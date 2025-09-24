Update Your Vocabulary With the Most-Searched Slang Terms of 2025

If you’ve ever wondered what the young people around you are talking about nowadays, you’re not alone. It's tough to keep up with language when it’s constantly evolving. To see which new words and phrases are confusing people in the U.S. the most, check out the list below.

Unscramblerer.com used Google Trends to find the top trending slang terms in 2025, and they used Ahrefs to determine the number of searches. Data analysts looked at up to 150 search inquiry variations (e.g., “keyword + meaning,” “keyword slang,” etc.) from January 1 to September 19, 2025, to gather this information.

Slang Words That Are Living Rent-Free in People’s Heads

Where does “six-seven“ even come from? | Peter Dazeley/GettyImages

You may have heard kids and teens screaming “six-seven” or seen the trend on TikTok. It’s one of the hardest slang terms to define on this list, which is likely why it’s the most-searched word. Six-seven has many meanings that can vary depending on the context. Some say that six-seven is similar to the phrase so-so, as it’s sometimes paired with the hand gesture of both palms facing upward while both hands alternatively move up and down. Six-seven could also be a reference to NBA player LaMelo Ball’s height. It’s possible that others could be hinting at the lyrics of rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot.”

Some people believe that six-seven is so overused that it has lost all meaning and is now just a funny meme. Mr_lindsay on YouTube does a great job of explaining the phrase in the video below.

On the serious side of the list is the word bop. It might sound innocent enough, but it’s often used as an insult to people (usually women) who are viewed as promiscuous. The word is also typically used in cyberbullying and is considered offensive. People usually credit the song “Lala Bop” by rapper Almighty Rexxo, which features explicit sexual language, for the word’s origin. As part of a 2023 trend, some social media users would tag others with the song and the phrase lala bop, implying that the target was overly sexual or presented themselves in an immodest way.

Mogging concludes the top three most confusing slang terms. It refers to a person who’s considered more attractive than average, so “mogging someone” means to look better than someone else. This term gained traction around 2016 among fitness-focused men, particularly in gyms, looking to compete to enhance their physical appearance.

Here’s the complete list of confusing terms along with the search volume of each one:

Rank Slang Terms Number of Searches in 2025 (as of 9/19) 1 Six-seven 141,000 2 Bop 115,000 3 Mogging 79,000 4 Huzz 61,000 5 Chopped 59,000 6 Big back 57,000 7 Glazing 49,000 8 Zesty 44,000 9 Fanum tax 36,000 10 Green FN 34,000 11 Delulu 32,000 12 Clanker 29,000 13 Ohio 24,000 14 Slop 21,000 15 Aura farming 18,000

Want to feel really old? Hawk tuah, demure, and the rest of these most-searched slang terms from last year are already yesterday’s news.