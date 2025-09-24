Update Your Vocabulary With the Most-Searched Slang Terms of 2025

If you’ve ever wondered what the young people around you are talking about nowadays, you’re not alone. It's tough to keep up with language when it’s constantly evolving. To see which new words and phrases are confusing people in the U.S. the most, check out the list below.
Unscramblerer.com used Google Trends to find the top trending slang terms in 2025, and they used Ahrefs to determine the number of searches. Data analysts looked at up to 150 search inquiry variations (e.g., “keyword + meaning,” “keyword slang,” etc.) from January 1 to September 19, 2025, to gather this information.
Slang Words That Are Living Rent-Free in People’s Heads
You may have heard kids and teens screaming “six-seven” or seen the trend on TikTok. It’s one of the hardest slang terms to define on this list, which is likely why it’s the most-searched word. Six-seven has many meanings that can vary depending on the context. Some say that six-seven is similar to the phrase so-so, as it’s sometimes paired with the hand gesture of both palms facing upward while both hands alternatively move up and down. Six-seven could also be a reference to NBA player LaMelo Ball’s height. It’s possible that others could be hinting at the lyrics of rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot.”
Some people believe that six-seven is so overused that it has lost all meaning and is now just a funny meme. Mr_lindsay on YouTube does a great job of explaining the phrase in the video below.
On the serious side of the list is the word bop. It might sound innocent enough, but it’s often used as an insult to people (usually women) who are viewed as promiscuous. The word is also typically used in cyberbullying and is considered offensive. People usually credit the song “Lala Bop” by rapper Almighty Rexxo, which features explicit sexual language, for the word’s origin. As part of a 2023 trend, some social media users would tag others with the song and the phrase lala bop, implying that the target was overly sexual or presented themselves in an immodest way.
Mogging concludes the top three most confusing slang terms. It refers to a person who’s considered more attractive than average, so “mogging someone” means to look better than someone else. This term gained traction around 2016 among fitness-focused men, particularly in gyms, looking to compete to enhance their physical appearance.
Here’s the complete list of confusing terms along with the search volume of each one:
Rank
Slang Terms
Number of Searches in 2025 (as of 9/19)
1
Six-seven
141,000
2
Bop
115,000
3
Mogging
79,000
4
Huzz
61,000
5
Chopped
59,000
6
Big back
57,000
7
Glazing
49,000
8
Zesty
44,000
9
Fanum tax
36,000
10
Green FN
34,000
11
Delulu
32,000
12
Clanker
29,000
13
Ohio
24,000
14
Slop
21,000
15
Aura farming
18,000
Want to feel really old? Hawk tuah, demure, and the rest of these most-searched slang terms from last year are already yesterday’s news.
