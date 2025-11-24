Every Balloon and Float at This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Yes, Including Labubu)

Macy’s will be hosting its traditional Thanksgiving Day parade this year to celebrate turkey day and start the holiday season with the arrival of Santa Claus at the end of the event. What can you expect to see when the parade kicks off on Thanksgiving morning? Here are some highlights from the lineup of floats and balloons for you to watch for. Of course, the event is leaning into trending pop culture moments of the year.

New Floats and Balloons

Before we jump into the full list, take a quick glance at the brand-new offerings for the 2025 parade:

New Floats for 2025 New Balloons for 2025 Brick-tastic Winter Mountain Buzz Lightyear Friends-giving in POPCITY Derpy Tiger Master Chocolatier Ballroom Mario The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator Pac-Man The Land of Ice and Wonder Shrek’s Onion Carriage The Littlest Float Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things

Below you’ll find a full list of every float and balloon at this year’s parade.

Derpy Tiger

The KPop Demon Hunters fans in your home will be thrilled to see the debut of Derpy Tiger and see how it’s done when balloon handlers make their way through Manhattan.

Minnie Mouse

You know Minnie Mouse is on her way when you spot her huge red polka-dot bow above the crowd to celebrate Thanksgiving and her birthday, which was on November 18.

Mario

Mario made his Nintendo debut 40 years ago, but this will be his first appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But instead of battling Bowser, he’ll have to dodge New York City cabs.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Greg Heffley, the wimpy kid himself, returns to the parade for a 16th year, making him a kid who is technically old enough now to drive a car. But as usual, he’ll be showing up with just his backpack instead.

2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Noam Galai/GettyImages

Buzz Lightyear

Toy Story is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a brand new balloon with the debut of Buzz Lightyear, which will thrill kids and adults to infinity and beyond.

Marshall

No job is too big, no pup is too small, especially when that pup is Marshall the Dalmatian from Paw Patrol in the form of a parade balloon that’s four stories tall.

Spider-Man

If your spidey sense is tingling, it’s probably because Spider-Man is going to once again swing his way through the streets of New York as part of this year’s parade.

Beagle Scout Snoopy

Snoopy returns again, which shouldn’t be a surprise to parade watchers. After all, Snoopy has been on the parade route longer than any other character.

2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | James Devaney/GettyImages

SpongeBob and Gary

SpongeBob is back with his square pants and his sidekick, Gary, to bring his yellow smile to the parade. SpongeBob has the distinction of being the first square balloon in the parade after making his debut in 2004.

Pac-Man

The hungry Pac-Man will be making his Thanksgiving debut, munching his way through the parade route while trying to avoid his ghostly nemeses of Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde.

Dora

Dora is back to exploring Manhattan this year with the help of her map in her backpack and her balloon handlers pulling her along the route.

Gabby and Panda Paws

Gabby returns to the parade with her trusty Panda Paws at her side. The brightly colored balloon required more than 25 colors to bring it to life.

98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

The Pillsbury Doughboy

Did you forget rolls for your Thanksgiving dinner table? Don’t worry, the Pillsbury Doughboy will remind you. He’ll be easy to see as the balloon is so big that you could fit 250,000 Pillsbury Crescent rolls inside.

Bluey

Just how blue is the beloved Bluey? The balloon was actually painted by hand by a team of artists using around 50 gallons of blue paint.

Noorah

Noorah is the perfect companion to the Elf on the Shelf and a great help keeping a look out on the parade through the streets of New York.

Stuart the Minion

Stuart the Minion is anything but despicable, along with other little minions making up this colorful balloon celebrating the single-eyed sensation.

98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

Pikachu and Eevee

Pokémon returns to poke around Macy’s on a Poké Ball-inspired sleigh that is sure to help if it snows this holiday season in the Big Apple.

Shrek’s Onion Carriage

Look up to the sky for an onion carrying your favorite characters from Shrek, including Fiona, Donkey, Pinocchio, and Shrek himself. You'll be green with envy that Shrek gets to watch the parade from a great vantage point: his balloon.

Smokey Bear

Smokey Bear still looks awesome after turning 80 years old last year. He’s also a very big bear, with his balloon able to hold around 85 black bears inside.

Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey from the anime One Piece will be on the lookout for pirate treasure from a great vantage point. After all, Monkey is 50 feet tall.

2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Craig T Fruchtman/GettyImages

Soccer Ball

The World Cup comes to North America next year, making this parade the perfect time to kick it with a 12-foot soccer ball rolling down the Macy’s parade route.

Thanksgiving Decor

Not all balloons are big or celebrate certain characters. So keep an eye out for acorns and pumpkins bopping along the parade route.

Holiday Decorations

Candy canes and Christmas ornaments will be on full display as the parade winds its way down the route through New York City, including a few ornaments that may be a little too big for your tree but are perfectly sized for a Macy’s parade.

Macy’s Stars

Macy's is its own star of the parade, with the store’s Manhattan location taking center stage for the parade, but there will also be stars floating in the sky—literally—with Macy’s bringing along star balloons in red, yellow, blue, and even gold.

90th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Bobby Bank/GettyImages

Tom Turkey

It’s Thanksgiving, and there’s no better way to kick off the parade than the traditional Tom Turkey float to lead the pack of guests for another great Thanksgiving morning celebration.

