8 Tips for Trick-or-Treating in Bad Weather

It takes more than a little bad weather to ruin the Halloween spirit, especially for the children who look forward to the holiday all year. But if you’ve ever tried to chase a sugar-high kid down a slippery sidewalk in the pouring rain, you know that Mother Nature doesn’t always make it easy.

Luckily, with a little prep and the right mindset, your spooky night can still be a scream (for the right reasons). Whether the forecast calls for drizzle, frost, or a surprise heatwave, here are eight tips to help keep your trick-or-treating safe and fun.

Layer up without losing the look.

They look cozy. | Cavan Images/GettyImages

If your area’s expecting cold weather, layers are your best friend. Most kid costumes are basically glorified pajamas when it comes to warmth, so sneak a few thin, heat-trapping layers underneath. This can be thermal leggings, long-sleeve undershirts, even a fleece-lined base layer if it’s seriously chilly. As one pediatric expert put it, kids should wear one more layer than an adult would in the same conditions.

Make visibility part of the costume.

The glowing mask may be spooky, but it's also beneficial for safety. | Elva Etienne/GettyImages

Any parent knows that the scariest part of Halloween isn’t the haunted houses, but how invisible everyone can be once the sun sets—and no one wants their kid wandering around the street when drivers can’t spot them. Drivers can’t avoid what they can’t see, especially in fog or rain.

To keep your kids safe, add reflective tape to costumes, treat bags, and jackets. You can also incorporate things like flashlights and glowsticks into their festive looks. If your trick-or-treater insists on a dark costume, stick a small LED clip to their back or wrist.

Parents would be wise to bring their own flashlights, too. After all, uneven sidewalks seem to have a knack for appearing out of nowhere once it’s dark

Be prepared to get wet.

Many kids won't mind a bit of rain. | Onfokus/GettyImages

Rainy Halloweens are the ultimate test of parenting patience, but you can still make it work. Start by trading bulky umbrellas for ponchos, since they’ll keep everyone’s hands free for candy bags and keep costumes visible. Waterproof boots (or even rain boots with extra socks) are a must.

And if your town’s getting serious downpours, don’t stress about cutting the route short. Pick the best-decorated houses, grab a few treats, and finish the night with hot cocoa and a movie marathon. Kids will barely remember the rain once they’re counting their candy stash.

Plan warm-up breaks for cold nights.

Don't let your kid stay out in the cold for too long. | Cavan Images/GettyImages

When temperatures drop below freezing, trick-or-treating becomes more akin to an endurance sport. Instead of toughing it out, plan short bursts of house-to-house action with warm-up breaks in between. Set a timer for 30 minutes then head inside someplace—perhaps a car, or if you’re staying super local, your own home—to warm up for a bit.

Kids are smaller, which means they lose body heat faster than adults. If you notice anyone developing any signs of hypothermia, your best bet is to call it quits and head inside.

Wear breathable fabrics for warmer nights.

The temperature should cool a bit once the sun goes down. | Annie Otzen/GettyImages

Depending on where you live, late October can just as easily feel like summer. For warm-weather trick-or-treating, skip the polyester and foam costumes, as they trap heat quickly. Choose breathable fabrics, keep makeup light, and pack water bottles. If it’s especially hot, plan your route later in the evening after temperatures peak.

Secure those shoes.

Note the sensible boots. | Catherine Falls Commercial/GettyImages

The CDC recommends well-fitting shoes to prevent falls, and let’s face it: Nobody wants to spend Halloween in the ER.

Halloween sidewalks are basically obstacle courses, and that game gets even more dangerous when you add in unpredictable weather. Even if your child swears they need to wear princess heels or floppy clown shoes, bring a backup pair of sneakers or boots for when they’re actively trick-or-treating; you can always let them pose for photos in their more costumey footwear first.

Reroute if needed.

Aim for houses that are clearly welcoming trick-or-treaters. | Tim M Lanthier/GettyImages

If weather’s bad enough that visibility or roads are questionable, adjust your trick-or-treat plan. Stick to familiar neighborhoods or alternatives like trunk-or-treat, community centers, and mall trick-or-treats. When in doubt, check your city’s event listings.

And if you’re staying local, do a quick porch-light scan from the car before heading out. Only visit houses that are well-lit and clearly welcoming trick-or-treaters.

Have a “worst case scenario” backup plan.

Not a bad way to celebrate Halloween! | Anastassiya Bezhekeneva/GettyImages

Sometimes, the weather just wins. Try to bring Halloween indoors when that happens. Throw on a spooky movie, host a “haunted” scavenger hunt, or let your kids trick-or-treat room to room in your house. (Bonus: that means you control the candy selection.) And as long as your kids get a sufficient amount of sugary treats, they probably won’t mind hanging out at home.