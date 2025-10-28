Quiz: Guess the Halloween Candy by Its Tagline

It’s one of the happiest times of the year for candy lovers, as store shelves are stocked with sweet goodies in time for Halloween. Even if you’re not big on the spooky season—but how could you not be?—there’s a lot to enjoy every October. With the holiday just days away, candy sales are no doubt spiking, and it feels like it’s impossible to watch TV without seeing a few candy commercials.

If you’re a candy aficionado or just love Halloween, test your knowledge on these taglines with our quiz below. Some are decades-old slogans, while others are on the newer side.

Were you able to get a 10/10? No matter your score, it’s a great time to get to candy shopping.

America’s Most Popular Halloween Candy

The current list of the most popular Halloween candy in America should come as no surprise. As reported by Food & Wine, Instacart shared some interesting takeaways, having analyzed their data from last October.

In first place is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which has been a steady favorite for years. Other no-brainers that appeared on the list include Snickers, Kit Kats, and even two types of M&M’s.

Of course, the list also included trick-or-treater staples such as Twix and Haribo Goldbears. See the full top 10 below:

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. Peanut M&M’s

3. M&M’s

4. Kit Kat

5. Snickers

6. Sour Patch Kids

7. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

8. Milky Way

9. Twix

10. Haribo Goldbears

Leave it to candy companies to turn Halloween into another lucrative holiday for them. While the origins of the spooky day are believed to date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, the tradition of buying, handing out, and eating copious amounts of candy can be linked to manufacturers trying to make more money. And hey, they definitely succeeded.

Whether you’re handing out candy to kids this year or taking a family member out trick-or-treating, perhaps you’ll now feel just a little bit smarter about the most popular Halloween sweets—and their taglines.

And if you’re left with more candy than you can eat this Halloween, we’d recommend turning those sweet items into other delicious treats or donating your stash to organizations in need.