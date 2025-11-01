This Recipe Is the Perfect Way to Use Your Leftover Halloween Candy

Another Halloween has come and gone, and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably wondering what to do with all the leftover Halloween candy sitting in your pantry!

Every year, I tell myself I’m not going to overbuy Halloween candy the next year, only to wind up in the same predicament every November 1. What can I say, I just can’t shake the fear of somehow running out of candy for trick-or-treaters, and you never want to be the house that runs out of candy on Halloween.

While it’s always nice to have some sweet treats on hand, there is such a thing as too much candy, and the last thing you want is to be wasteful by letting the candy go to waste. Thankfully, we live in a time when there are endless creative minds out there cooking up recipes to help us put that leftover candy to use in fun and unique ways.

How to Use Your Leftover Candy

In scouring the internet for inspiration, we came across many recipes for leftover candy, but there was one in particular that stood out from the crowd!

Baker Jenna Barnard is all about approachable desserts, which was a must for me as I sought out the perfect recipe. It was important that this recipe be one bakers of all skill levels could master, and Barnard’s recipe for Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bars is perfect for bakers of all skill levels.

You can never go wrong with cookie bars, and this Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bars recipe is a perfect way to upcycle your leftover Halloween candy.

Not only is the recipe easy to follow, but it’s one can accommodate a wide variety of candies, rather than relying upon one particular type of candy—though you will need to avoid sugar-based candies such as candy corn and gummies in this particular recipe.

You can get as creative and wild as you want with this Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bars recipe by creating your own Frankenstein dessert comprised of your favorite candies! And honestly, that’s the most fun part of this recipe. You can put your own twist on it by hand-picking the candies you use in the dessert, which also allows you to get rid of the candy you already have rather than needing extra ingredients.

Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bar Recipe With Directions

If you're looking for a great recipe to put your leftover Halloween candy to use, here is a delicious recipe from Butternut Bakery Blog's Jenna Bernard that is a perfect way to repurpose your leftover candy:

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/3 cup all purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp kosher salt

1 1/4 cup chopped candy (tiny bite-sized pieces), plus more for the top

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling on top

Instructions