Update Your Vocabulary With the Most-Searched Slang Terms of 2025

Don‘t know what ‘bop’ means? Neither do thousands of Google users.
ByCaLea Johnson|
These words trip up people the most. | atakan/GettyImages

If you’ve ever wondered what the young people around you are talking about nowadays, you’re not alone. It's tough to keep up with language when it’s constantly evolving. To see which new words and phrases are confusing people in the U.S. the most, check out the list below.

  1. Slang Words That Are Living Rent-Free in People’s Heads

Unscramblerer.com used Google Trends to find the top trending slang terms in 2025, and they used Ahrefs to determine the number of searches. Data analysts looked at up to 150 search inquiry variations (e.g., “keyword + meaning,” “keyword slang,” etc.) from January 1 to September 19, 2025, to gather this information.

Senior Man staring at his smart phone in confusion
Where does “six-seven“ even come from? | Peter Dazeley/GettyImages

You may have heard kids and teens screaming “six-seven” or seen the trend on TikTok. It’s one of the hardest slang terms to define on this list, which is likely why it’s the most-searched word. Six-seven has many meanings that can vary depending on the context. Some say that six-seven is similar to the phrase so-so, as it’s sometimes paired with the hand gesture of both palms facing upward while both hands alternatively move up and down. Six-seven could also be a reference to NBA player LaMelo Ball’s height. It’s possible that others could be hinting at the lyrics of rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot.”

Some people believe that six-seven is so overused that it has lost all meaning and is now just a funny meme. Mr_lindsay on YouTube does a great job of explaining the phrase in the video below. 

On the serious side of the list is the word bop. It might sound innocent enough, but it’s often used as an insult to people (usually women) who are viewed as promiscuous. The word is also typically used in cyberbullying and is considered offensive. People usually credit the song “Lala Bop” by rapper Almighty Rexxo, which features explicit sexual language, for the word’s origin. As part of a 2023 trend, some social media users would tag others with the song and the phrase lala bop, implying that the target was overly sexual or presented themselves in an immodest way.

Mogging concludes the top three most confusing slang terms. It refers to a person who’s considered more attractive than average, so “mogging someone” means to look better than someone else. This term gained traction around 2016 among fitness-focused men, particularly in gyms, looking to compete to enhance their physical appearance.

Here’s the complete list of confusing terms along with the search volume of each one:

Rank

Slang Terms

Number of Searches in 2025 (as of 9/19)

1

Six-seven

141,000

2

Bop

115,000

3

Mogging

79,000

4

Huzz

61,000

5

Chopped

59,000

6

Big back

57,000

7

Glazing

49,000

8

Zesty

44,000

9

Fanum tax

36,000

10

Green FN

34,000

11

Delulu

32,000

12

Clanker

29,000

13

Ohio

24,000

14

Slop

21,000

15

Aura farming

18,000

Want to feel really old? Hawk tuah, demure, and the rest of these most-searched slang terms from last year are already yesterday’s news.

