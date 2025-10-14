Why Vintage Halloween Décor Is Making a Comeback

If you’ve been scrolling through your social media this spooky season (or strolling around your neighborhood), you might’ve already noticed an increase in vintage Halloween décor. After years of hyperrealistic animatronics and inflatable lawn monsters—and, of course, the rise of Home Depot’s Skelly and similar products—people are craving something a little more personal, and a lot more nostalgic.

The Charm of the Past

Vintage décor taps into the warmth that modern Halloween often misses. The festivities used to be more about neighborhood celebrations and handmade costumes. Now, the holiday is a billion-dollar business.

Americans spent nearly $12 billion on Halloween last year, according to the National Retail Federation. But they weren’t just shelling out on the latest inflatables: a growing chunk of that went toward secondhand and vintage-inspired décor.

You Might Also Like ...

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

The uptick in vintage Halloween décor is partly inspired by a desire for more sustainability (why buy new when the old stuff is better made?) and partly a rebellion against the cookie-cutter aesthetic of big-box holiday aisles.

Plus, vintage and retro decorations often just look cooler—and allow someone to really let their personal tastes shine. There’s an authenticity in their imperfections that no mass-produced skeleton can replace.

How to Find Vintage Halloween Décor

If you’re hunting for the real deal, skip Amazon and start local. Thrift stores, estate sales, and flea markets are treasure troves for those willing to dig.

Halloween items for sale, 1950. | Minnesota Historical Society/GettyImages

If you don’t want to go searching in person, you can always check out online stores on Ebay and Etsy. Be especially on the lookout for old Beistle pieces (the company made some of the first mass-produced Halloween decorations in the 1920s).

Facebook Marketplace and your local buy-nothing groups can also yield some solid vintage finds—there’s bound to be someone near you looking to offload the decades-old décor that’s been sitting in their garage for far too long.

Tips For Styling Your Vintage Finds

One of the best ways to pull off a vintage Halloween look is to mix eras (you don’t have to go 100 percent vintage to create a fun, fesive display):

Pair mid-century glass pumpkins with ‘70s ceramic figurines or retro tin signs.

Create vignettes: a cluster of candlelit pumpkins on your mantel, or a bowl of apples as a nod to classic fall games like apple-bobbing.

Choose a theme—maybe it’s witchy, kitschy, or a nod to your favorite childhood Halloween memories—and create a cohesive display full of old and new items based on that.

Most importantly, remember that these vintage finds are less about following a current trend and more about bringing back the joy of Halloweens past and creating a display that truly captures your own unique interests. After all, buying what you love—and will use year after year—never goes out of style.