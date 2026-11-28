Christmas is America’s biggest holiday. Celebrated by 88% of Americans, the occasion is generally associated with carols, evergreen trees, twinkling lights, and cozy family gatherings. Yet there’s a lot of lore about Christmas that just might make you look at the whole sparkly shebang a little bit differently than ever before. Here are some of the wildest facts about Christmas out there, perfect for sprinkling into everyday conversations throughout the month of December when you want to raise an eyebrow or two.

The first artificial Christmas trees were made from goose feathers.

Girl with Toys at Christmas Tree - vintage photo | Bettmann/GettyImages

Deforestation led to the creation of some of the earliest faux trees in Germany in the 1800s. These were made of dyed goose, turkey, or chicken feathers, which were attached to wooden dowels with wires or sticks. Feather trees became popular in the U.S. when German immigrants brought them over in the 1920s, but were quickly replaced by real trees, which were more abundant in America at the time.

“Jingle Bells” started as a minstrel song.

“Jingle Bells” had its debut in a minstrel hall in Boston in 1857. Then called “One Horse Open Sleigh,” its first performers were white men in blackface. Its author, James Lord Pierpont, wrote the song not to celebrate any particular holiday, but rather to take part in the popular trend of writing songs about sleigh-riding. He later went on to join the Confederate Army during the Civil War.

Christmas trees can take up to 15 years to grow.

Sparkling Christmas tree | vinokurovyury / Amazon

That Christmas tree you keep in your living room likely took between seven and 15 years to reach its full height. Along the way, these trees require extensive care and maintenance on the part of their growers, who trim, water, fertilize, and prune the plants, among many other responsibilities.

Christmas was outlawed by Puritans in England and Boston.

'A Puritan Christmas' | Archive Photos/GettyImages

In 1659, the Puritan-led Massachusetts Bay Colony established a law called the Penalty for Keeping Christmas. Those who celebrated the holiday at all could be fined 5 shillings—roughly $48 today. This wasn’t the first time that Christmas had been banned by the Puritans, though; it was also outlawed in England starting in 1644 all the way through the Restoration in 1660. On both sides of the pond, Christmas was seen as too tied to pagan traditions like Yuletide, and too connected to drinking, feasting, and other indulgences that the Puritans found reprehensible. Puritans also cited the fact that the Bible never actually commands people to celebrate Jesus’s birth in their objections to the holiday.

Christmas may not actually take place around Jesus’s birthday.

Actors representing Jesus's birth | DreamMedia/GettyImages

There is no substantial evidence in the Bible or elsewhere about Jesus’s actual birthday, meaning that Jesus could have been born at a completely different time of year. The first record of Christmas being celebrated on December 25 comes from 336 AD in Rome under the reign of Emperor Constantine.

Coca-Cola ads helped define Santa’s image (though they didn’t create his association with red).

Publicity of Christmas for Coca cola, publishing in 1934 and realised by Haddon Sundblom who works | Apic/GettyImages

Santa Claus comes from folklore about Saint Nicholas, a famously generous 4th-century Christian Greek bishop. Through the 1920s, this character was portrayed in many different forms, though was frequently shown wearing red at least as far back as the 19th century. But in the 1930s, Coca-Cola began incorporating a depiction of a blue-eyed, smiling, rosy-cheeked, and portly Santa into its advertisements. This version of Santa was inspired in part by an earlier description of the character in Clement Clark Moore’s 1822 poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas”—also known as “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and it most definitely stuck.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was created as a marketing ploy.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - original illustration | Buyenlarge/GettyImages

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer isn’t a creature from an old holiday folktale. Instead, he was created in the 20th century as part of a marketing campaign. The famous deer was featured in a free book conceptualized in 1939 as a marketing tool designed to bring customers to Montgomery Ward department stores. Copywriter Robert L. May was the one who came up with the idea of an ostracized red-nosed reindeer. “We believe that an exclusive story like this aggressively advertised in our newspaper ads and circulars…can bring every store an incalculable amount of publicity, and, far more important, a tremendous amount of Christmas traffic,” read an announcement sent to all Montgomery Ward retail store managers in September 1939 ahead of the book’s publication. Rudolph really took off after May commissioned his brother-in-law, the songwriter Johnny Marks, to write a song about the reindeer, which became the classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” carol we all know and love.

Over 18,000 people go to the ER each year because of Christmas decorating.

Preparations for Christmas | picture alliance/GettyImages

Those snowflake-shaped lights and blow-up Santas might be more dangerous than you’d think. Some 18,400 people visit emergency rooms annually for reasons related to Christmas decorations, according to USAFacts. The majority of these accidents occur the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when an average of 660 people have to go to the hospital for tinsel, tree, and related causes.

Christmas trees cause over 100 fires per year.

Beautiful decorated Christmas tree in front of burning fireplace at house. Focus on fireplace | kryzhov / Envato

Your dried-out Christmas tree might be more than an eyesore; it could also be a fire hazard. Dried Christmas trees are extremely flammable, and caused 155 home fires each year between 2018 and 2022, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Over a third of these fires occur in January when the trees are at their driest, per the NFPA, so it could be a good idea to get rid of your tree sooner rather than later (or just be extra sure to keep candles far, far away).

Mistletoe has a somewhat unappealing growth process.

Mistletoe on tree branch | GreensandBlues / Envato

Mistletoe translates to “dung on a twig,” and that’s actually an accurate way of describing how this plant grows. These poisonous parasitic plants spread when birds eat mistletoe berries, which then pass through the avians’ digestive tracts. The birds poop out mistletoe seeds, which then attach themselves to tree and shrub branches and grow into the famously romantic Christmas plant. Yep—that mistletoe you’re kissing under actually was once bird waste.

Christmas is widely celebrated with KFC in Japan.

Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food restaurant in Japan | picture alliance/GettyImages

Many different cultures have strange and remarkable Christmas traditions, but a particularly unique one is the Japanese practice of digging into a bowl of Kentucky Fried Chicken on Christmas. It all started with a 1974 marketing campaign that used the slogan “Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii,” which translates to “Kentucky for Christmas.” Christmas is not a major holiday in Japan, but it is an excuse for at least 3.6 million Japanese families to dig into some fried chicken each year.

Christmas is a roughly $1 trillion industry.

Christmas gifts under tree | picture alliance/GettyImages

Christmas isn’t just a holiday anymore; it’s a mega-industry. Americans spent a grand total of $972 billion on Christmas in 2025, and that number is expected to exceed $1 trillion in 2026. In 2026, the average shopper plans to spend around $890, per Christmas Finance, with most of that budget going towards gifts.