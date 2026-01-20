10 Slang Terms From the 2010s That Are Already Very Outdated

If you still say something is lit or call your crush bae, brace yourself: these 2010s slang terms are officially outdated. While buzzwords like YOLO and swag once ruled social feeds, many have since fallen out of fashion in favor of shiny Gen Z slang. Utter one unironically and you risk immediate unc status. Here are ten terms that dominated the decade and why they feel dated today.

LIT

Georgijevic/GettyImages

At one point, bonfires, parties, and just about anything social could earn the label lit—or, if things weren’t going well, dead. Originally used in the 20th century to describe being intoxicated, the term evolved to mean anything exciting, fun, or memorable. You can thank hip-hop artists like Travis Scott and the rise of social media for helping it blow up.

SWAG

Most Zillennials can agree that swag is synonymous with Justin Bieber, but the term actually has deeper roots. Emerging from hip-hop and African American Vernacular English (AAVE), swag is defined by Merriam-Webster as "an attitude of swaggering self-confidence," and is short for "swagger." In other words, it was once a way to call something cool—though using swag today would likely have the opposite effect.

BAE

Delmaine Donson/GettyImages

Not to be confused with the classic "babe," bae—short for "before anyone else"—was the decade’s go-to term of affection. By 2012 and 2013, it had blown up in hip-hop, R&B, and viral memes like "bae caught me slippin." Over time, constant social media use turned it from a sweet nickname into a mostly sarcastic joke.

SAVAGE

From stan Twitter battles to Megan Thee Stallion’s song of the same name, savage summed up the fierce, no‑apologies energy of the era. It was the staple slang word for anything bold, witty, or badass, whether a brutally honest comeback or a ruthless roast.

ON FLEEK

Deagreez/GettyImages

At a time when perfectly sculpted, bold eyebrows were everywhere, it’s no surprise that on fleek emerged as the go-to compliment. The phrase blew up in 2014 after Kayla Newman, known online as Peaches Monroee, posted a short Vine video showing off her flawless brows. Before long, on fleek was being used for everything from hair and makeup to outfits, a quick way to say something looked perfectly polished.

ADULTING

As ’90s kids entered their 20s, the term adulting emerged to describe performing grown-up tasks despite not feeling like a grown-up. Paying taxes, doing laundry, or scheduling a doctor’s appointment were all fair game for #adulting. Fast forward a decade, and a more accurate way to describe a millennial tackling any of these chores might simply be existing.

YOLO

wundervisuals/GettyImages

If there’s any slang term that captures millennial optimism, it’s YOLO, the acronym for "you only live once." Popularized by Drake’s 2011 hit "The Motto," the phrase became shorthand for spontaneity, risk-taking, and overall reckless behavior, from booking that last-minute flight to spending your last ten bucks on a burger and fries. Once a rallying cry for living life to the fullest, YOLO has since become a cultural punchline.

SLAY

As a catch‑all reaction for a cute outfit, a striking social media post, or even just to fill a lull in conversation, it’s safe to say slay has had its heyday. Originally rooted in drag and queer ballroom culture as a metaphor for being on point in both style and attitude, the term was embraced in the 2010s as a universal expression of admiration, praise, or approval, especially online.

FLEX

halbergman/GettyImages

Back in the day, no haul video, sneaker post, or flashy Instagram pic was complete without at least one "Flex, den." Borrowed from AAVE and popularized by hip-hop and social media, flex started as showing off your muscles and quickly became a way to brag about anything impressive: designer clothes, trips, or simply living your best life online. Today, it’s less about serious bragging and more a nostalgic nod to early-2010s internet culture.

BASIC

Ugg boots, pumpkin spice lattes, and infinity scarves all fell under the umbrella of basic in the 2010s, as social media made it easy to call out trends that lacked individuality. While the term doesn’t carry the same sting today, it’s not because Gen Z became more forgiving—rather, they swapped in cheugy to describe anything out of style.