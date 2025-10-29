The Halloween Death That’s Haunted History for Nearly a Century

Even the greatest escape artists find there is one thing from which they cannot escape: death. Harry Houdini was no different. But what started as a seemingly clear-cut case of appendicitis evolved into a century-long mystery that is still argued over to this day. Was Houdini actually the victim of foul play?

Houdini died nearly 99 years ago on Oct. 31, 1926. His death being on Halloween is the least mystical aspect of his case when you look at the many enemies he had made. Psychics, mediums, and spiritualists all had it out for Houdini, and there was plenty of motive to get rid of the skeptic illusionist. So, could the burst appendix actually have been poison from a fortune-teller’s tea?

“Do Spirits Return? Houdini Says No - And Proves It” poster | Heritage Images/GettyImages

The Spiritualist Movement

Houdini may be most well-known for his illusions and escapes, but he was also a fierce advocate against the Spiritualist movement. Spiritualism is the belief that one can communicate with spirits, usually through séances and psychics. It also means believing in the unseen world and the paranormal. While Houdini wasn’t completely against the idea of spirits and an afterlife, he was very offended by all the charlatans who preyed upon the grief-stricken.

Houdini worked to unmask the frauds and show that what they were doing was just as much an act as his performances were. This led to the arrest of hundreds of crooked spiritualists and also ruined the livelihoods of many others. Houdini even went before Congress to propose making fortune-telling illegal in Washington, D.C, just months before his death. To say he had made some enemies would be an understatement.

Houdini’s Death

On Oct. 22, 1926, Houdini invited some students from McGill University to his dressing room. He had spoken at McGill previously and allowed for a more intimate chat for a few students. One student, J. Gordon Whitehead, asked Houdini if the rumor that he could withstand punches to the stomach was true. Houdini, relaxed and reclining, responded affirmatively. Then, Whitehead swiftly punched Houdini several times in the stomach before he had the chance to brace for impact.

Afterward, Houdini felt stomach cramps and pain, but he continued to perform. The next day, he had a 104 fever, but refused to go to the hospital until after his show. That would be his final performance. Houdini underwent an appendectomy at the hospital, but his appendix had already burst, causing infection to spread throughout his abdominal cavity. He died on Halloween after suffering from sepsis.

Harry Houdini poster | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Questions Never Answered

A few odd things surrounding Houdini’s death had people wondering if the appendicitis story was genuine. First, appendicitis caused by blunt-force trauma is extremely rare, and in someone as athletic and fit as Houdini, it seemed unlikely. Second, the death certificate had silly errors like stating that the appendix had been removed from his left side and an incorrect time of death. And no autopsy was performed, with Houdini being buried on November 4, but the death certificate was not filled out until November 20.

The idea that Houdini could have been poisoned by a vengeful spiritualist began within days of his death and has continued throughout the last century. Could the fake psychics have really plotted his murder? Was J. Gordon Whitehead, the student who punched Houdini, working with the spiritualists? We’ll likely never know, because even though there has been talk of exhuming Houdini’s body, nothing has ever come of it.

Before Houdini died, he promised his wife, Bess, that if it was possible, he would communicate with her from beyond the grave. Every Halloween for 10 years, Bess held a séance to see if he kept his word. Houdini fans keep that tradition going to this day, hoping for one last message from the late and great escape artist.