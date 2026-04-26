7 Little-Known Presidential Firsts That Flew Under the Radar

History class gave us powdered wigs and cherry trees, but it breezed over a handful of unique firsts that make presidents feel less like statues and more like human beings with quirks and storylines like the rest of us.

Beneath each presidential portrait are unique firsts that reveal a great deal about each president’s era and their distinct personalities. Some of these firsts will likely surprise you, others might spark memories from high school lessons, and a few may leave you questioning why you’ve never heard them before.

Let’s take a closer look at 7 U.S. presidencies to uncover which leaders made history with under-the-radar firsts.

First President Born A U.S. Citizen

Martin Van Buren | Stock Montage/GettyImages

Martin Van Buren was the first president born a U.S. citizen. The eighth president of the United States hailed from New York, unlike his predecessors, who were all born overseas and came to America with their families. Van Buren took office in 1831 and served during the Panic of 1827, facing heavy criticism for his expenses and lavish lifestyle while the country endured financial turmoil.

First President To Earn A P.h.D

Wilson Woodrow | Bettmann/GettyImages

Woodrow Wilson was the first president to earn a Ph.D. The 28th president of the United States received his doctorate in political science from Johns Hopkins University. Despite his limited political experience, Wilson narrowly secured the presidency. During his time in office, he appointed the first Jewish justice to the Supreme Court and delivered the first live national radio broadcast in 1923. Another unique distinction: Wilson is the only president buried in Washington, D.C.

First President To Authorize Use Of An Atomic Bomb

Harry S. Truman | Bettmann/GettyImages

Harry S. Truman was the first president to authorize the use of an atomic bomb against a foreign country. The 33rd president ordered the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan in an effort to end World War II. Although this is recorded in classroom textbooks, many might not recall that it was Truman who made this decision. Truman also survived an assassination attempt while staying at Blair House (the president's official guest house) during White House renovations. Interestingly, he had no actual middle name; his parents couldn’t decide on one, so they simply kept it as "S."

First President To Be Sworn Into Office On An Airplane

President Lyndon B. Johnson | Bettmann/GettyImages

Lyndon B. Johnson was the first and only president to be sworn into office on an airplane. The 36th president of the United States took the oath on Air Force One just over two hours after Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. Johnson’s presidency is often associated with the controversy of the Vietnam War, but he also signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which ended legal segregation, and the Medicare and Medicaid Act of 1965, establishing federal health insurance for Americans in need.

First President To Live To The Age Of 100 After Leaving The White House

Jimmy Carter | Bettmann/GettyImages

Jimmy Carter became the first U.S. president to live to the age of 100 after leaving the White House. The 39th president grew up on a peanut farm in Georgia. In 1980, during the Iranian Hostage Crisis, Carter approved Operation Eagle Claw, which aimed to rescue American hostages in Iran. The mission was aborted after a tragic accident involving a helicopter and a plane, resulting in the loss of eight U.S. service members. In his final days in office, Carter secured an agreement to free the hostages, but it wasn’t enough to secure him a win in the 1980 election against Reagan.

First President To Have Been Divorced

Ronald Reagan S | Bettmann/GettyImages

Ronald Reagan was the first president to have been divorced before taking office. The 40th president of the United States married actress Jane Wyman in 1940, and they divorced in 1949. He later married Nancy Davis (Reagan), who would become First Lady. Reagan’s life was filled with unique experiences: he was an actor before entering politics, a college football star, and famously saved 77 lives as a lifeguard in a single summer during his youth.

First President Whose Inauguration Was Streamed On The Internet

William J. Clinton | Diana Walker/GettyImages

Bill Clinton was the first president to have his inauguration streamed on the internet. When the 42nd president took office in 1993, the technology wasn’t quite ready for the event to be broadcast online. However, his second inauguration in 1997 became the first to be streamed on the internet. In 1996, Clinton signed the Telecommunications Act, promoting advancements in technology and service innovation. He was also the first Democrat elected to a second term since FDR, and famously kept a cat named "Socks" in the White House even though he was allergic.

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