the soldiers lacked sufficient blankets. Within a week, they had what was needed to withstand the bitter Kansas plains cold.

Diplomatic Service and World Travels

Hunt opted to not run again for governor in 1918, with his term expiring in January 1919. His break from government did not last long; in 1920, President Wilson appointed him U.S. Minister to Siam (modern-day Thailand). The appointment was considered unusual, as the post had traditionally been seen as “political property” of Oregon appointees. Hunt traveled to Bangkok via Japan, Korea, Manchuria, and China, where he served until October 1, 1921.

There, he negotiated trade and diplomatic matters between the U.S. and Siam. Reflecting on his experience, Hunt later remarked on the Thai people’s resilience and independence, while joking about satisfying his craving for Siamese cuisine at a local Scottsdale restaurant.

After leaving his post, Hunt embarked on a months-long tour through India, Egypt, Jerusalem, Constantinople, and Europe. He and his wife amassed artifacts and stories that they generously shared with Arizonans upon their return home in 1922.

That December, The Arizona Republic advertised that the Hunt collection was on display at Phoenix Union High School, free to the public. Historians believe that Hunt’s visit to Egypt, particularly the pyramids of Giza, combined with American interest in Egyptology, inspired the design of his pyramid-shaped mausoleum.

Return to Arizona Politics

Hunt’s return to Arizona in 1922 marked a renewed interest in statewide politics. He opposed efforts to amend the constitution’s progressive provisions, helping to set the stage for a return to the governorship in 1923. He served again until 1929, and once more from 1931 to 1933. Much of his later tenure was defined by fierce disputes with California over Colorado River water rights, a complex dilemma that continues to confront leaders of both states today.

Hunt lost his final bid for governor in 1932. This unprecedented campaign moved opponents to dub him “Arizona’s King George.” Though in declining health, Hunt remained a vocal advocate for New Deal-style reforms. He also worked with the University of Arizona, donating money and personal books to help expand its museum and library collections.

A Final Resting Place

On April 18, 1931, Hunt’s beloved wife died unexpectedly of appendicitis. Grief-stricken, Hunt commissioned Del E. Webb Construction Co. to build a white pyramid mausoleum overlooking the Salt River Valley. Completed in 1932, the structure’s Egyptian-style architecture is visible for miles away.

Hunt died at home on Christmas Day in 1934. Shortly before his passing, he spoke to his daughter about Christmas dinner. Near his bed were two sympathy letters written to bereaved friends, a final testament to his lifelong thoughtfulness.

Hunt's body lay in state at the Capitol on December 28, where thousands paid their respects. True to his populist spirit, there was little pomp or pageantry, just as the old governor would have wanted. A private Episcopal funeral service followed at his home at 1679 East McDowell Road in Phoenix, a residence that once served as Arizona's “executive mansion,” before he was interred in the white pyramid alongside his wife. Hunt's home was demolished in the 1950s as nearby development expanded.

Lasting Legacy

Hunt’s death prompted widespread tributes. Longtime Arizona political figure Senator Carl Hayden described him as “best known for his courage, his ever readiness to express and support an opinion and his very real interest in the affairs of the common man.”

In December 1932, the University of Arizona awarded Hunt a Doctor of Laws degree in honor of his dedication to public education from the territorial era into statehood. Upon his death, the university mourned the governor by lowering flags to half-mast. Arizona’s military community also remembered his wartime support; flags at National Guard armories were flown at half-mast.

Even in death, Hunt remains a monumental figure. His white pyramid mausoleum attracts curious hikers and history enthusiasts daily. From its summit, visitors can look over the valley Hunt helped shape and reflect on a self-made man who, in the words of the Arizona Republic, “reared his state from babyhood, and remained its guide and mentor until it attained its majority.”