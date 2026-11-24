Macy’s is celebrating its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade this year with a spectacular flair focused on its many floats and balloons that families have loved to see every Thanksgiving morning, along with a visit from Santa. There are plenty of options to please everyone this year, so take a look at all the balloons and floats for 2026—and be sure to keep an eye out for your favorites on Thursday.

Blue Hippopotamus

The Blue Hippopotamus ballon for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

Macy’s is taking a look back with this new Blue Hippopotamus balloon, which is based on an old design first seen in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1931. After the recent death of Fiona, a beloved hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, Macy's will be making a donation, and the Blue Hippopotamus balloon handlers will be wearing a patch to honor Fiona in tribute.

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey

Mickey Mouse is larger than life in this balloon version that gets its inspiration from the Disney film classic, Fantasia, featuring Mickey in his iconic sorcerer’s hat and robe.

Buckaroo Bob the Minion

Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

Buckle up for Buckaroo Bob the Minion who will be riding a floating banana with a horse saddle on the parade route in Manhattan. This will be a new balloon for 2026, but the fifth time the Minions have made the show.

Hello Kitty

Macy's parade says "Hello!" to Hello Kitty this year with a balloon showcasing the beloved kitty holding an apple. If the balloon was measured in actual apples, it would be 107 apples tall, according to Macy's.

Joe Cool and Woodstock

Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

Snoopy makes his ninth appearance in the Macy's parade, this time as Joe Cool. This beloved version of Snoopy was created in 1971 and has some stylish sunglasses to keep the Thanksgiving morning sun out of his eyes—though he might not actually need them with the coastal storm on the forecast.

Bluey

Bluey is returning to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, this time with a traditional Christmas cracker crown that is sure to warm every Bluey fan's heart.

Underdog

Look up in the sky to see Underdog, the playful cartoon character who is making a return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He last appeared in the parade 42 years ago.

Billie Brightpaw

New Billie Brightpaw balloon for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | Anadolu/GettyImages

Billie Brightpaw is a new addition to the Macy's balloon lineup this year. She'll be a shining addition with a red star on her paw that matches the famous Macy's star along with a red hat and scarf to match.

Macy's Stars

Macy's balloon stars make a return this year with blue, gold, green, red, silver, and yellow stars along with a special red "Believe" version. The parade is also debuting a new blueprint star featuring the drawings used to create the Macy's star balloons back in the 1970s.

Earl the Squirrel

Earl the Squirrel started off as a real-life squirrel with a love for chewing through strands of Christmas lights at Universal Studios Orlando. Now, he's making his debut as a balloon in the Macy's parade holding one of his beloved blue lights.

Acorn and Pumpkins

Acorns don't fall far from the tree, but it must've been a pretty big tree to produce this acorn balloon. According to Macy's, 15 million real acorns could fit in this giant-sized balloon version. It will be joined by Pumpkin balloons to add to the festive autumn spirit.

Buzz Lightyear

Hopefully Buzz Lightyear will stay floating close to the ground instead of traveling to infinity and beyond, making its return to the parade in 2026.

Marshall Ffrom Paw Patrol

Whenever there is trouble, Marshall from Paw Patrol is there to save the day. The firefighting Dalmatian is a big addition to the parade route, coming in at twice the size of a typical New York City firetruck.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Greg Heffley is back for another year to celebrate the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series as its star. This year marks his 17th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance.

Derpy Tiger

Derpy Tiger balloon at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | TIMOTHY A. CLARY/GettyImages

Derpy Tiger from KPop Demon Hunters is back for another year after its debut in 2025. The parade will also highlight Sussie as a balloonicle.

Mario

Mario bounces back for another year in his trademark red hat and blue overalls to try and keep the parade safe from Bowser.

Dora

Let's explore with Dora, who is back in the parade and hopefully has a map of the parade route to help her find her way through the streets of Manhattan on Thanksgiving morning.

Gabby and Pandy Paws

Gabby's Dollhouse inspired this colorful parade balloon of Gabby and Pandy Paws. It’s painted with more than 25 colors, so it's sure to stand out.

Goku

Goku at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | NBC/GettyImages

The Japanese Dragon Ball franchise is back with Goku, this time with his trademark black hair instead of his previous parade appearance with Super Saiyan Blue hair.

Ornaments

Macy's has two ball ornament designs coming through the streets of Manhattan. Keep an eye out for the blue-and-white Ice Crystals or the Poinsettia ornaments.

Noorah

Your Elf on the Shelf will recognize Noorah, the magical arctic fox that lights the Northern Lights to give Santa some help on his trip in Christmas Eve.

Pac-Man

Pac-Man is munching his way through Manhattan for another year at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch out for the cherries in his hand, which were featured in the original arcade game.

Pikachu and Eevee

Pikachu and Eevee are back in a Poké Ball-inspired sleigh for the holiday parade. This is the 26th consecutive appearance for Pokémon in the parade.

Shrek's Onion Carriage

Shrek’s Onion Carriage ballon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | TIMOTHY A. CLARY/GettyImages

An onion carriage is one way to travel the parade route, and Shrek does it in style with some of his friends. The Shrek's Onion Carriage balloon features eight characters, including Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona.

Goldbear

Haribo is known for its gummy bears, and this one is probably its biggest. The Haribo Goldbear balloon returns and comes with a rocket ship to blast off for tasty fun.

Smokey Bear

The U.S. Forest Service brings out its famous Smokey Bear, this time as a 51-foot-tall balloon. That makes him about the size of a five-story building.

Spider-Man

If your Spidey senses are tingling, it might be because Spider-Man is back for another year in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The balloon had to get patched up in 2013 after it ripped on a tree branch during the parade.

SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary

SpongeBob brings his trusted pet Gary the snail with him for another year in the big event. The Bikini Bottom resident has been part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for 22 years.

The Pillsbury Doughboy

You may be baking up some fresh rolls from The Pillsbury Doughboy on Thanksgiving morning as the doughboy himself is rolling down the streets of Manhattan.

Felix the Cat

He's been gone for a decade, but Felix the Cat returns to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to celebrate its 100th event. The black-and-white cat made its debut in the Macy's parade in 1927.

Macy's Parade All-Stars

To celebrate the 100th Macy's parade, the Macy's Parade All-Stars float is showcasing some of the parade's favorite characters like Popeye, Bullwinkle, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes

Macy's debuts Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes at the Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

What happens when you turn a marionette and make it fly in the air? You get these Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons. Check out this float with a nod to Tony Sarg, who helped to create the attractions in some of Macy's first parades.

Hogwarts Holiday

Hogwarts Holiday float for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

A huge Sorting Hat welcomes fans of the Harry Potter franchise with a float that celebrates all things Hogwarts as part of promo for the first season of the new HBO series, debuting in December.

Mr. Peanut's Power Plant

Mr. Peanut shows up in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on a float that features a peanut-shaped factory and peanut-shaped confetti from Mr. Peanut's hat that will shower parade goers.

Dashing All the Way by DoorDash

Macy's debuts Dashing All The Way by DoorDash for the Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

The Dashing All the Way by DoorDash is making its Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut with a nod to all the things you may need to get delivered to get in the holiday spirit.

Road Trip to Parade by Geico!

Even geckos like to go on road trips so celebrate the open road with the Geico gecko behind the wheel of a flashy red car as he takes a trip with some of Geico's other famous characters like a camel and pig.

Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs

Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

Purina gives a nod to the dogs who do good work with a float that features service dogs and small-town charm as part of Purina Dog Chow's 100 years as your puppy's favorite food.

Tom Turkey

You know the parade has really started when a huge turkey rolls down the streets of Manhattan. But that's a good thing, as Tom Turkey is making its way through to start the celebration.

Macy's Winter Wonderland Central Park

Macy's brings their own magical twist to the floats this holiday season with one that salutes the winter beauty of Central Park. The float even has a bridge that takes its design inspiration from a real bridge in Central Park.

1-2-3 Sesame Street

The Sesame Workshop rolls out its fan-favorite Sesame Street float as part its own celebration. 2026 marks 50 years of the beloved TV show bringing sunny days to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Dora's Fantastical Rainforest

The balloon version of Dora will be accompanied by a float featuring all the wonderful things she might be able to find on her explorations along with Boots the Monkey.

Friends-Giving in Popcity

Labubu and Mokoko are part of this year's Macy's parade as they hope to make new friends. The float's unique design includes two fuzzy inflatable sculptures that are 16 feet tall.

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | NBC/GettyImages

Check out your favorite toy-loving giraffe as Geoffrey takes to the streets as part a float celebrating Toys “R” Us. The float includes Geoffrey himself in a DJ booth spinning tunes during the parade.

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Peacock not only has a huge float with a peacock to celebrate its streaming service, but it's also the first float to have a live stream from the parade route.

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain

LEGO is back with a brick-tastic float entry featuring minifigs and plenty of LEGO details. In fact, every element on the float matches an actual existing LEGO piece, although the float versions may be a little bigger.

Candy Cosmos

In addition to the Goldbear balloon, Haribo also has a float that's out of this world featuring a rocket ship and plenty of other gummy products from its line of sweets.

Colossal Wave of Wonder

Kalahari Resorts celebrates everything water with its float that gives a nod to waterparks with a surfing rhino and swimming octopus.

Deck the Halls

Balsam Hill included almost a mile of Christmas garland and several miles of twinkling lights to celebrate those decorations that are about to get center stage for the Christmas season.

Big Turkey Spectacular

Big Turkey Spectacular at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | NBC/GettyImages

Thanksgiving is the best time of year to celebrate Jennie-O turkey and its amazing gold-colored turkey float shining down the streets of Manhattan.

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

The Hallmark Channel rolls through the parade with a float inspired by a traditional Advent calendar counting down the days to Christmas.

PINepole

No, that's not a typo, but rather a nod to the bowling pins that are part of this float from GoBowling.com to celebrate the millions of people who bowl each year.

Magic Meets the Seas

Take to the high seas with a float that toasts actually floating on the water. This float from Disney Cruise Lines includes art inspired from the bow art on some of Disney's own cruise ships.

Master Chocolatier Ballroom

Enjoy the red float from Lindor that takes its inspiration from the red wrappers of Lindor's Christmas chocolate. See if you can spot the detail work on the spiral staircase that mimics the wrapper of truffle.

Pasta Knight

Pasta Knight float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | NBC/GettyImages

The Pasta Knight is back for another quest at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a suit of armor made out of different shapes of pasta including penne, rigatoni, and fusilli.

The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator

Serta hopes you can count plenty of sleep in a good night's rest with this float that also features a grumpy sheep who is out of work now that everyone is getting some good sleep.

The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife and Wonder

Holland America cruises invites you on an adventure featuring a trip to Alaska with a grizzly bear, moose, an eagle, and more.

Wondrous World of Wildlife

The Bronx Zoo has been around for 125 years and honors its legacy with this fabulous float. The float features animals like tigers and giraffes that have been crafted to be the same size as the actual zoo versions.

Santa's Sleigh

No Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is complete without the arrival of Santa's Sleigh, with Santa himself waving to all the good girls and boys on the route. It's also the largest float of the parade, coming in at 60 feet in length.

Don’t miss the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 26. You can watch it live on NBC or Peacock.