How Cinco de Mayo Was Celebrated in the 1800s vs Today

Looking back through the 164 years since its creation, Cinco de Mayo has transformed from a small anniversary to a symbol of Mexican and Latino identity. Often confused with Mexican Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo actually celebrates the victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It was a minor part in the Franco-Mexican War, but it had a large impact on the Latino people.

The way Cinco de Mayo is celebrated has grown since the 1800s, but the pride in Mexico's people has always been the motivation behind each celebration. Even when American corporations commercialized the holiday, Latino people fought to keep the true spirit of Cinco de Mayo. Today, the holiday is a reminder of the fight for rights, freedom, and culture.

The Battle of Puebla 5 May 1862 by Patricio Ramos Ortega | Leemage/GettyImages

1862

On May 5, 1862, in Puebla, Mexico, the Mexican army was greatly outnumbered and out-equipped by Napoleon III's French forces. That's why it came as a great shock when the French were forced to retreat after suffering too many casualties. This was the first Mexican victory since 1821, when they gained independence from Spain. It was worth celebrating!

Only four days after the victory, the president of Mexico at the time, Benito Juárez, declared Cinco de Mayo, the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, a national holiday. Mexican Americans in California heard the news of victory within weeks and began raising funds for the Mexican troops. One year later, in 1863, there were parades and events to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in both Mexico and the US.

Mexican City Celebrating Cinco de Mayo | Library of Congress/GettyImages

Late 1800s to Early 1900s

As the years passed, Cinco de Mayo grew in the United States while it waned in Mexico. The state of California had once been part of Mexico, and many of its citizens still had strong ties to their native country. Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco held grand festivals in remembrance of their culture. Many Americans of Mexican descent also saw the victory at Puebla as a major boon to the Union during the Civil War, since France had considered supplying the Confederacy once they established themselves in Mexico.

In contrast, Mexico began to refrain from its Cinco de Mayo celebrations because of the dictator Porfirio Díaz. Díaz had staged a coup and usurped power from Benito Juárez in 1876. Having fought at the Battle of Puebla, Díaz turned Cinco de Mayo into a celebration of his strength. By 1911, when he was overthrown, the Mexican people had had enough of celebrating dictators, and the tradition began to fade.

Denver Post Archives | Denver Post/GettyImages

1960s and 1970s

After decades of inequality and prejudice, Mexican Americans began a fight for their rights as citizens. This was the Chicano Movement, where they took an old slur and repurposed it to show pride in their heritage. Activists in the Chicano Movement used Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the US to emphasize the honor in Latino identity.

Because of this movement, Cinco de Mayo spread throughout the US. At about the same time, American alcohol companies saw a way to sell more product. They began advertising for Cinco de Mayo, making it seem like the holiday revolved around tequila and Mexican beer. Though Cinco de Mayo became distorted by these advertisements, Latino people remembered and celebrated the pride in their culture.

Anniversary Of The Battle Of Puebla In Mexico | NurPhoto/GettyImages

Today

Cinco de Mayo is much more popular in the United States than in Mexico, but it is still celebrated in some Mexican cities. Puebla, the birthplace of Cinco de Mayo, hosts a re-enactment of the battle where they defeated the French. They also hold a parade and a food festival with traditional Pueblan meals each year.

Across the US, Latino people hold parades, dances, music festivals, Mexican wrestling matches, and feasts to celebrate where they came from. Cinco de Mayo reminds them of everything they've fought for and the enduring spirit of the Mexican people.