Friends-giving in POPCITY

New friends have arrived in New York City, with Labubu and Mokoko coming to town on a float that features two 16-foot-tall inflatable sculptures, which will be a first for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

1-2-3 Sesame Street

The gang of Sesame Street is returning to the streets of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for its 49th parade. See if you can find your favorite Sesame Street residents like Big Bird on this one.

Wondrous World of Wildlife

The Bronx Zoo makes its way to the borough of Manhattan with a float that features plenty of wildlife, including animals designed to be the same size as their real-life counterparts. But don’t worry. These animals are sculpted versions, which is different than the first year of the parade when Macy's featured real zoo animals, including elephants and bears.

98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Another big bird will be making its way through the parade this year, with a peacock strutting down the streets to celebrate NBC’s streaming service. You’ll also be able to tune in to a live stream from the float itself, which will be a parade first.

Camp Snoopy

Snoopy the balloon will have a Peanuts companion on the route, with a Camp Snoopy float that features your favorite cartoon characters. Like Snoopy the balloon, the Peanuts are not strangers to the parade, as the first Peanuts float showed up in 1967.

Colossal Wave of Wonder

Take a dip with Kalahari Resorts and its float featuring elephants excitedly splashing around in a water wonder with surfboards. You can also wave to a rhino, an octopus, and other animals on the float.

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain

LEGO sets are probably on a lot of kids’ wish lists this season, but none of them are as big as the LEGO float, complete with mini figures like a skier, penguin, and snowman, among others.

99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Studio Day | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

Big Turkey Spectacular

Of course, you need a big turkey for the Thanksgiving parade, and the fact that it’s sponsored by turkey company Jennie-O is just the gravy on top of this float.

Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest

Like Snoopy, the Dora balloon also gets to pal around with its rainforest friends in the parade with a float that’s shaped like a flower when viewed from above.

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Some viewers love the holiday tradition of watching people fall in love in Hallmark movies, so count down to Christmas with festive boxes and falling in love.

Jolly Polly Pirate Ship

Hit the high seas with a pirate ship that is sure to please. The Jolly Polly Pirate Ship is helmed by Macy’s and will be the float’s 38th expedition through the streets of New York for the parade.

Candy Cosmos

It’s up, up, and away with a sugar rush that’s sure to be a tasty addition to the parade with a float from Haribo featuring your favorite gummi treats that's out of this world.

Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party

Kick up your feet with a dance party that you don’t want to miss. The Toys”R”Us float features your favorite giraffe, Geoffrey, along with a rockin’ T. Rex with a huge guitar fit for a dinosaur.

Deck the Halls

The holidays mean holiday decorating, which is why Balsam Hill has outfitted its winter wonderland float with almost a mile of garland to share the festive spirit of the season.

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Kinder brings its chocolatey goodness to the streets of New York with a float that features a Ferris wheel complete with cars made to look like delicious Kinder eggs.

Macy's Debuts New Floats For the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Hang out with your favorite pizza-loving turtles who will visit the parade from their home in the sewers of New York City to celebrate their new series coming to streaming.

Pasta Knight

Rao’s brings a new meaning to a knight in shining armor with its version riding in on a pasta horse with a knight in pasta armor. Check out the details on the float to see how many different paste shapes you can find.

Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things

Netflix will celebrate the Upside Down with a right-side-up float in this year’s parade, so watch for your favorite show right as it makes its final season debut this week.

Harvest in the Valley

It may be easier to eat your vegetables when you’re being encouraged by the Green Giant to add some green stuff to your plate, like green bean casserole or Brussels sprouts, on your Thanksgiving dinner table.

97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

Magic Meets the Seas

Head for warm water as the days get colder with a trip on a Disney cruise ship. This year, Disney’s float will feature a special design to honor the launch of the newest ship in its fleet, the Disney Destiny.

PINelope

GoBowling! shows off its love for the sport with an automated bowler who is going to have a great time trying to throw a strike through the streets of Manhattan.

Master Chocolatier Ballroom

A new sweet treat is hitting the parade route with the float from Lindt that’s sure to be a ball. In fact, the float has more than 50 shapes that are inspired by Lindt’s famous round chocolates in those red wrappers.

The Littlest Float

You’ll have to really watch out for the Goldfish float this year, which is taking its tiny title very seriously. The float is only eight inches tall, so make sure you watch where you walk when you’re trying to get to the parade route.

Palace of Sweets

Candy canes and a brightly colored tree decorate this tasty float from Brach’s with bright pinks and purples to make it stand out on the parade route.

98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages

The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator

Serta wants to make sure you have a restful sleep during the busy holiday season by celebrating the sheep who help you snuggle in and get some shut-eye, even though you’re watching the parade from the city that never sleeps.

The Land of Ice and Wonder

Holland America Line brings the great north down to New York with a float that includes plenty of sights from Alaska, like moose, grey wolves, and an American bald eagle. Keep an eagle eye out for this one, as it features the largest kinetic sculpture in the parade.

Santa’s Sleigh

And of course, no Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is complete without the arrival of Santa, coming through from the North Pole at the end of the parade to let revelers know it’s officially the start of the holiday season. You can’t miss him, as he’ll be riding his sleigh that’s more than three stories tall.