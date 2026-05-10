7 Everyday Terms That Mean Totally Different Things Across Generations

If you think you and your parents are speaking the same language, think again. Words that once had clear, literal meanings now shift into slang depending on who’s using them—and where they’re using them. Thanks to the internet (and a few generations of online culture), everyday terms like "troll," "catfish," and even "rawdog" don’t always mean what they used to. Here are a few words that show how much has changed from Gen X to Gen Z—and prove that context is everything.

Dead

Gen Z has a way of making even life-and-death language feel unserious—and dead may be the best example. For centuries, the word simply referred to someone or something that was no longer alive. But in the internet age, its meaning has shifted almost entirely in certain contexts: Now, saying "I’m dead" usually means something is so funny, shocking, or absurd that it’s metaphorically killed you. Think of it as the evolution of "dying of laughter," just condensed into two words and often paired with a skull emoji.

Viral

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For most of history, viral was used almost exclusively in medical contexts to describe infections and diseases. Then social media arrived—and with it debates over "The Dress", videos like "Charlie Bit My Finger", and, more recently, "Hawk Tuah"—giving the word an entirely new life. Today, if something "goes viral," it spreads rapidly online through shares, reposts, and algorithms—hopefully with fewer fevers involved.

Sick

Traditionally, calling something sick was rarely a compliment. However, over the last few decades, younger generations have transformed the word into slang for something impressive, exciting, or cool—alongside similarly rebranded terms like dope and nasty. Depending on who’s saying it, “that’s sick” could either mean you should see a doctor or that your new sneakers are excellent.

Catfish

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Once best known as a bottom-dwelling fish, catfish took on a completely different meaning in the internet age—and Millennials' dating lives. Thanks largely to the 2010 documentary Catfish and the reality series it inspired, the term now refers to someone who creates a fake online identity, usually to deceive others in romantic or social situations. Today, being "catfished" has become practically synonymous with discovering the person behind a profile isn’t who they claimed to be.

Troll

Long before the internet, a troll was either a mythical Scandinavian creature or a fishing method involving baited lines dragged through water. Online, though, the word evolved into shorthand for someone who intentionally provokes, annoys, or upsets others for entertainment. In modern internet culture, "trolling" can range from harmless pranks to full-blown comment-section chaos.

Rawdog

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Since the early 2000s, rawdog has been a crude slang term for having sex without protection, but the internet has dramatically broadened its meaning. Online, Gen Zers now use the phrase more loosely to describe enduring something without preparation, assistance, or entertainment—like "rawdogging" a long flight without headphones, snacks, or a phone charger. Somehow, modern slang made simplicity—even a plain hot dog—sound vaguely sexual.

Slaps

For older generations, the word slap usually referred to physically hitting something or someone. Younger music fans, however, helped turn slaps into a compliment reserved for songs that are exceptionally catchy or good, with Merriam-Webster tracing it back to hip-hop culture in the early 2000s. If an album, and even more recently, thanks to Gen Z, food or clothes, "slaps," it means the opposite of disappointing or "to exhibit excellence."

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