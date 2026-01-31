Ken Jennings’s Kennections Quiz Is Back—Can You Solve This Tricky Pattern?

Welcome to Kennections, a quiz created by Jeopardy! host and champion Ken Jennings. Here’s how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?

About Ken Jennings

Acclaimed Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings began his journey to game show fame through Jeopardy! watches at home after school, which led him to eventually enter the legendary competition and break records.

In 2004, Jennings, who worked as a software engineer at the time, capitalized on a rule change which allowed returning Jeopardy! contestants to compete indefinitely. He ended up winning 74 consecutive wins—totalling over $2.5 million. His streak ended with a question about H&R Block, a mistake that still haunts him whenever he passes one of their stores in a strip mall, he revealed to Mental Floss.

After his well-earned Jeopardy! success, Jennings appeared on other competition shows, and in 2020, he won the show’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament, further solidifying his place in game show history.

All of Jennings’s time competing prepared him for his best role to date: the official host Jeopardy!, a position he’s held since 2022.

With Jennings as host, Jeopardy! won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show in 2021, and Jennings himself has been nominated at the Emmys three years in a row.

About Kennections

For about a decade, Jennings has created “Kennections” quizzes for Mental Floss, testing trivia lovers on their ability to not only answer questions, but to find the connection between each of the answers. The popularity of these quizzes led Jennings to publish a book of Kennections, aptly titled The Complete Kennections, in 2025.

“So the trick of Kennections is the questions all have to work on their own as trivia, but then the answers have to work for an overarching theme,” Jennings explained in an interview with us last year. ”And that’s the tricky part. It generally hinges on things having double meanings, you know? Superman is a comic book, but he’s also a movie. He’s also an exercise. He’s also an R.E.M. song. You know, Superman can be a lot of things, and generally, it’s in those Wikipedia disambiguation pages of double meanings that I come up with these ideas.”

Kennections quizzes span multiple different topics across history, geography, entertainment, science, language, and more—allowing people to prove their expertise in trivia from the comfort of their own homes.