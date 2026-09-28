8 School Supplies Children Used in Medieval Times

Formal schooling in medieval times was typically reserved only for the children of the very wealthiest families, who were often trained by private tutors or at home, or else those who were being lined up to join the church; for that reason, most schools were typically joined to or associated with religious establishments, like cathedrals and monasteries. Although municipal schools existed in the Middle Ages, they too were often organized around a fairly religious education. The vast majority of the rest of the population, ultimately, remained largely illiterate, and so would only be trained or schooled in their family’s trade or business.

Education itself, naturally, looked a lot different from today. Lessons would typically be taught in the scholarly language of Latin, and would follow the classical route of the Seven Liberal Arts—that is, the “trivium” subjects of grammar, rhetoric, and logic, and the “quadrivium” of arithmetic, geometry, astronomy, and music.

In the classroom itself, pupils would use and be supplied with a very different set of school supplies than students are today.

CANDLES

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With no electrical lighting, medieval education was conducted by candlelight—typically in bare classrooms with stone walls, wooden benches, and little to no windows or natural light. Classrooms were therefore cold, uncomfortable, and deathly quiet, with the daily reading, memorization, and recitation exercises conducted in silence.

TEACHER’S TEXTBOOK

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Before the printing press came along (and for a time, even after it did) books were hugely expensive, time-consuming to put together, and ultimately rarely encountered in medieval times. A schoolteacher might have a handful of books in their classroom, if that, which their students would not be expected to get their hands on. Instead, pupils would typically write down lessons or passages recited from a textbook by their teacher.

WAX TABLETS

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But what would the pupils write those notes on if paper was so rare and prohibitively expensive? Well, long before classroom exercise books became common, school pupils wrote, copied down recitations, and made their own notes on cheaper wax-coated wooden tablets that, unlike pen and ink, had the added bonus of being reusable. Consisting of a hinged wooden panel coated in a layer of beeswax and plant oil, students could scrape their notes into the waxy surface of the tablet using a pointed stylus, and then wipe the wax clear again afterward.

QUILLS

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Once students had mastered writing in wax—or if a student’s work was for whatever required to be made permanent—then they would graduate from a stylus to a quill pen. Made by sharpening a bird’s feather (and, contrary to most images of quill pens, trimming or removing the plume so that you could actually see what you were writing!), quill pens had to be constantly maintained, and so would be kept continually sharp by the teacher using a blade or scissors. Paper or parchment (which only became widely available toward the end of the medieval era) would then be used, along with an ink made of oak galls or soot, to prepare permanent documents or classroom records.

KNIVES

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A knife would come in handy in keeping a quill or stylus sharp, of course, but knives were already a quintessential everyday tool in medieval times. Whether it was cutting bread or fruit at lunchtime, or carving your name onto the furniture, keeping a knife on you would have had its obvious advantages.

COUNTING BOARD

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In arithmetic lessons, medieval students would often use a simple abacus-like frame to help with their calculations known as a counting board. Although known as a “board,” in practice anything marked, drawn, or engraved with a set of straight lines for keeping track of figures could be used here, so long as individual counters (often beans or stones) could be easily moved along them.

SATCHEL

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Long before backpacks became the norm, students would carry their belongings in a simple satchel or pouch, often made of leather, that could be easily slung over a shoulder or tied to the wearer’s belt.

GOWNS

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Not all medieval schools implemented a uniform, as such, but students would be expected to dress appropriately—especially if reading or studying religious material. Wealthier schools in particular, meanwhile, would expect their students to wear formal gowns to class, often in stately black with an ornamental trim, rather like the academic robes still worn on formal occasions in universities and colleges today.

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