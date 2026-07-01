7 Famous People You Didn’t Know Princess Diana Was Related To

It’s nearly 30 years since the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, yet she is still fondly remembered by millions of people the world over. Diana became famous as much for her humanitarian work as for her fashion and the sad and very public failure of her marriage to Prince Charles (now King Charles). The dramatic circumstances of her death lent a striking full stop to a singular and troubled life.

Diana came from a historic family. Her father was Edward John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, her mother, Frances Ruth Shand Kydd, was also a member of the British aristocracy. You might be surprised to learn, however, that Diana's family links extended far beyond the regal world, and included actors, politicians, and even the king of rock and roll.

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

Screen icon Audrey Hepburn was born into a prestigious family. Her mother was the Dutch noblewoman Baroness Ella van Heemstra. Hepburn's father, Joseph Victor Anthony Ruston, claimed relation to Mary Queen of Scots, through Queen Mary's third husband, James Hepburn (Joseph adopted the name Hepton-Ruston later in life). Mary was 11th great-grandmother to Diana, meaning that the Princess and Audrey Hepburn were distant cousins.

Humphrey Bogart

Debonair Bogart | John Kobal Foundation/GettyImages

Academy Award Winner Humphrey Bogart was one of Hollywood's leading lights during the 1940s and 50s, starring in classics such as The African Queen, The Maltese Falcon, and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Bogart and Diana shared common ancestry through pioneer famer, Joseph Morgan. Morgan's daughter Margaret was distantly related to Frances Shand-Kydd, Diana's mother. Margaret's sister, Martha, was remotely connected to Bogart's mother, Maud Humphrey—an illustrator and suffragette—which made Humphrey and Diana seventh cousins.

Lillian Gish

Lillian Gish | Silver Screen Collection/GettyImages

Born in 1893, Lillian Gish was a celebrated movie actress, best known for her work during the silent movie era. The daughter of actress Mary Robinson McConnell, Lillian starred in several films by the great director D. W. Griffith. With the advent of talking pictures, Lillian returned to her first love of theater acting, but did later return to the big screen, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Duel in the Sun (1946).

According to FamousKin, Diana and Lillian were seventh cousins, three times removed. Although their lives overlapped—Lillian died in 1993, just a few months shy of what would have been her 100th birthday—there's no evidence to suggest the two women ever met.

George Washington

George Washington, Portrait | Smith Collection/Gado/GettyImages

American history is intrinsically linked to British history, so it's no surprise that Diana's extended family tree features many Americans. Incredibly, these include Founding Father and first president of the United States, George Washington, who is, in fact, 10th cousin seven times removed to Princess Diana.

The princess made many trips to America during her lifetime, including a memorable solo journey in 1989, during which she displayed several of her soon-to-be-iconic outfits. She also visited the Henry Street Settlement—an organization providing social services to underprivileged of New York City.

Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill | FPG/GettyImages

The Churchill and Spencer families share a long history. Diana's direct ancestor was John Spencer, and John Spencer himself was a grandson of Lady Anne Churchill. The Prime Minister's full name was Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill, and current Churchill family members refer to themselves as Spencer-Churchill to this day.

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley | Archive Photos/GettyImages

Diana would have been 16 when the world was shocked by the sudden and unexpected death of Elvis Presley. Presley was past his prime by then, but in his lifetime, he changed the sound of popular music and remains undoubtedly one of the greatest entertainers in modern history. Presley himself was related to George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and even Napoleon. Diana and Elvis were 11th cousins. They both lived their lives under the glaring spotlights of fame, both struggled with inner turmoil, and both left behind legions of fans.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close | Emma McIntyre/GettyImages

Actor Glenn Close's glittering career spans an incredible five decades, with her first big screen credit coming in 1982 in The World According to Garp, and her next this year in The Black Ball and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She's received Academy Award nominations no fewer than eight times and ranks among an elite club of performers to have been nominated for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. Close and Diana are eighth cousins through shared ancestor, Joseph Strong.

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