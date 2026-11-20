Another Thanksgiving is upon us, and many folks are now drawing up plans to spend much-valued time with family and friends. It's a season to give thanks for the blessings in our life, and, although that sentiment hasn't changed over the decades, many other aspects of the celebration have altered.

For those who grew up during the 1990s, we're sure this Thanksgiving list will bring back many happy memories.

Drawing a Turkey Based on Your Hand

Hand print turkey | Sudowoodo/GettyImages

Arts and crafts in school were always the best, and when this annual classic came around, you knew the season was upon you. For those who sadly missed out on this memorable practice, the method is very easy. You simply trace a line around your hand onto a piece of paper and then, with a few easy lines, transform your thumb into a turkey's head.

Voilà! One gobbling bird with its feathers outstretched. It's surprising how satisfying this can be!

Watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the ‘90s | STAN HONDA/GettyImages

Were we more innocent back then? Well, yes, we were kids. But we were kids without 24/7 access to the internet. Back in the '90s, Thanksgiving morning felt truly special from the moment you woke up, and that’s because the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was beginning. Of course, the annual tradition is still going strong today, but it felt all the more magical as a child.

Although the very first parade was held in 1924, no events took place during World War II, which means that 2026's parade will be the 100th ever to take place. Those who grew up during the 1990s will well remember the giant Bart Simpson balloon that became a figurehead for the decade.

Tuning in for TV Specials

With the advent of streaming services, kids today won't remember the sheer joy of checking through the television schedules to see what exciting programs might be in store. These holiday specials would only be available once or twice a year, and the 1990s brought us some great Thanksgiving episodes.

In the animated field, we had “Bart vs. Thanksgiving” from The Simpsons and “Happy Hank’s Giving” from Family Guy. Elsewhere, classic episodes of Frasier, Seinfeld, and Roseanne, never failed to disappoint, not to mention “The One with All the Thanksgivings” from Friends, in which the much-loved characters take turns relating their worst ever holiday experiences.

Playing Outside

Family playing outside in the fall | bojanstory/GettyImages

With no smartphones, playing outside was a key part of Thanksgiving for every '90s child. No matter how cold it was, you'd spend an hour or two either at the park or in your own backyard, and it always felt like a treat.

Going outside in late fall meant wrapping up warm in layers, including hats, scarfs, coats, and, of course, a big fluffy sweater. This was the 1990s, so you can be sure that those sweaters would be chunky and oversized monsters, festooned with big, brash, and colorful geometric designs.

Playing on Your Game Boy

Game Boy | Retro Gamer/GettyImages

We may have given you the impression that the 1990s were entirely digital-free, but that wasn't the case. Launched in 1989, the Nintendo Game Boy was perfectly placed to define the following decade.

For a ‘90s kid, owning one was a transformative experience. Never before had you been able to experience such great games with such ease and comfort, and there certainly were some greats. Super Mario Land, The Legend of Zelda, Tetris, and Pokémon all evolved here. In fact, many of the iconic franchises of today can be traced back to humble Game Boy roots.

Board Games With the Family

Monopoly | CFOTO/GettyImages

If you could wrench yourself away from your Game Boy, a family board game session made for a staple of every Thanksgiving.

These days, we have many more distractions, and the idea of sitting down to play a board game might even seem quaint. Trust us, however, a good game night is still a wonderful experience, and the 1990s gave us some fantastic products.

Old classics such as Monopoly, Risk, and Clue were still popular, but excellent new titles introduced during that decade include Jumanji (released to coincide with the movie), the madcap and whacky Cranium, and Nightmare (also called Atmosfear), an innovative and immersive concept that made great use of the then-current VHS technology.

Making DIY Decorations

Girl making a turkey DIY decoration | Natalia Bodrova/GettyImages

The true mark of any ‘90s Thanksgiving home: DIY decorations were all the rage, from hand-crafted turkeys made of felt to paper cut-outs of leaves in all those lovely orange and brown fall colors. Dried flowers, wheat, and other household ingredients and objects were liberally strewn across the dinner table—an art in itself and an activity many a ‘90s kid would be drawn into. We also can’t forget candles, coming in all shapes and sizes, and were an essential part to the finished dinner table.