The Meaning of the Slang Term "Lowkenuinely"

Language can evolve in surprising ways. Sometimes, words can merge with other words to create beautiful new hybrid words of their own. That’s the case with “lowkenuinely,” a new slang term that melds “low-key” with “genuinely.”

This term is a rather nuanced one that has become popular among younger generations today. But what does it mean?

The Meaning of “Low-Key”

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To understand “lowkenuinely,” you first need to understand the word “low-key.” According to Merriam-Webster, this term is an adjective that means “of low intensity.”

“Low-key” is often used in reference to casual gatherings or relationships; a wedding that has just a few people and friends might be described as “low-key,” for example.

This word since has evolved into a popular slang term. Merriam-Webster defines the slang version of “low-key” as an adverb that means “in a way or to a degree that is moderate or limited.” According to Urban Dictionary, the word is a way "to express genuine intent or interest in something while simultaneously dismissing its importance."

This usage has its roots in African American Vernacular English (AAVE), per Later, and is believed to have been around since the early 2000s. It is similar to “high-key,” which generally means that something is indeed happening and the person describing it or the events involved are not chill, detached, or relaxed about it all.

“High-key” usually refers to something that one doesn’t feel ashamed about at all and is unafraid to confidently stand by, while “low-key” can signify a bit more shyness, uncertainty, or a lack of total commitment or conviction.

In general, “low-key” is often used to describe something or someone that someone does actually feel very strongly about—one might “low-key” actually be a lifelong superfan of the musician coming to town next week—while also still signifying that one is maintaining a sense of “chill” or calm detachment about the thing in question, despite the intensity of their feelings. Sometimes “low-key” is also simply used as a joking way to downplay or make fun of just how strongly someone feels about something.

How “Low-Key” Became “Lowkenuinely”

Person in pink shirt wearing tag that says "Hello I am authentic" | iQoncept / Shutterstock

It’s this latter usage that has branched off into “lowkenuinely.” According to Merriam-Webster, “'lowkenuinely' is an internet slang term used to nonchalantly characterize an emotion, desire, or action as being sincere. The word, a blend of 'low-key' and 'genuinely,' is a way of saying something is real without making a big deal about it.”

In short, “lowkenuinely” is also a way to emphasize that you truly do feel quite strongly about someone or something—but it’s still not a huge deal. Like “low-key,” the word can be used to describe pretty much anything; a store might “lowkenuinely” be out of a product, or you might “lowkenuinely” want a snack.

According to The New York Times, this new word may have first appeared in a 2025 video that contains the text, “When the pastor at the altar low-key asks your wife if she wants to be your lawfully wedded wife, and instead of saying ‘I do’ she genuinely says ‘genuinely’ and you lowkenuinely tweak out.”

Like a great deal of content on social media, this caption could be read as a completely nonsensical and abstract riff on language, or as a parody of the internet’s linguistic nonsensicality, or something even more nuanced and complex that only someone truly fluent in the language of brain rot could ever hope to comprehend.

The popularity and versatility of “lowkenuinely” may actually just be an example of “slang overload,” in which a word loses its meaning entirely due to overuse, according to Adem Aleksic, author of “Algospeak: How Social Media Is Transforming the Future of Language.”

“Most brain rot is the overuse of words, so like ‘skibbidi rizz Ohio’ or ‘matcha Labubu Dubai chocolate,’” he told The Times.

This is arguably what happened with “low-key,” which, in truth, has become a kind of meaningless linguistic meme, so much so that it’s spawning new mutants, of which “lowkenuinely” certainly is one.

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